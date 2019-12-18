NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 17, 2019
709 FPUS51 KBUF 180840
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
340 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019
NYZ001-180945-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
340 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019
.TODAY...Snow showers likely early, then occasional snow early. Snow
showers likely through early afternoon, then occasional lake effect
snow late. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times late.
Accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy.
Early morning highs in the upper 20s, then temperatures falling to
between 15 and 20. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest and
increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow in the evening, then lake effect snow
showers likely overnight. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches in
the most persistent snows. Windy and much colder with lows 10 to 15.
Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening,
becoming west and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds 10 mph or less,
becoming southwest.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ010-180945-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
340 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019
.TODAY...Lake effect snow early, then snow showers likely early. A
chance of snow showers through early afternoon, then snow showers
likely with areas of blowing snow late. Snow may be heavy at times
early. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the most persistent
snows. Cold. Early morning highs in the mid 20s, then temperatures
falling to between 15 and 20. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Additional accumulation
1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Much colder with lows
5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
NYZ002-180945-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
340 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM
EST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Snow showers likely early, then occasional snow this
morning. Lake effect snow this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow.
Snow may be heavy at times from late morning on. Accumulation 2 to
3 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy. Early morning highs in
the mid 20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore,
then temperatures falling to between 15 and 20. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow in the
evening. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Additional
accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy and
much colder with lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph in the evening, becoming west and diminishing to
10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the mid 20s. East
winds 10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ011-180945-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
340 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019
.TODAY...Snow showers likely through early afternoon, then
occasional lake effect snow late. Areas of blowing snow this
afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times late. Additional accumulation
1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Cold. Early morning
highs in the mid 20s, then temperatures falling to between 15 and
20. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming
northwest. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow in the
evening, then lake effect snow showers likely overnight. Additional
accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows. Much colder
with lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs 15 to 20. West winds 10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Light winds. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ085-180945-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
340 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Lake effect snow early this morning, then snow showers
likely late this morning. Lake effect snow this afternoon. Areas of
blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times early this morning. Snow
may be heavy at times this afternoon. Additional accumulation 3 to
6 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy. Early morning highs in
the mid 20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore, then
temperatures falling to around 15 inland and to around 20 along the
Lake Erie shore. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
this morning, becoming northwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely with areas of blowing
snow in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight.
Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows.
Much colder with lows ranging from around 5 above inland to 10 to
15 along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of lake effect
snow showers. Cold with highs ranging from around 20 inland to the
mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming west 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Lows ranging from around 10 above inland to 15 to 20 along
the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the
hilltops to around 30 across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ012-180945-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
340 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Lake effect snow early this morning, then snow showers
likely late this morning. Occasional snow this afternoon. Areas of
blowing snow through early afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times
early this morning. Snow may be heavy at times this afternoon.
Additional accumulation in the most persistent snows ranging from
1 to 3 inches across the lower elevations to 3 to 5 inches across
the higher terrain. Cold. Early morning highs ranging from the lower
20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations, then
temperatures falling to between 10 and 15 on the hilltops and to
between 15 and 20 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance
of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation 1 to
2 inches in the most persistent snows. Much colder with lows around
5 above. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening, becoming west. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs 15 to
20. West winds 10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ019-180945-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
340 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019
...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be
heavy at times. Additional accumulation 5 to 9 inches in the most
persistent snows. Windy, cold. Early morning highs in the mid 20s
inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore, then temperatures
falling to between 15 and 20 inland and to the lower 20s along the
Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming northwest.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow in the
evening. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation in the
most persistent snows ranging from 3 to 5 inches across the lower
elevations to 5 to 8 inches across the higher terrain. Windy, colder
with lows ranging from 5 to 10 above in interior valleys to around
15 along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Additional accumulation
around an inch. Cold with highs ranging from the lower 20s inland to
the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 mph or less,
becoming southwest. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from 10 to 15 in
interior valleys to 15 to 20 along the Lake Erie shore. South winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ020-180945-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
340 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019
...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be
heavy at times. Additional accumulation 5 to 9 inches in the most
persistent snows. Cold. Early morning highs ranging from the lower
20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations, then
temperatures falling to between 10 and 15 on the hilltops and to
between 15 and 20 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph, becoming northwest. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow in the evening, then lake effect snow
showers likely overnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening.
Additional accumulation 4 to 7 inches in the most persistent snows.
Much colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Additional accumulation
around an inch. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Light winds, becoming west
around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 5 to 10 above. Light
winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ021-180945-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
340 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM
EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...A chance of snow showers early, then lake effect snow, with
areas of blowing snow through early afternoon. Snow may be heavy at
times. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches in the most persistent
snows. Cold. Early morning highs ranging from the lower 20s on the
hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations, then
temperatures falling to between 10 and 15 on the hilltops and to
between 15 and 20 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers overnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the
evening. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most
persistent snows. Much colder with lows zero to 5 above. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of
snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs 15 to
20. West winds 10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Light
winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ013-180945-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
340 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019
.TODAY...A chance of snow showers early, then lake effect snow
early. Snow showers likely through early afternoon, then occasional
snow late. Areas of blowing snow early this afternoon. Snow may be
heavy at times early. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the
most persistent snows. Early morning highs ranging from the lower
20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations,
then temperatures falling to between 10 and 15 on the hilltops and
to between 15 and 20 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds
10 mph or less, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Additional accumulation
1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Much colder with lows
5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
in the evening, becoming west. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs 15 to
20. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ014-180945-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
340 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019
.TODAY...A chance of snow showers early, then occasional snow early.
Snow showers likely late this morning, then occasional snow early
this afternoon. Lake effect snow late. Areas of blowing snow this
afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times early. Snow may be heavy at
times late. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most
persistent snows. Early morning highs ranging from the lower 20s on
the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations, then
temperatures falling to between 10 and 15 on the hilltops and to
between 15 and 20 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds
10 mph or less, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the
evening. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the most
persistent snows. Much colder with lows ranging from zero to 5 above
on the hilltops to 5 to 10 above across the lower elevations. West
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in the
morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional
accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs 15 to 20. West winds
10 mph or less. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Light winds. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the mid 20s. Light
winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ003-180945-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
340 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM
EST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...A chance of snow showers early, then snow showers likely
early. Lake effect snow from late morning on. Areas of blowing snow.
Snow may be heavy at times from late morning on. Additional
accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy.
Early morning highs in the upper 20s, then temperatures falling to
between 15 and 20 inland and to around 20 along the Lake Ontario
shore. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest and
increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow in the
evening. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Additional
accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy and
much colder with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph in the evening, becoming west and
diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in the
morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional
accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs around 20. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the mid 20s. Light
winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ004-180945-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
340 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM
EST THURSDAY...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
1 AM EST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...A chance of snow showers early, then snow showers likely
this morning. Lake effect snow this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow
from late morning on. Snow may be heavy at times this afternoon.
Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most persistent snows.
Windy. Late morning highs in the upper 20s, then temperatures
falling to around 20. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming
northwest and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow in the
evening. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Additional
accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy and
much colder with lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in the
morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional
accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs around 20. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the mid 20s. Light
winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ005-180945-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
340 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM
EST THURSDAY...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
1 AM EST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...A chance of snow showers early, then snow showers likely
early. Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow from late morning
on. Snow may be heavy at times from late morning on. Additional
accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most persistent snows. Late
morning highs in the upper 20s, then temperatures falling into the
lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow in the
evening. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Additional
accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy and
much colder with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in the
morning, then a chance of lake effect snow showers in the afternoon.
Additional accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs around 20.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 20s. Light
winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ006-180945-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
340 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019
...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
EST THIS EVENING...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
1 AM EST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Lake effect snow showers likely early this morning, then
lake effect snow from late morning on. Areas of blowing snow this
afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times from late morning on.
Additional accumulation in the most persistent snows ranging from
4 to 7 inches across the lower elevations to 7 to 11 inches on the
Tug Hill. Late morning highs ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug
Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations, then temperatures
falling to between 10 and 15 on the Tug Hill and to the lower 20s
across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the
evening. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most
persistent snows. Windy and much colder with lows ranging from zero
to 5 below on the Tug Hill to 5 to 10 above across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in
the evening, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in the
morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional
accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs ranging from around
10 above on the Tug Hill to 15 to 20 across the lower elevations.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Cold with lows ranging from
zero to 5 below across the Tug Hill to 5 to 10 above along the Lake
Ontario shore. Light winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs ranging from 15 to 20 on the Tug
Hill to 20 to 25 across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ007-180945-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
340 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019
...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Snow showers likely early, then lake effect snow through
early afternoon. Snow showers likely late. Snow may be heavy at
times through early afternoon. Additional accumulation in the most
persistent snows ranging from 4 to 8 inches across the lower
elevations to 9 to 13 inches on the Tug Hill. Late morning highs
ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across
the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to between 15 and
20 inland and to around 20 along the Lake Ontario shore. South winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Windy and much colder with lows ranging from zero to 5 below across
the Tug Hill to zero to 5 above along the Lake Ontario shore.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west and diminishing to 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs ranging from 10 to
15 inland to around 15 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds,
becoming west 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from
zero to 5 below across the Tug Hill to zero to 5 above along the
Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs 15 to 20. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ008-180945-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
340 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019
...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Snow showers likely early, then lake effect snow. Snow may
be heavy at times. Additional accumulation 6 to 12 inches in the
most persistent snows. Late morning highs ranging from the lower 20s
on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations, then
temperatures falling to between 10 and 15 on the hilltops and to
between 15 and 20 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then a chance of snow
showers overnight. Additional accumulation ranging from around an
inch across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches across the higher
terrain. Much colder with lows zero to 5 below. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.
.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs 5 to 10 above.
Northwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows zero to
5 below. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs 15 to 20. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
