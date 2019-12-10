NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, December 9, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
330 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019
NYZ001-102200-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
330 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers early this morning, then a
chance of snow and rain showers late this morning. A chance of snow
showers late. Breezy. Early morning highs in the upper 30s, then
temperatures falling into the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow in the
afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Accumulation
1 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy with highs around
30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west and increasing to
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Windy with lows 15 to 20.
West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the evening,
diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 30. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in
the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ010-102200-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
330 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 7 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers early this morning, then
snow likely late this morning. A chance of snow showers this
afternoon. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Windy. Early morning
highs in the upper 30s, then temperatures falling into the lower
30s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming
west and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be
heavy at times in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 3 to
5 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy with highs in the upper
20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west and increasing to
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Windy with lows around 15.
West winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 30. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in
the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ002-102200-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
330 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers early this morning, then a
chance of snow and rain showers late this morning. A chance of snow
showers this afternoon. Breezy. Early morning highs in the upper
30s, then temperatures falling into the lower 30s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely in the morning, then
lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow
may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Accumulation 1 to 3 inches
in the most persistent snows. Windy with highs around 30. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the
evening, then partly cloudy with scattered snow showers overnight.
Windy with lows 15 to 20. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
45 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 30. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in
the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ011-102200-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
330 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 7 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers early this morning, then
snow likely with a chance of rain showers late this morning. A
chance of snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Early morning highs in the lower 40s, then
temperatures falling to around 30. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely in the morning, then
lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow
may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Accumulation 1 to 3 inches
in the most persistent snows. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west and increasing to 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 30. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in
the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ085-102200-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
330 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...A chance of rain showers early this morning, then snow
through early afternoon. A chance of snow showers late. Snow
accumulation an inch or less. Windy. Early morning highs in the mid
30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore, then
temperatures falling to the upper 20s inland and to the lower 30s
along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to
40 mph early. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches
in the most persistent snows. Lows ranging from around 20 on the
hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely in the morning, then
lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow
may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 2 to
4 inches in the most persistent snows. Very windy with highs ranging
from the mid 20s inland to around 30 along the Lake Erie shore.
Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming west 25 to 35 mph. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow in the
evening, then partly cloudy with scattered snow showers overnight.
Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Windy with lows ranging
from 10 to 15 inland to 15 to 20 along the Lake Erie shore. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 30. South winds
10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in
the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ012-102200-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
330 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...A chance of rain showers early this morning, then snow
likely with a chance of rain showers late this morning. A chance of
snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation an inch or less.
Windy. Early morning highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops
to the lower 40s across the lower elevations, then temperatures
falling to the mid 20s on the hilltops and to the upper 20s across
the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to
40 mph this morning, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Much
colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning, then lake
effect snow and areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow may be
heavy at times in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to
3 inches in the most persistent snows. Highs ranging from the mid
20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west and increasing to 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Snow may be heavy at times in
the evening. Lows 10 to 15. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph in the evening. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in
the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ019-102200-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
330 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
1 AM EST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Rain showers likely early, then a chance of rain and snow
showers early. Lake effect snow from late morning on. Snow
accumulation in the most persistent snows ranging from an inch or
less across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches across the higher
terrain. Windy. Early morning highs in the mid 30s inland to the
lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore, then temperatures falling to
the upper 20s inland and to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore.
West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph early, diminishing
to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches
in the most persistent snows. Lows 20 to 25. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow in the
afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Additional
accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy, cold
with highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s
across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow in the
evening, then scattered snow showers overnight. Snow may be heavy at
times in the evening. Windy with lows 10 to 15. West winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 30. South winds
10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in
the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ020-102200-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
330 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
1 AM EST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Rain showers likely early, then rain showers likely with a
chance of snow showers early. A chance of snow and rain showers late
this morning, then lake effect snow this afternoon. Snow
accumulation an inch or less. Early morning highs in the upper 30s,
then temperatures falling to the mid 20s on the hilltops and to the
upper 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph early. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches
in the most persistent snows. Much colder with lows 20 to 25. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then lake effect snow showers likely in the afternoon. Additional
accumulation 1 to 3 inches possible in the most persistent snows.
Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow in the evening, then partly
cloudy with scattered snow showers overnight. Snow may be heavy at
times in the evening. Lows 10 to 15. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light
winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. Highs
around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in
the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ021-102200-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
330 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Rain showers likely early this morning, then a chance of
snow and rain showers late this morning. A chance of snow showers
this afternoon. Early morning highs in the mid 40s, then
temperatures falling to the upper 20s on the hilltops and to around
30 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow likely in the evening, then a chance of
snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation up to 2 inches in
the most persistent snows. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Additional accumulation
an inch or less. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to
the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered snow
showers overnight. Lows 10 to 15. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 20s
on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in
the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ013-102200-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
330 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely early, then a chance of rain
showers early. A chance of rain and snow showers late this morning,
then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Early morning highs in
the mid 40s, then temperatures falling to the upper 20s on the
hilltops and to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Much colder with lows 20 to 25. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then lake effect snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow in
the afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Highs
ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the
lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 10 to 15.
West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s
across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in
the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ014-102200-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
330 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers early this morning, then a
chance of rain and snow showers through early afternoon. A chance of
snow showers late. Early morning highs ranging from the mid 40s on
the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations, then
temperatures falling to the upper 20s on the hilltops and to the
lower 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Much colder with lows 20 to 25. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
lake effect snow showers likely in the afternoon. Additional
accumulation an inch or less. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the
hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 10 to 15.
West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 20s
on the hilltops to around 30 across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid
40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ003-102200-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
330 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers early this morning, then a
chance of rain and snow showers late this morning. A chance of snow
showers this afternoon. Breezy. Early morning highs in the mid 40s,
then temperatures falling into the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southwest 10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers likely
with areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Additional accumulation
an inch or less. Windy with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers.
Windy with lows 15 to 20. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
40 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Southwest winds
around 10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid
40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ004-102200-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
330 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers early this morning, then a
chance of rain and snow showers through early afternoon. A chance of
snow showers late. Breezy. Early morning highs in the upper 40s,
then temperatures falling into the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow in the evening, then a chance of snow
showers overnight. Accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the most persistent
snows. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
lake effect snow showers likely in the afternoon. Additional
accumulation an inch or less. Windy with highs in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west and increasing to 15 to
30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Windy with lows
15 to 20. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the
evening. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Southwest winds around
10 mph, becoming south.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid
40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ005-102200-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
330 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers early this morning, then a
chance of rain and snow showers through early afternoon. Lake effect
snow likely late. Little or no snow accumulation. Early morning
highs in the upper 40s, then temperatures falling into the lower
30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow. Accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the most
persistent snows. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
snow showers likely in the afternoon. Additional accumulation an
inch or less. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 mph or less,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow in
the evening. Windy with lows 15 to 20. West winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Light
winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid
40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ006-102200-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
330 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM EST
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Rain showers likely early this morning, then rain and snow
showers likely late this morning. A chance of snow and rain showers
early this afternoon, then a chance of snow showers late. Snow
accumulation ranging from little or nothing across the lower
elevations to an inch or less on the Tug Hill. Early morning highs
in the upper 40s, then temperatures falling to the upper 20s on the
Tug Hill and to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow in the evening, then a chance of snow
showers overnight. Additional accumulation up to 2 inches in the
most persistent snows. Much colder with lows ranging from 15 to
20 on the Tug Hill to the lower 20s across the lower elevations.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
lake effect snow showers likely in the afternoon. Additional
accumulation 1 to 3 inches possible in the most persistent snows.
Windy with highs ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the
lower 30s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less,
becoming southwest and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow in the
evening, then lake effect snow showers likely overnight. Snow may be
heavy at times in the evening. Windy with lows ranging from around
10 above on the Tug Hill to 15 to 20 across the lower elevations.
West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening,
becoming northwest and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers likely in
the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from
the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming south. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs
around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in
the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ007-102200-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
330 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 1 AM
EST THURSDAY...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Rain showers likely early, then a chance of rain showers
early. Rain showers likely late this morning, then a chance of snow
showers this afternoon. Early morning highs in the upper 40s, then
temperatures falling to the mid 20s on the Tug Hill and to around
30 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Much colder with lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then lake effect
snow and areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy
at times in the afternoon. Accumulation 2 to 3 inches in the most
persistent snows. Very windy with highs ranging from the upper 20s
inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. South winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 25 to 35 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow in the
evening. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Windy with lows
10 to 15. West winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming northwest and
diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 20s
on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in
the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in
the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ008-102200-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
330 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 1 AM
EST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Rain showers likely early this morning, then rain and snow
showers likely late this morning. A chance of snow showers this
afternoon. Snow accumulation ranging from little or nothing across
the lower elevations to an inch or less across the higher terrain.
Early morning highs in the mid 40s, then temperatures falling to the
mid 20s on the hilltops and to the upper 20s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Much colder with lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then lake effect snow in
the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.
Accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows. Highs
ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the
lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow in the
evening, then scattered snow showers overnight. Snow may be heavy at
times in the evening. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 20s
on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. South
winds 10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in
the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
