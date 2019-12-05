NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 4, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

331 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

331 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers through early

afternoon, then partly sunny late. Near steady temperatures in the

lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then

snow overnight. Accumulation around an inch. Lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Additional accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid

30s. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

331 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers through early

afternoon. Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow overnight. Accumulation around an

inch. Lows ranging from the mid 20s inland to around 30 along the

Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the lower

30s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

331 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely early, then scattered

snow showers through early afternoon. Additional accumulation an

inch or less. Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph early. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely overnight. Additional

accumulation around an inch. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the lower

30s. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening, becoming northwest.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

331 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers through early

afternoon. Cold with near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely overnight. Additional

accumulation around an inch. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Additional accumulation around 2 inches. Highs in the

lower 30s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

331 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Lake effect snow early this morning, then snow showers

likely late this morning. Scattered snow showers this afternoon.

Additional accumulation in the most persistent snows ranging from an

inch or less across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches across the

higher terrain. Near steady temperatures ranging from the upper 20s

inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then

snow showers likely overnight. Additional accumulation around an

inch. Lows ranging from the mid 20s inland to the lower 30s along

the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Near steady

temperatures ranging from the lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along

the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows ranging from 15 to

20 inland to the lower 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

331 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Snow showers likely this morning, then scattered snow

showers this afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or less.

Near steady temperatures ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops

to around 30 across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely overnight. Additional

accumulation around an inch. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the lower

30s. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

331 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Lake effect snow this morning, then scattered snow showers

this afternoon. Additional accumulation in the most persistent snows

ranging from an inch or less across the lower elevations to 3 to

5 inches across the higher terrain. Near steady temperatures ranging

from the upper 20s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then

snow showers likely overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Lows ranging from the upper 20s in interior valleys to the

lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Near steady

temperatures ranging from the lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along

the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 in interior

valleys to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow likely. Highs 20 to 25. Chance of snow

70 percent.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

331 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Lake effect snow this morning, then scattered snow showers

this afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the most

persistent snows. Near steady temperatures ranging from the upper

20s on the hilltops to around 30 across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely overnight. Additional

accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow likely. Highs 20 to 25. Chance of snow

70 percent.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

331 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Snow showers likely this morning, then scattered snow

showers this afternoon. Additional accumulation around an inch. Near

steady temperatures ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to

around 30 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely overnight. Additional

accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Additional accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

331 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers through early

afternoon. Near steady temperatures ranging from the upper 20s on

the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely overnight. Additional

accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the mid

30s. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 20 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 20s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

331 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers through early

afternoon. Near steady temperatures ranging from the mid 20s on the

hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely overnight. Additional

accumulation an inch or less. Near steady temperatures ranging from

the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening, becoming light. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Highs ranging from

around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 20 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 20s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

331 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Snow showers likely early this morning, then scattered snow

showers through early afternoon. Additional accumulation around an

inch. Windy. Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. West winds

20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely overnight. Additional

accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the mid

30s. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers likely overnight. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

331 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Occasional lake effect snow early this morning, then snow

showers likely late this morning. Scattered snow showers this

afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the most

persistent snows. Windy. Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely overnight. Additional accumulation an inch

or less. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming southwest 10 mph or less.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the mid

30s. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

331 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Lake effect snow this morning, then snow showers likely

early this afternoon. Scattered snow showers late. Additional

accumulation 2 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows. Near steady

temperatures in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then

snow showers likely overnight. Additional accumulation 1 to

2 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation around 2 inches. Highs in

the lower 30s. Light winds. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less,

becoming west. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

331 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Lake effect snow early, then snow showers likely through

early afternoon. Scattered snow showers late. Additional

accumulation in the most persistent snows ranging from 1 to 3 inches

across the lower elevations to 3 to 5 inches on the Tug Hill. Highs

ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across

the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then

snow showers likely overnight. Additional accumulation 1 to

2 inches. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 on the Tug Hill to the mid 20s

across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Highs ranging

from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows ranging from 10 to 15 on the Tug

Hill to 15 to 20 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging

from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 10 mph or

less. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

331 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Snow early, then snow showers likely this morning.

Scattered snow showers early this afternoon. Additional accumulation

ranging from an inch or less across the lower elevations to 3 to

5 inches on the Tug Hill. Near steady temperatures ranging from the

upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely overnight. Additional accumulation up to

2 inches. Colder with lows ranging from 15 to 20 across the Tug Hill

to 20 to 25 along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation up to

2 inches possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

331 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Lake effect snow early this morning, then snow showers

likely late this morning. Scattered snow showers this afternoon.

Additional accumulation in the most persistent snows ranging from

1 to 2 inches across the lower elevations to 2 to 4 inches across

the higher terrain. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely overnight. Additional accumulation an inch

or less. Colder with lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation around an

inch. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 20s. West

winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow likely. Highs 20 to 25. Chance of snow

70 percent.

