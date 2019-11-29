NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 28, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
216 AM EST Fri Nov 29 2019
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
216 AM EST Fri Nov 29 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 mph or
less.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light north winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 20s inland
to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely overnight. Near
steady temperatures in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers, rain showers and freezing rain. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
216 AM EST Fri Nov 29 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light north winds.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light north winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 10 mph or
less.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely with a chance
of freezing rain overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 20s inland
to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers, snow showers and freezing rain. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
216 AM EST Fri Nov 29 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds,
becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely overnight. Near
steady temperatures in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers, rain showers with a chance of freezing rain.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
216 AM EST Fri Nov 29 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light north winds.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light north winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
10 mph or less, becoming east.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely overnight. Near
steady temperatures in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers, rain showers and freezing rain. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
216 AM EST Fri Nov 29 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 20s inland to around
30 along the Lake Erie shore. Light north winds.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Light north winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 20s
inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the
hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. East winds
10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening, then snow showers with a chance of freezing rain overnight.
Near steady temperatures ranging from the upper 20s inland to the
lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. East winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southeast. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers, snow showers with a chance of freezing rain.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
216 AM EST Fri Nov 29 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Light north winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds 10 mph
or less.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely overnight. Lows
in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers, rain showers, freezing rain and sleet. Highs
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
216 AM EST Fri Nov 29 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light north winds.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops
to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light north winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 20s in
interior valleys to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then snow showers likely, rain showers, freezing rain and sleet
overnight. Near steady temperatures ranging from the lower 30s in
interior valleys to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers and freezing rain. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
216 AM EST Fri Nov 29 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Light north winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming east around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening, then snow showers likely with pockets of sleet and freezing
rain overnight. Near steady temperatures in the upper 20s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers, snow showers, sleet with a chance of
freezing rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
216 AM EST Fri Nov 29 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 mph or
less.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Light north winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
East winds 10 mph or less, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers, rain showers, sleet with a chance of
freezing rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
216 AM EST Fri Nov 29 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops
to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Light northwest winds.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to
the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light north winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely overnight. Near
steady temperatures in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers, rain showers with a chance of freezing rain.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
216 AM EST Fri Nov 29 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperatures ranging from the mid
20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations.
Light northwest winds.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops
to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds around
10 mph, becoming north.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 20s on
the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 20s
on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely overnight. Lows
in the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
216 AM EST Fri Nov 29 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely overnight. Lows
in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
216 AM EST Fri Nov 29 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperatures in the upper 20s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow showers overnight. Near steady temperatures in
the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
216 AM EST Fri Nov 29 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 20s
inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 mph
or less.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow showers overnight. Near steady temperatures in
the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
216 AM EST Fri Nov 29 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered flurries. Near steady temperatures
ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across
the lower elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs
ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across
the lower elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
ranging from 10 to 15 across the Tug Hill to the mid 20s along the
Lake Ontario shore. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to
the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperatures ranging
from between 15 and 20 on the Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the
lower elevations. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
216 AM EST Fri Nov 29 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with freezing drizzle and scattered snow
showers. Lows ranging from around 20 on the Tug Hill to the mid 20s
across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing drizzle and scattered flurries in
the morning. Cold with highs ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug
Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly
clear. Colder with lows ranging from 10 to 15 across the Tug Hill to
15 to 20 along the Lake Ontario shore. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds,
becoming east 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 20 to 25.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
216 AM EST Fri Nov 29 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with freezing drizzle and scattered snow
showers. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 on the hilltops to the mid 20s
across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing drizzle and scattered flurries in
the morning. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Colder with lows 10 to 15.
North winds 10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Southeast winds
10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the mid 30s.
