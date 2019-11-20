NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 19, 2019

_____

604 FPUS51 KBUF 200852

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

352 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019

NYZ001-202230-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

352 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light west winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around

10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy and not as cold with lows

in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest and

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Windy. Early morning

highs in the lower 40s, then temperatures falling to the mid 30s

inland and to the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ010-202230-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

352 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light west winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light west winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Windy. Early morning

highs in the lower 40s, then temperatures falling into the mid 30s.

West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ002-202230-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

352 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming west

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around

10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Light

winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Windy. Early morning

highs in the lower 40s, then temperatures falling to the mid 30s

inland and to the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ011-202230-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

352 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light west winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming south around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy and not as cold with lows

in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Early morning highs in

the lower 40s, then temperatures falling into the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ085-202230-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

352 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise cloudy. A chance of rain

and snow showers in the morning. Highs ranging from the upper 30s

inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 30 inland to the

mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light west winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy with lows around 40. South

winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Early morning highs ranging from around 40 on the

hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations, then

temperatures falling to the mid 30s inland and to the upper 30s

along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ012-202230-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

352 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise cloudy. A chance of rain

and snow showers this morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light west winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy and not as cold with lows

around 40. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest and

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Early morning highs in the lower 40s, then

temperatures falling into the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ019-202230-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

352 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy. A chance of

rain and snow showers this morning. Highs ranging from the mid 30s

on the hilltops to around 40 across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 30 in interior

valleys to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light west winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 40s inland to around 50 along the

Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs

in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in

the morning. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ020-202230-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

352 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise cloudy. A chance of rain

and snow showers this morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light west winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy and not as cold with lows

in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ021-202230-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

352 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise cloudy. A chance of rain

and snow showers this morning. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the

hilltops to around 40 across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely overnight. Breezy and not as cold with lows around 40. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ013-202230-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

352 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise cloudy. A chance of rain

and snow showers this morning. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the

hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming south around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Early morning highs ranging from the lower 40s on the

hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations, then

temperatures falling into the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ014-202230-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

352 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise cloudy. A chance of rain

and snow showers early, then a chance of rain showers through early

afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to around

40 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 mph

or less.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds,

becoming south around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Early

morning highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid

40s across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling into the

upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ003-202230-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

352 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming south around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Windy. Early morning highs in

the mid 40s, then temperatures falling into the upper 30s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ004-202230-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

352 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Early morning highs in

the mid 40s, then temperatures falling into the upper 30s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ005-202230-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

352 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 40. Light winds, becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Windy. Early morning highs in the mid 40s,

then temperatures falling to the upper 30s inland and to the lower

40s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ006-202230-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

352 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 30 across the Tug

Hill to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the

Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows ranging from the upper 30s

across the Tug Hill to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers

likely in the afternoon. Windy. Late morning highs ranging from

around 40 on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower

elevations, then temperatures falling to the mid 30s on the Tug Hill

and to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ007-202230-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

352 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 20s across the

Tug Hill to around 30 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light northwest

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Windy and not as cold with lows

ranging from the mid 30s across the Tug Hill to around 40 along the

Lake Ontario shore. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to

30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Very windy. Late morning highs

ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the

lower elevations, then temperatures falling to the mid 30s on the

Tug Hill and to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 25 to 35 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ008-202230-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

352 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then snow and rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather