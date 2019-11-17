NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 16, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

330 AM EST Sun Nov 17 2019

NYZ001-172200-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

330 AM EST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the upper 30s. Light

winds, becoming east around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 mph

or less.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ010-172200-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

330 AM EST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light southeast

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of freezing rain and rain

showers overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and freezing rain

in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ002-172200-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

330 AM EST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the upper 30s. Light

winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ011-172200-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

330 AM EST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the upper 30s. Light

southeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ085-172200-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

330 AM EST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows ranging

from the mid 20s inland to around 30 along the Lake Erie shore.

Southeast winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, rain

showers and freezing rain. Near steady temperatures ranging from

around 30 inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light

winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, snow showers and

freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to

around 40 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ012-172200-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

330 AM EST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 mph or

less.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid

20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, freezing rain

and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ019-172200-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

330 AM EST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows ranging from the upper 20s in interior

valleys to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers, freezing rain

and snow showers. Lows ranging from around 30 in interior valleys to

the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, snow showers and

freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ020-172200-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

330 AM EST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light southeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid

20s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, snow and rain

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ021-172200-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

330 AM EST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to

the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

southeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid

20s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and

freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, freezing rain

and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 mph

or less. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ013-172200-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

330 AM EST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 mph or

less.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, rain

showers and freezing rain in the evening, then a chance of freezing

rain and snow showers overnight. Lows around 30. Light winds. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ014-172200-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

330 AM EST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light southeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, rain

showers and freezing rain in the evening, then a chance of freezing

rain and snow showers overnight. Lows around 30. Light winds. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain in the morning.

Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s

across the lower elevations. West winds around 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ003-172200-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

330 AM EST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, snow

showers and freezing rain in the evening, then a chance of freezing

rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and snow showers

in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ004-172200-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

330 AM EST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 mph or

less.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid

20s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, snow

showers and freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, freezing rain

and snow showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow and rain showers likely.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ005-172200-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

330 AM EST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers, snow showers

and freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, freezing rain

and snow showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow and rain showers likely.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ006-172200-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

330 AM EST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cold with lows ranging from the mid 20s across the Tug Hill

to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, rain showers and

freezing rain in the evening, then a chance of freezing rain and

snow showers overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, freezing rain

and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the

Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ007-172200-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

330 AM EST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light east winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cold with lows ranging from 20 to 25 across the Tug Hill to

the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, rain showers and

freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers and freezing

rain. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s

along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ008-172200-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

330 AM EST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to

the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light southeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cold with lows around 20. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers and freezing

rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers, snow showers and freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a chance of snow and rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the

mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

