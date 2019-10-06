NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 5, 2019

120 FPUS51 KBUF 060820

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

420 AM EDT Sun Oct 6 2019

NYZ001-062115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

420 AM EDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers from late morning on.

Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in

the lower 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ010-062115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

420 AM EDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in

the lower 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ002-062115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

420 AM EDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with some patchy fog

developing overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 40s inland to the

upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in

the lower 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ011-062115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

420 AM EDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then occasional rain

overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Light

winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ085-062115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

420 AM EDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early this afternoon.

Showers likely late. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops

to around 70 across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then occasional rain

overnight. Lows ranging from around 50 inland to the mid 50s along

the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in

the lower 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ012-062115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

420 AM EDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early this afternoon.

Showers likely late. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops

to around 70 across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Occasional rain. Mild with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Occasional rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs around 60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ019-062115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

420 AM EDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early this afternoon.

Showers likely late. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then occasional rain

overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the

hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 40s in interior valleys to

the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in

the lower 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ020-062115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

420 AM EDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early this afternoon.

Showers likely late. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, mild with lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to around

60 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ021-062115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

420 AM EDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early this afternoon.

Showers likely late. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the

hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, mild with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to around 60 across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Some patchy fog developing overnight. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs around 60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ013-062115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

420 AM EDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Breezy with highs

ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the

lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, mild with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the

hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ014-062115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

420 AM EDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then a chance of

showers late. Breezy with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to around

60 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ003-062115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

420 AM EDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph early,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then occasional rain

overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Occasional rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 40s inland to the upper 40s

along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ004-062115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

420 AM EDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ005-062115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

420 AM EDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, mild with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ006-062115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

420 AM EDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the

lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, mild with lows ranging from the upper 40s on the

Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to around 60 across

the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows ranging from the mid 40s across the Tug Hill to the upper 40s

along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ007-062115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

420 AM EDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early this afternoon.

Showers likely late. Breezy with highs ranging from the lower 60s on

the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then occasional rain

overnight. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Occasional rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to the

upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ008-062115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

420 AM EDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early this afternoon.

Showers likely late. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, mild with lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Some patchy fog developing overnight. Cooler with lows around 40.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

