NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 12, 2019

297 FPUS51 KBUF 130850

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

450 AM EDT Fri Sep 13 2019

NYZ001-132130-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

450 AM EDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer with

highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the morning, becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ010-132130-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

450 AM EDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer with

highs in the mid to upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph with afternoon gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Windy with lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ002-132130-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

450 AM EDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph with afternoon gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the morning, becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ011-132130-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

450 AM EDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph with afternoon gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Windy with lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the morning, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less, becoming west.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ085-132130-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

450 AM EDT Fri Sep 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM EDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Clouds early will give way to some sun. Mostly cloudy this

afternoon. Becoming breezy and warmer with highs ranging from the

lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south with

afternoon gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Windy with lows

ranging from the lower 60s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie

shore. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s

inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less, becoming west.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ012-132130-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

450 AM EDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Clouds early will give way to some sun. Mostly cloudy this

afternoon. Becoming breezy and warmer with highs ranging from the

upper 60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s in the valleys. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south with afternoon gusts up to 30

mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Windy with lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging from the upper

60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s in the valleys. South winds 10

to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s

on the hilltops to the upper 70s in the valleys. Southwest winds 10

mph or less, becoming west.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ019-132130-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

450 AM EDT Fri Sep 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM EDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Becoming windy with highs ranging from the

lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south and increasing to 20 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Very windy with

lows ranging from the lower 60s in interior valleys to the mid 60s

along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to

50 mph in the evening, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80

percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 50s in

interior valleys to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ020-132130-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

450 AM EDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Becoming breezy with highs ranging from the

upper 60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s in the valleys. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south with afternoon gusts up to 30

mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms overnight. Windy with lows around 60. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 80

percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 mph or

less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ021-132130-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

450 AM EDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s in the

valleys. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph

with afternoon gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Windy, mild with

lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper

60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s in the valleys. South winds 10

to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80

percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ013-132130-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

450 AM EDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Becoming breezy and warmer with highs ranging

from 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s in the valleys. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south with afternoon gusts up to 35

mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Windy with lows

ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s in the

valleys. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging from around

70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s in the valleys. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s in the valleys. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ014-132130-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

450 AM EDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Becoming breezy with highs ranging

from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph

with afternoon gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Windy with

lows ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s

across the lower elevations. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs

ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the

lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ003-132130-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

450 AM EDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph with

afternoon gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid

50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ004-132130-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

450 AM EDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with afternoon gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Windy with lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ005-132130-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

450 AM EDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Light

winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ006-132130-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

450 AM EDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs ranging from the mid 60s on

the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast

winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Breezy with lows ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 15

to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 80

percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s

on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the morning, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows ranging from the mid 50s across the Tug Hill to the upper 50s

along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s

on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ007-132130-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

450 AM EDT Fri Sep 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to

the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Very windy with lows ranging from the mid 50s across the

Tug Hill to around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore. South winds 20 to

30 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Very windy with highs ranging

from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to around 70 across the lower

elevations. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

becoming southwest and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s

on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ008-132130-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

450 AM EDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to

around 70 in the Black River valley. Light winds, becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Rather windy with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10

to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s

on the hilltops to the upper 60s in the valleys. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the morning, becoming southwest.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on

the hilltops to the lower 70s in the valleys. West winds 10 mph or

less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

