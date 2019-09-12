NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 11, 2019
_____
374 FPUS51 KBUF 120742
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
342 AM EDT Thu Sep 12 2019
NYZ001-122130-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
342 AM EDT Thu Sep 12 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy through midday with some showers, then becoming
partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10
to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 50 inland
to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers, warm with lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ010-122130-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
342 AM EDT Thu Sep 12 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning with some showers, then becoming partly
sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 50 inland
to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Northeast winds around
10 mph, becoming east.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper
70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80
percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ002-122130-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
342 AM EDT Thu Sep 12 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy through midday with some showers, then becoming
partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10
to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 50 inland
to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming east.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10
to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ011-122130-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
342 AM EDT Thu Sep 12 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy through midday with some showers then becoming
partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming east.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80
percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ085-122130-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
342 AM EDT Thu Sep 12 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with some showers this morning, then partial clearing
this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to
the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming east.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s
inland to the upper 70s along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers, windy with lows ranging from the lower 60s
inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 20 to 30
mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ012-122130-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
342 AM EDT Thu Sep 12 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with some showers this morning, then partial clearing
this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10
to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming east.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s
on the hilltops to the mid 70s in the valleys. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
overnight. Windy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 20 to 30
mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with
highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ019-122130-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
342 AM EDT Thu Sep 12 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with some showers this morning and possibly an
isolated thunderstorm. Partial clearing later this afternoon. Highs
around 70. Light winds, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s in interior
valleys to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming east.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s inland to the
upper 70s along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers, windy with lows ranging from the lower 60s
in interior valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. South
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 80
percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ020-122130-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
342 AM EDT Thu Sep 12 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Cloudy with some showers this morning and possibly an
isolated thunderstorm. Partial clearing later this afternoon. Cooler
with highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming northeast around
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5
to 10 mph, becoming east.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops
to the mid 70s in the valleys. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming south.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
overnight. Windy with lows around 60. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in
the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ021-122130-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
342 AM EDT Thu Sep 12 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with some showers this morning and possibly an
isolated thunderstorm. Partial clearing late this afternoon. Cooler
with highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10
mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the
hilltops to the lower 70s in the valleys. Southeast winds 10 to 15
mph, becoming south.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely overnight. Breezy, mild with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s in the
valleys. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
morning, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ013-122130-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
342 AM EDT Thu Sep 12 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers this morning, then partial clearing
later this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10
mph, becoming east.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s
on the hilltops to the mid 70s in the Genesee Valley. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely overnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70
percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s in the
valleys. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
morning, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ014-122130-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
342 AM EDT Thu Sep 12 2019
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then partial clearing later this
afternoon. Cooler with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the
hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s
on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely overnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70
percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with
highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s
across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph in the morning, becoming southwest. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ003-122130-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
342 AM EDT Thu Sep 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with some showers this morning, then becoming
partly sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 40s
inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20
mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ004-122130-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
342 AM EDT Thu Sep 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with some showers this morning, then becoming
partly sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 40s
inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely overnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70
percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
morning, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ005-122130-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
342 AM EDT Thu Sep 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with some showers this morning, then becoming
partly sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 40s
inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds,
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10
to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
morning, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ006-122130-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
342 AM EDT Thu Sep 12 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with some showers through midday then becoming partly
sunny. Cooler with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to
the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 5 to 10
mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 40s across the
Tug Hill to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to
the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers overnight. Breezy with lows
ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to around 60 across the
lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35
mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug
Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming southwest.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ007-122130-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
342 AM EDT Thu Sep 12 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely early, then becoming mostly
sunny. Breezy and cooler with highs ranging from the lower 60s on
the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Chilly with lows ranging from the mid 40s
across the Tug Hill to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to
the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers overnight. Windy with lows
ranging from the upper 50s across the Tug Hill to the lower 60s along
the Lake Ontario shore. South winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80
percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers, windy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds
20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ008-122130-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
342 AM EDT Thu Sep 12 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely this morning, then becoming
mostly sunny. Cooler with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the
hilltops to the upper 60s in the valleys. Light winds, becoming
northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear and chilly. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to
the lower 70s in the Black River valley. Light winds, becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with showers overnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers, breezy with highs around 70. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the morning, becoming southwest.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
JJR/RSH
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather