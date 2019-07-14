NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 13, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
430 AM EDT Sun Jul 14 2019
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
430 AM EDT Sun Jul 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph,
becoming northwest.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to the lower
60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light northwest winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
430 AM EDT Sun Jul 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming
northwest around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to around
60 along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 mph or less.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Warmer with lows in the upper
60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Humid with highs ranging from around 80 along the Lake
Erie shore to the mid 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
430 AM EDT Sun Jul 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to around
60 along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 mph or less.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from
the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
430 AM EDT Sun Jul 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 mph or less.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
430 AM EDT Sun Jul 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming
west 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight.
Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake
Erie shore. West winds 10 mph or less.
.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs
around 80. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
430 AM EDT Sun Jul 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 mph or less,
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.
.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs
around 80. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the
mid 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 70. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
430 AM EDT Sun Jul 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the
hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming northwest around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows
ranging from the lower 50s in interior valleys to around 60 along
the Lake Erie shore. Light west winds.
.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in
the lower 80s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 60s
in interior valleys to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore.
South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
430 AM EDT Sun Jul 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs
around 80. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Warmer with lows in the lower
60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the
mid 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less,
becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
430 AM EDT Sun Jul 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the
hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.
.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs
ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across
the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the
upper 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or
less, becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
430 AM EDT Sun Jul 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to
the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.
.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs
ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across
the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the
upper 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 70. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
430 AM EDT Sun Jul 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the
hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph or
less.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to
the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the
upper 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
430 AM EDT Sun Jul 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to the lower
60s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 mph or less.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
430 AM EDT Sun Jul 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the
lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 mph or less.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from
the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland.
Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
430 AM EDT Sun Jul 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. West winds around
10 mph, becoming northwest.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 mph or
less.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from
the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland.
Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
430 AM EDT Sun Jul 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug
Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s across the
Tug Hill to around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds
10 mph or less.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to
around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from
the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
430 AM EDT Sun Jul 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug
Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming west around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to
around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 50s
on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
430 AM EDT Sun Jul 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the
hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming northwest around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 mph or less.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to
around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s
across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
