NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 2, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
408 AM EDT Wed Jul 3 2019
NYZ001-032100-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
408 AM EDT Wed Jul 3 2019
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly to mostly sunny.
Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the
lower 80s inland. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. Light east winds.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging
from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s
inland. Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
around 70. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ010-032100-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
408 AM EDT Wed Jul 3 2019
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy early, then
becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light east
winds.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the
lower 80s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 80s inland.
Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Erie
shore to the mid 80s inland. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
around 70. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ002-032100-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
408 AM EDT Wed Jul 3 2019
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly to mostly sunny.
Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the
mid 80s inland. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. Light east winds.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from
around 80 along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland.
Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
around 70. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ011-032100-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
408 AM EDT Wed Jul 3 2019
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly to mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny
with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. Light winds, becoming east around
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Light winds,
becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less,
becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
around 70. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ085-032100-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
408 AM EDT Wed Jul 3 2019
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light east winds.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Light winds,
becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ012-032100-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
408 AM EDT Wed Jul 3 2019
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the
upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny
with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid
with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s
across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs around 80.
NYZ019-032100-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
408 AM EDT Wed Jul 3 2019
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy through
early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers
this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the
lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light
winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ020-032100-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
408 AM EDT Wed Jul 3 2019
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to
the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light east
winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light
winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the
mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs around 80.
NYZ021-032100-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
408 AM EDT Wed Jul 3 2019
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to
the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light east
winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from around
80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light
winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light
winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the
mid 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs around 80.
NYZ013-032100-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
408 AM EDT Wed Jul 3 2019
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy early, then
becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers this morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging
from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny
with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid
with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper
80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Light winds,
becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s
on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
around 70. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ014-032100-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
408 AM EDT Wed Jul 3 2019
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny this morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs
ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the
lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the
upper 70s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from around 80 on
the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. South winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
around 70. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ003-032100-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
408 AM EDT Wed Jul 3 2019
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly to mostly sunny.
Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the
mid 80s inland. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light east winds.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the
lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland.
Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light
winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
around 70. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ004-032100-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
408 AM EDT Wed Jul 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the
mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. East
winds 10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. South winds
10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
around 70. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ005-032100-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
408 AM EDT Wed Jul 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the
mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming south. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
around 70. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ006-032100-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
408 AM EDT Wed Jul 3 2019
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs
ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid
80s inland. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light
winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mainly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the
upper 50s.
NYZ007-032100-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
408 AM EDT Wed Jul 3 2019
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs
ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower
80s inland. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 80s on the Tug
Hill to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows ranging from
the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to around 70 across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario
shore to the mid 80s inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ008-032100-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
408 AM EDT Wed Jul 3 2019
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs
ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across
the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the mid
80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations.
Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms overnight. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds,
becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the
mid 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the mid 50s.
