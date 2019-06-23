NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 22, 2019

_____

090 FPUS51 KBUF 230835

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

430 AM EDT Sun Jun 23 2019

NYZ001-232100-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

430 AM EDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to around 80 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. South winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Muggy

with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming

south 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the mid

70s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 80 inland. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ010-232100-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

430 AM EDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the

Lake Erie shore to the upper 70s inland. Light west winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. More humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light

winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Muggy

with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along

the Lake Erie shore to the upper 70s inland. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ002-232100-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

430 AM EDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to around 80 inland. Light winds, becoming west

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Muggy

with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the mid

70s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 80 inland. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ011-232100-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

430 AM EDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light west winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming

south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Muggy

with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ085-232100-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

430 AM EDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light southeast winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm

and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs around 80. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ012-232100-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

430 AM EDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming

south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm

and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ019-232100-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

430 AM EDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs ranging

from the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 70s

inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light southeast winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Muggy

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ020-232100-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

430 AM EDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Light southeast winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Light winds, becoming south

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm

and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ021-232100-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

430 AM EDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs ranging from

the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light northwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the

hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm

and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ013-232100-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

430 AM EDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the

hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ014-232100-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

430 AM EDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or

less, becoming northwest.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s

on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the mid

70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning,

becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ003-232100-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

430 AM EDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to around 80 inland. Light winds, becoming northwest

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Southeast winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Muggy

with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

south. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the

upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ004-232100-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

430 AM EDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to around 80 inland. West winds 10 mph or less,

becoming northwest.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the mid

70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ005-232100-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

430 AM EDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 along the Lake Ontario

shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds, becoming northwest

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds,

becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

lower 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ006-232100-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

430 AM EDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. West winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 50s on

the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from

the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ007-232100-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

430 AM EDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds, becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s

on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ008-232100-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

430 AM EDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on

the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows around

60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

