NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 5, 2019

_____

704 FPUS51 KBUF 060835

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

430 AM EDT Thu Jun 6 2019

NYZ001-062100-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

430 AM EDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog this

morning. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the lower 70s inland. Light north winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light southwest winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. North winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. East winds 10 mph or less,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ010-062100-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

430 AM EDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

north winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light south winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming

northeast around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 10 mph or less,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ002-062100-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

430 AM EDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog this

morning. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore

to the lower 70s inland. Light north winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light southwest winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. North winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. East winds 10 mph or less,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ011-062100-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

430 AM EDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers

early, then partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light north winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 mph or

less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ085-062100-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

430 AM EDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. Highs around 70.

Light north winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Lows around 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 70s

inland. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake

Erie shore to the upper 70s inland. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ012-062100-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

430 AM EDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early. Areas of fog this

morning. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the

lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light north winds. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 mph or

less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ019-062100-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

430 AM EDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. Highs ranging

from the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 70s

inland. Light north winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Lows around 50. Light east winds.

.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from around 70 along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 70s

inland. Light winds, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph

or less, becoming east.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake

Erie shore to around 80 inland. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ020-062100-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

430 AM EDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early. Areas of fog this

morning. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the

lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light north winds. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 mph or

less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ021-062100-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

430 AM EDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early this morning.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light north

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 mph or

less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ013-062100-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

430 AM EDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers

early, then mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light north

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows

around 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds, becoming east

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ014-062100-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

430 AM EDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers

early, then partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming north around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light southwest winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds, becoming northeast

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ003-062100-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

430 AM EDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the lower 70s inland. Light north winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light southwest winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds, becoming north

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ004-062100-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

430 AM EDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy early this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog this

morning. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore

to the lower 70s inland. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light southwest winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ005-062100-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

430 AM EDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy early this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog

early this morning. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s

inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to around 80 inland. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ006-062100-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

430 AM EDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog early this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers early, then sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower

70s inland. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 50 across the

lower elevations to the mid 50s on the Tug Hill. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to around 80 inland. North winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ007-062100-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

430 AM EDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then clearing. Areas of fog early this

morning. Highs around 70. Light north winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Light south winds.

.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower

70s inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 50 across the

lower elevations to the mid 50s on the Tug Hill. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ008-062100-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

430 AM EDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog early this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers early, then sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the

lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather