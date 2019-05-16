NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 16, 2019
344 FPUS51 KBUF 161032
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
632 AM EDT Thu May 16 2019
NYZ001-162130-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
632 AM EDT Thu May 16 2019
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny this morning,
then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along
the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Light southwest
winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 mph
or less, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid
60s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cool with highs ranging from the
upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland.
Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
NYZ010-162130-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
632 AM EDT Thu May 16 2019
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny this morning,
then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along
the Lake Erie shore to the lower 60s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph
or less.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
NYZ002-162130-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
632 AM EDT Thu May 16 2019
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny this morning,
then becoming mostly cloudy. Cool with highs ranging from the mid
50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Light
winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
10 mph or less, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid
60s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northwest 10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cool with highs ranging from the
mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
NYZ011-162130-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
632 AM EDT Thu May 16 2019
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny this morning,
then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds
10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds,
becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
NYZ085-162130-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
632 AM EDT Thu May 16 2019
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny this morning,
then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds
10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
NYZ012-162130-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
632 AM EDT Thu May 16 2019
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny this morning,
then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds
10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds,
becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
NYZ019-162130-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
632 AM EDT Thu May 16 2019
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly to mostly sunny.
Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore to the
upper 60s inland. Light west winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely overnight. Mild with lows in the mid 50s. Light
winds, becoming south 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from
the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 60s inland.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper
60s inland. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
NYZ020-162130-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
632 AM EDT Thu May 16 2019
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny through early
afternoon, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light
west winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Mild with lows
in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
NYZ021-162130-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
632 AM EDT Thu May 16 2019
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny through early
afternoon, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West
winds 10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Mild with lows
in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s
on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
NYZ013-162130-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
632 AM EDT Thu May 16 2019
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny this morning,
then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds
10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from
the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the
lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
NYZ014-162130-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
632 AM EDT Thu May 16 2019
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny. Highs in the
lower 60s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from
the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northwest 10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
NYZ003-162130-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
632 AM EDT Thu May 16 2019
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny. Highs
ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower
60s inland. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds,
becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from
the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph in the evening, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
NYZ004-162130-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
632 AM EDT Thu May 16 2019
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny. Cool with
highs ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the
lower 60s inland. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows around 50.
Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from
the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph in the evening, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
NYZ005-162130-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
632 AM EDT Thu May 16 2019
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny. Highs
ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to around
60 inland. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows around 50.
Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from
around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. South
winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming northwest
10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
NYZ006-162130-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
632 AM EDT Thu May 16 2019
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Cool with
highs ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the
upper 50s inland. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds,
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from
the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
NYZ007-162130-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
632 AM EDT Thu May 16 2019
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Cool with
highs ranging from around 50 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid
50s inland. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming south
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
NYZ008-162130-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
632 AM EDT Thu May 16 2019
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy early, then
becoming mostly sunny. Cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s on
the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light
winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming
south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 50s
on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows around 40. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the
hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
