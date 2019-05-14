NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, May 13, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

418 AM EDT Tue May 14 2019

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

.TODAY...Periods of rain and drizzle this morning, then a chance of

rain early this afternoon. A chance of showers late. Cool with highs

in the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds,

becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. West winds 10 mph or

less.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

.TODAY...Periods of rain and drizzle this morning, then a chance of

rain early this afternoon. A chance of showers late. Cool with highs

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light southwest

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs ranging

from the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 60s inland.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s along the

Lake Erie shore to the lower 60s inland. West winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

.TODAY...Periods of rain and drizzle this morning, then a chance of

rain early this afternoon. A chance of showers late. Cool with highs

in the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs ranging

from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s

inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs ranging from the mid

50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Light

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

.TODAY...Periods of rain and drizzle this morning, then a chance of

rain early this afternoon. A chance of showers late. Cool with highs

in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

.TODAY...Periods of rain and drizzle this morning, then a chance of

rain early this afternoon. A chance of showers late. Cool with highs

ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across

the lower elevations. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs ranging

from the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 60s

inland. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s along the

Lake Erie shore to around 60 inland. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

.TODAY...Periods of rain and drizzle this morning, then rain likely

early this afternoon. A chance of showers late. Cool with highs

ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the

lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs ranging

from around 60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

.TODAY...Periods of rain and drizzle this morning, then a chance of

rain early this afternoon. A chance of showers late. Cool with highs

around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs ranging

from around 60 along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 60s inland.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s

along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 60s inland. Northwest winds

10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

.TODAY...Periods of rain and drizzle this morning, then a chance of

rain early this afternoon. A chance of showers late. Cool with highs

ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the

lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

.TODAY...Periods of rain and drizzle this morning, then rain likely

early this afternoon. A chance of showers late. Cool with highs

ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across

the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs ranging

from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

.TODAY...Periods of rain and drizzle this morning, then periods of

rain early this afternoon. A chance of showers late. Cool with highs

ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the

lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs ranging

from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the

hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

.TODAY...Periods of rain and drizzle through early afternoon, then a

chance of showers late. Cool with highs ranging from the lower 40s

on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the

mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the

hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

.TODAY...Periods of rain and drizzle this morning, then rain likely

early this afternoon. A chance of showers late. Cool with highs in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 40s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the mid 60s inland. Light winds, becoming west 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs ranging from the mid

50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

.TODAY...Periods of rain and drizzle through early afternoon, then a

chance of showers late. Cool with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs ranging

from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s

inland. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cool with highs ranging from the

mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 60 inland. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

.TODAY...Periods of rain and drizzle through early afternoon, then a

chance of showers late. Cool with highs in the upper 40s. Light

winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs ranging

from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s

inland. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s along the

Lake Ontario shore to around 60 inland. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

.TODAY...Periods of rain and drizzle. Cool with highs ranging from

the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower

elevations. East winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore to around 60 inland. Light winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cool with highs ranging from the

lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

.TODAY...Periods of rain and drizzle through early afternoon, then

showers likely late. Cool with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the

Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. East winds

10 mph or less, becoming north. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cool with highs ranging from the

mid 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

.TODAY...Rain, periods of drizzle and snow early, then periods of

rain and drizzle from late morning on. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cool with highs ranging from the lower 40s on the

hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Light northwest

winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to

the upper 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper

50s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

