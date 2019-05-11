NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, May 10, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
349 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
NYZ001-112130-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
349 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.
Cool with highs ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario
shore to the mid 50s inland. Light winds, becoming northeast around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds,
becoming northeast around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Cool with highs in the lower 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain, cool with highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
NYZ010-112130-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
349 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.
Cool with highs in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming northeast
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph, becoming east.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Cool with highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain, cool with highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
NYZ002-112130-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
349 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.
Cool with highs ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario
shore to the mid 50s inland. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light east winds.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Cool with highs in the lower 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain, cool with highs around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
NYZ011-112130-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
349 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.
Cool with highs in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming northeast
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 mph
or less.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Cool with highs in the lower 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain, cool with highs around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
NYZ085-112130-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
349 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.
Cool with highs in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming northeast
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain, cool with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the
hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain, cool with highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
NYZ012-112130-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
349 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly
sunny. Cool with highs in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming
northeast around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming east 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain, cool with highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain, cool with highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
NYZ019-112130-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
349 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and frost early. Cool with highs
ranging from around 50 along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 50s
inland. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain, cool with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the
hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain, cool with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
NYZ020-112130-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
349 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly
sunny. Areas of frost early. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds,
becoming northeast around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain, cool with highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain, cool with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the
hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Southeast
winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
NYZ021-112130-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
349 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cool with
highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s
across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain, cool with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the
hilltops to around 50 across the lower elevations. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain, cool with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the
hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
NYZ013-112130-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
349 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly
sunny. Cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to
the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Light east winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain, cool with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the
hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. East winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain, cool with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the
hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
NYZ014-112130-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
349 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cool with highs ranging from the
upper 40s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower
elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Light east winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain, cool with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the
hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 mph or
less. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain, cool with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the
hilltops to around 50 across the lower elevations. East winds 10 mph
or less. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
NYZ003-112130-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
349 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cool with highs ranging from the
upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. West
winds 10 mph or less, becoming north.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light east winds.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Cool with highs in the lower 50s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around
10 mph, becoming east. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain, cool with highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
NYZ004-112130-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
349 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Cool with
highs ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the
mid 50s inland. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming north.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light northeast
winds.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Cool with highs in the lower 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain, cool with highs in the lower 50s. Light winds,
becoming east around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
NYZ005-112130-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
349 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Cool with highs
ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid
50s inland. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light northeast
winds.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Cool with highs in the mid 50s. East winds
10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain overnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain, cool with highs in the lower 50s. Light winds.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
NYZ006-112130-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
349 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Cool with highs
ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid
50s inland. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light north winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cool
with highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain overnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain, cool with highs around 50. Light winds. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
NYZ007-112130-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
349 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny. Cool with highs
ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the
lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on
the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain, cool with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the
Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
NYZ008-112130-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
349 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the
mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across
the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain, cool with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the
hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
