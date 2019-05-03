NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 2, 2019
372 FPUS51 KBUF 030827
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
427 AM EDT Fri May 3 2019
NYZ001-032115-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
427 AM EDT Fri May 3 2019
.TODAY...Showers early, then a chance of showers late this morning.
Patchy fog this morning. Cool with highs ranging from the upper 40s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 40s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 40s inland. Light north winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
NYZ010-032115-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
427 AM EDT Fri May 3 2019
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise showers early, then a
chance of showers late this morning. Highs ranging from the lower
50s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 50s inland. Light west
winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. Light north winds.
.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise cloudy. Highs
around 60. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s
along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
NYZ002-032115-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
427 AM EDT Fri May 3 2019
.TODAY...Showers early, then a chance of showers late this morning.
Patchy fog this morning. Cool with highs ranging from the upper 40s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. East winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light northwest winds.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
NYZ011-032115-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
427 AM EDT Fri May 3 2019
.TODAY...Showers early, then a chance of showers late this morning.
Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming northwest around
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. Light north winds.
.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise cloudy. Highs
in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
NYZ085-032115-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
427 AM EDT Fri May 3 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers this morning, then a
chance of showers this afternoon. Late morning highs in the lower
50s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 60s inland, then
temperatures falling to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore and to
the mid 50s inland. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. Light north winds.
.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise cloudy. A
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
NYZ012-032115-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
427 AM EDT Fri May 3 2019
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then a chance of showers this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less,
becoming northwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. Light north winds.
.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise cloudy. A
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across
the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
NYZ019-032115-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
427 AM EDT Fri May 3 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Showers this morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Early
afternoon highs in the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid
60s inland, then temperatures falling to the upper 40s along the
Lake Erie shore and to the lower 60s inland. Light winds. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight.
Lows ranging from the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore to the
upper 40s in interior valleys. Light north winds.
.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper
50s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 60s inland. Light winds.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 60s
inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
NYZ020-032115-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
427 AM EDT Fri May 3 2019
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds,
becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Some
patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light north
winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Light winds.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on
the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
NYZ021-032115-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
427 AM EDT Fri May 3 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Some
patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light north
winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Light winds.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across
the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
$$
NYZ013-032115-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
427 AM EDT Fri May 3 2019
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds,
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Some patchy
fog developing overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light north winds.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise cloudy. A
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s
on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light
winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on
the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
NYZ014-032115-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
427 AM EDT Fri May 3 2019
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds,
becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Some patchy
fog developing overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light north winds.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise cloudy. A
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s
on the hilltops to around 60 across the lower elevations. Light
winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on
the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
NYZ003-032115-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
427 AM EDT Fri May 3 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers this morning, then a
chance of showers this afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 40s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Light winds,
becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 40s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 40s inland. Light north winds.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake
Ontario shore to around 60 inland. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows
in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
NYZ004-032115-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
427 AM EDT Fri May 3 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers this morning, then a
chance of showers this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 50s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Light winds,
becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 40s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 40s inland. Light northwest winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 50s along the
Lake Ontario shore to around 60 inland. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows
in the lower 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
NYZ005-032115-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
427 AM EDT Fri May 3 2019
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then a chance of showers this
afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario
shore to the lower 60s inland. Light winds, becoming northwest
around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows ranging
from the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 40s
inland. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 50s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows
in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from around 60 along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
NYZ006-032115-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
427 AM EDT Fri May 3 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers this morning, then a
chance of showers this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 50s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Northwest
winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the
mid 40s. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 50s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
NYZ007-032115-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
427 AM EDT Fri May 3 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers this morning, then a
chance of showers this afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from
around 50 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. Light
winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light north winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 40 along
the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 40s across the Tug Hill. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
NYZ008-032115-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
427 AM EDT Fri May 3 2019
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then a chance of showers this
afternoon. Patchy fog late this morning. Highs in the upper 50s.
Light winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the
mid 40s. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the
hilltops to around 60 across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the
hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
