NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, April 8, 2019

_____

032 FPUS51 KBUF 090807

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

407 AM EDT Tue Apr 9 2019

NYZ001-092115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

407 AM EDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Showers early, then partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the

mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

overnight. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Light winds, becoming northeast 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ010-092115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

407 AM EDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then partly sunny early this

afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late. Breezy with

highs ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore to the

mid 50s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Colder with lows

in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds

10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ002-092115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

407 AM EDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon.

Patchy fog late this morning. Breezy with highs ranging from the

lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. South

winds around 10 mph, becoming west and increasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers overnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming north

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in

the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Light winds, becoming northeast 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Cold with highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ011-092115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

407 AM EDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Showers this morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then snow and rain showers likely overnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming northwest

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ085-092115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

407 AM EDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy late. Showers this morning. A chance

of showers late. Breezy with highs ranging from the lower 50s along

the Lake Erie shore to the upper 50s inland. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a chance of snow and rain showers overnight. Much colder with

lows ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s

across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Windy with highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ012-092115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

407 AM EDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers this morning. A chance of showers

late. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then snow and rain showers likely overnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Breezy and much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening,

becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging

from around 40 on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ019-092115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

407 AM EDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy with showers

early, then partly sunny with a chance of showers late this morning.

Mostly sunny early this afternoon, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers late. Highs ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Erie

shore to the upper 50s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a chance of snow and rain showers overnight. Much colder with

lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming north. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cold

with highs ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore to

the mid 50s inland. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Windy with highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ020-092115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

407 AM EDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with showers likely early, then partly sunny

with showers late this morning. Mostly sunny this afternoon. Breezy

with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

west with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a chance of snow and rain showers overnight. Much colder with

lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ021-092115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

407 AM EDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers early, then partly

sunny with showers likely late this morning. Mostly sunny this

afternoon. Breezy with highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a chance of snow and rain showers overnight. Much colder with

lows around 30. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

morning. Cold with highs ranging from around 40 on the hilltops to

the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs around

50. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ013-092115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

407 AM EDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers early, then partly

sunny with showers late this morning. Partly sunny this afternoon.

Windy with highs around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west

and increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then snow and rain showers likely overnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Breezy and much colder with lows ranging from the

upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the

upper 30s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower

elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 mph or less, increasing to

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ014-092115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

407 AM EDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then mostly cloudy with showers late

this morning. Partly sunny with a chance of showers early this

afternoon, then mostly sunny late. Breezy with highs ranging from

the mid 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then snow and

rain showers likely overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Much

colder with lows ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the

lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the

upper 30s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower

elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs ranging from the

mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ003-092115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

407 AM EDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon.

Breezy with highs ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario

shore to around 60 inland. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

west with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then rain and snow showers likely overnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Breezy, colder with lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming north around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in

the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming

northeast.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ004-092115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

407 AM EDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then showers late this morning. Partly

sunny with showers likely early this afternoon, then partly sunny

late. Patchy fog late this morning. Breezy with highs ranging from

the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

and snow showers overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Colder

with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in

the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid

40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 40s inland. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ005-092115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

407 AM EDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then showers through early afternoon.

Partly sunny late. Breezy with highs ranging from the mid 50s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Southeast winds

10 mph or less, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Colder with lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid

40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 40s inland. Northeast

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ006-092115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

407 AM EDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then showers through early afternoon.

Partly sunny with a chance of showers late. Patchy fog late this

morning. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the

upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or

less, becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Colder with lows ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to around

30 across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging

from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 20s on

the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ007-092115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

407 AM EDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers likely early, then rain showers through early

afternoon. A chance of rain showers late. Highs around 50. East

winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill

to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging

from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower

elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ008-092115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

407 AM EDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Showers through early afternoon. A chance of showers late.

Highs around 50. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from the

mid 30s on the hilltops to around 40 across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

_____

