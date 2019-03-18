NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 17, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
441 AM EDT Mon Mar 18 2019
NYZ001-182115-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
441 AM EDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Light
winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ010-182115-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
441 AM EDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid
30s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Light
winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the
lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 40s inland.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ002-182115-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
441 AM EDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in
the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ011-182115-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
441 AM EDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ085-182115-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
441 AM EDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny early this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow showers from late morning on. Cold with highs in the
mid 30s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 20 to 25. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds 10 mph or less, becoming south.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ012-182115-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
441 AM EDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then a chance of snow showers. Highs
ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the
lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs ranging from the mid 30s
on the hilltops to around 40 across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs
ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to around 50 across the
lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers with rain showers likely. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ019-182115-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
441 AM EDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of snow showers this afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from the
lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of snow
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 20s in interior valleys to the
upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 mph or less,
becoming south.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ020-182115-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
441 AM EDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of snow showers this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on
the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows
15 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s
across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid
40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows around 30. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ021-182115-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
441 AM EDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow showers from late morning on. Cold with highs ranging
from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s
across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper
40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ013-182115-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
441 AM EDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across
the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 20 to 25. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs ranging from the mid 30s
on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Not as cold with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the
hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ014-182115-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
441 AM EDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the upper 30s across
the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 20 to 25. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to around 40 across
the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs
ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the
lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ003-182115-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
441 AM EDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in
the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ004-182115-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
441 AM EDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely early, then a chance of
snow showers. Accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s.
Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 40. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Light
winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in
the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ005-182115-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
441 AM EDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely early, then a chance of
snow showers. Additional accumulation around an inch. Highs in the
mid 30s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s. Light west winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 20s
inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs
around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ006-182115-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
441 AM EDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely early, then partly
sunny with a chance of snow showers. Additional accumulation an inch
or less. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the mid
30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west around
10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows
ranging from 10 to 15 on the Tug Hill to 15 to 20 across the lower
elevations. Light west winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s
across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Lows ranging from 20 to 25 across the Tug Hill to the upper
20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs
ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across
the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
NYZ007-182115-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
441 AM EDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers early. Cold with
highs ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s
across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from 10 to 15 on the Tug Hill
to 15 to 20 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or
less.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s
across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 20 on the
Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in
the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ008-182115-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
441 AM EDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers early this morning.
Cold with highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to around
30 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. West winds 10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs ranging from around 30 on
the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds
10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Lows 20 to 25. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in
the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers with rain showers likely. Highs in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
