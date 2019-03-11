NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 10, 2019

_____

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

440 AM EDT Mon Mar 11 2019

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

440 AM EDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers late. Windy. Near

steady temperatures in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy, colder with lows in the lower

20s. West winds 15 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

440 AM EDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers late. Windy. Near

steady temperatures in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the

upper 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

440 AM EDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers late. Windy. Near

steady temperatures in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Windy,

colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 20s

inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with highs ranging from the mid 40s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 40s inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

440 AM EDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers late. Windy with

highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Colder

with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs around

50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

440 AM EDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers late this morning.

A chance of snow showers late. Windy, cold with highs ranging from

the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows

15 to 20. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 20 to 25. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the

upper 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

440 AM EDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers late this morning.

A chance of snow showers late. Windy with highs in the lower 30s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Windy

with lows ranging from 15 to 20 on the hilltops to 20 to 25 across

the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the

upper 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

440 AM EDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers late. Cold with

highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s

across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming northwest.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 20 in

interior valleys to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the

lower 50s. South winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

440 AM EDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers late this morning.

A chance of snow showers late. Windy, cold with highs around 30.

West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph early. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows

15 to 20. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

northwest.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs around

50. South winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

440 AM EDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then partly sunny

with a chance of snow showers late. Windy, cold with highs ranging

from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 to 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming northwest.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 mph or

less.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs ranging

from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

440 AM EDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then a chance of

snow showers late. Windy with highs ranging from around 30 on the

hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder with lows ranging from 15 to 20 on the hilltops to the lower

20s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the mid 30s

across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 on the

hilltops to the lower 20s across the lower elevations. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs ranging

from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

440 AM EDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers late. Near steady

temperatures ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower

30s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows

ranging from 15 to 20 on the hilltops to the lower 20s across the

lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the

upper 20s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 on the

hilltops to the lower 20s across the lower elevations. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cold with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the

hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

440 AM EDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers late. Windy. Near

steady temperatures in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Windy,

colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cold with highs ranging from the mid 40s along the

Lake Ontario shore to around 50 inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

440 AM EDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers late. Windy. Near

steady temperatures in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Windy,

colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

440 AM EDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Colder

with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the lower

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 20s

inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

440 AM EDT Mon Mar 11 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Snow showers with a chance of rain showers this morning,

then snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation ranging from an

inch or less across the lower elevations to 2 to 4 inches on the Tug

Hill. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper

30s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Additional accumulation ranging from 1 to

2 inches across the lower elevations to 2 to 4 inches on the Tug

Hill. Windy, colder with lows ranging from 15 to 20 on the Tug Hill

to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging

from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to around 30 across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 across the

Tug Hill to the lower 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cold with highs ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug

Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

440 AM EDT Mon Mar 11 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers early

this morning, then snow showers likely late this morning. Snow

showers this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow late. Snow

accumulation ranging from an inch or less across the lower

elevations to 2 to 4 inches on the Tug Hill. Windy with highs

ranging from around 30 on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the

lower elevations. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Additional accumulation ranging from an

inch or less across the lower elevations to 2 to 4 inches on the Tug

Hill. Colder with lows ranging from 15 to 20 on the Tug Hill to

20 to 25 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Cold with highs ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to around

30 across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cold with highs around 40. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

440 AM EDT Mon Mar 11 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Snow showers, with areas of blowing snow early this

afternoon. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Highs ranging from

the upper 20s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches.

Colder with lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the

mid 20s on the hilltops to around 30 across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 10 to 15. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cold with highs around 40. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

