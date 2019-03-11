NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 10, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
440 AM EDT Mon Mar 11 2019
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
440 AM EDT Mon Mar 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers late. Windy. Near
steady temperatures in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy, colder with lows in the lower
20s. West winds 15 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
440 AM EDT Mon Mar 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers late. Windy. Near
steady temperatures in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the
upper 40s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
440 AM EDT Mon Mar 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers late. Windy. Near
steady temperatures in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Windy,
colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance
of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 20s
inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cold with highs ranging from the mid 40s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the upper 40s inland. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
440 AM EDT Mon Mar 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers late. Windy with
highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to
45 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Colder
with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs around
50. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
440 AM EDT Mon Mar 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers late this morning.
A chance of snow showers late. Windy, cold with highs ranging from
the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance
of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows
15 to 20. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 20 to 25. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the
upper 40s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 20 to 25.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
440 AM EDT Mon Mar 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers late this morning.
A chance of snow showers late. Windy with highs in the lower 30s.
West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Windy
with lows ranging from 15 to 20 on the hilltops to 20 to 25 across
the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to
45 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the
upper 40s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
440 AM EDT Mon Mar 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers late. Cold with
highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s
across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,
becoming northwest.
.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 20 in
interior valleys to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Light
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the
lower 50s. South winds 10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 20 to 25.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
440 AM EDT Mon Mar 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers late this morning.
A chance of snow showers late. Windy, cold with highs around 30.
West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph early. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows
15 to 20. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming
northwest.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cold with
highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs around
50. South winds 10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
440 AM EDT Mon Mar 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then partly sunny
with a chance of snow showers late. Windy, cold with highs ranging
from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance
of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 15 to 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,
becoming northwest.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cold with
highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 mph or
less.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs ranging
from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
440 AM EDT Mon Mar 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then a chance of
snow showers late. Windy with highs ranging from around 30 on the
hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Colder with lows ranging from 15 to 20 on the hilltops to the lower
20s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the mid 30s
across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 on the
hilltops to the lower 20s across the lower elevations. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs ranging
from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower
elevations. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 20 to 25.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
440 AM EDT Mon Mar 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers late. Near steady
temperatures ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower
30s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows
ranging from 15 to 20 on the hilltops to the lower 20s across the
lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the
upper 20s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
morning. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 on the
hilltops to the lower 20s across the lower elevations. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Not as cold with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the
hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
440 AM EDT Mon Mar 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers late. Windy. Near
steady temperatures in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Windy,
colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Not as cold with highs ranging from the mid 40s along the
Lake Ontario shore to around 50 inland. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
440 AM EDT Mon Mar 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers late. Windy. Near
steady temperatures in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Windy,
colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
440 AM EDT Mon Mar 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Colder
with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the lower
30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 20s
inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
440 AM EDT Mon Mar 11 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Snow showers with a chance of rain showers this morning,
then snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation ranging from an
inch or less across the lower elevations to 2 to 4 inches on the Tug
Hill. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper
30s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Additional accumulation ranging from 1 to
2 inches across the lower elevations to 2 to 4 inches on the Tug
Hill. Windy, colder with lows ranging from 15 to 20 on the Tug Hill
to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging
from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to around 30 across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of
snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 across the
Tug Hill to the lower 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Not as cold with highs ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug
Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 20 to 25.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
440 AM EDT Mon Mar 11 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers early
this morning, then snow showers likely late this morning. Snow
showers this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow late. Snow
accumulation ranging from an inch or less across the lower
elevations to 2 to 4 inches on the Tug Hill. Windy with highs
ranging from around 30 on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the
lower elevations. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
45 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Additional accumulation ranging from an
inch or less across the lower elevations to 2 to 4 inches on the Tug
Hill. Colder with lows ranging from 15 to 20 on the Tug Hill to
20 to 25 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Cold with highs ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to around
30 across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing
to 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Not as cold with highs around 40. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
440 AM EDT Mon Mar 11 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Snow showers, with areas of blowing snow early this
afternoon. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Highs ranging from
the upper 20s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance
of snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches.
Colder with lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the
mid 20s on the hilltops to around 30 across the lower elevations.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 10 to 15. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Not as cold with highs around 40. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
