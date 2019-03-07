NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 6, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
330 AM EST Thu Mar 7 2019
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
330 AM EST Thu Mar 7 2019
.TODAY...Snow showers likely this morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of snow showers early this afternoon. Partly sunny with
scattered flurries late. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Cold
with highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
west. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from around 10 above
inland to 10 to 15 along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light
winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 inland to
the lower 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 10 mph or less,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain with possible sleet and freezing rain likely.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
330 AM EST Thu Mar 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely early this morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers through early
afternoon. Partly sunny with scattered flurries late. Additional
accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming
east 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain with sleet likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
330 AM EST Thu Mar 7 2019
.TODAY...Snow showers likely early, then lake effect snow early.
Snow showers likely late this morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of snow showers this afternoon. Additional accumulation 2 to
3 inches in the most persistent snows. Cold with highs in the lower
20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from 5 to
10 above inland to around 15 along the Lake Ontario shore. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light
winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 inland to
the lower 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 mph or
less, becoming east 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, a chance of freezing rain and sleet. Lows
around 30. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
330 AM EST Thu Mar 7 2019
.TODAY...Snow showers likely early this morning, then partly sunny
with a chance of snow showers from late morning on. Additional
accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming east
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, a chance of freezing rain and sleet. Lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
330 AM EST Thu Mar 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with lake effect snow early, then mostly cloudy with
snow showers likely early. Partly sunny with a chance of snow
showers from late morning on. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches
in the most persistent snows. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Scattered flurries in the evening.
Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the
lower 30s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 mph or
less, becoming east 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain with sleet likely. Windy with lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
330 AM EST Thu Mar 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with lake effect snow early, then mostly cloudy with
snow showers likely early. Partly sunny with a chance of snow
showers from late morning on. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches
in the most persistent snows. Cold with highs 20 to 25. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the
lower 30s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming
east 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, sleet with a chance of freezing rain. Windy
with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain, windy with highs around 50. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Windy with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
330 AM EST Thu Mar 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow early, then mostly cloudy with snow
showers likely early. Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers
through early afternoon, then mostly sunny with scattered flurries
late. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Cold with highs 15 to
20. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows 5 to 10 above. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light
winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly
clear. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Light winds, becoming east 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Very windy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 20 to 25.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
330 AM EST Thu Mar 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow early, then mostly cloudy with snow
showers likely early. Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers
through early afternoon, then mostly sunny with scattered flurries
late. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Cold with highs 15 to
20. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows zero to 5 above. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and not as cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
10 to 15. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and sleet with freezing rain likely. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
330 AM EST Thu Mar 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely early, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of snow showers through early afternoon. Partly
sunny with scattered flurries late. Additional accumulation 1 to
2 inches. Cold with highs 20 to 25. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 above.
West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging
from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, sleet with a chance of freezing rain. Windy
with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
330 AM EST Thu Mar 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers early, then
mostly cloudy with snow showers likely early. Partly sunny with a
chance of snow showers from late morning on. Accumulation 1 to
2 inches. Cold with highs ranging from 15 to 20 on the hilltops to
the lower 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or
less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs ranging
from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower
elevations. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, sleet with a chance of freezing rain. Windy
with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows 20 to 25.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
330 AM EST Thu Mar 7 2019
.TODAY...A chance of snow showers early, then snow showers likely
early. A chance of snow showers late this morning, then snow showers
likely early this afternoon. A chance of snow showers late.
Accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Cold with highs ranging from 15 to 20 on
the hilltops to the lower 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from zero
to 5 above on the hilltops to 5 to 10 above across the lower
elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs ranging
from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, sleet with a chance of freezing rain. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 20 to 25.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
330 AM EST Thu Mar 7 2019
.TODAY...Lake effect snow showers likely early, then lake effect
snow early. Snow showers likely through early afternoon, then a
chance of snow showers late. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches
in the most persistent snows. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then mainly clear overnight. Cold with lows ranging from
around 10 above inland to 10 to 15 along the Lake Ontario shore.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from 15 to
20 inland to around 20 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming east
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, a chance of freezing rain and sleet. Lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
330 AM EST Thu Mar 7 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Lake effect snow this morning, then snow showers likely
this afternoon. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches in the most
persistent snows. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Cold with lows 10 to 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest
5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 inland to
the lower 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming east
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and sleet. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs around 40.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
330 AM EST Thu Mar 7 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Lake effect snow this morning, then snow showers likely
this afternoon. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches in the most
persistent snows. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a chance of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation
1 to 2 inches. Cold with lows 10 to 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 15 inland to
around 20 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and sleet with snow likely. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
330 AM EST Thu Mar 7 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Lake effect snow this morning, then snow showers likely
this afternoon. Additional accumulation 3 to 6 inches in the most
persistent snows. Cold with highs ranging from 15 to 20 on the Tug
Hill to the lower 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation 2 to
3 inches. Cold with lows ranging from 5 to 10 above across the Tug
Hill to 10 to 15 along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 20s
on the Tug Hill to around 30 across the lower elevations. Light
winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Sleet and freezing rain. Lows in the mid 20s.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain, sleet and freezing rain. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in
the upper 30s.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
330 AM EST Thu Mar 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,
then partly sunny with scattered flurries this afternoon. Cold with
highs 15 to 20. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds
10 mph or less, becoming southwest.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Sleet and freezing rain. Lows in the lower 20s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain, sleet and freezing rain. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in
the mid 30s.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
330 AM EST Thu Mar 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold
with highs 15 to 20. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming
southwest.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 20s
on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and sleet with freezing rain likely. Lows in
the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain, sleet and freezing rain. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in
the mid 30s.
