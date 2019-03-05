NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 5, 2019
_____
699 FPUS51 KBUF 051914
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
214 PM EST Tue Mar 5 2019
NYZ001-052215-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
214 PM EST Tue Mar 5 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM
EST WEDNESDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing
snow. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Cold with near steady
temperatures between 15 and 20. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely, with areas of blowing snow in the
evening. Accumulation up to 2 inches. Cold with lows 10 to 15. West
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation 2 to
3 inches possible. Cold with highs 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening, then
snow showers likely overnight. Cold with lows 10 to 15. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ010-052215-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
214 PM EST Tue Mar 5 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing
snow. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs 15 to
20. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely with areas of blowing
snow in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight.
Additional accumulation an inch or less. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs 15 to
20. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ002-052215-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
214 PM EST Tue Mar 5 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM
EST WEDNESDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing
snow. Accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs 15 to 20.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow in the
evening, then lake effect snow overnight. Accumulation 2 to 3 inches
in the most persistent snows. Cold with lows 10 to 15. West winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches
in the most persistent snows. Cold with highs 15 to 20. West winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Cold with lows 10 to
15. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ011-052215-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
214 PM EST Tue Mar 5 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing
snow. Accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs 15 to 20. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with lows around 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening, then
snow showers likely overnight. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then
a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the
lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ085-052215-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
214 PM EST Tue Mar 5 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST WEDNESDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing
snow. Additional accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs 10 to
15. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely, with areas of blowing snow in the
evening. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Cold with lows 5 to
10 above. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs 10 to 15. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then lake
effect snow overnight. Cold with near steady temperatures ranging
from between 5 and 10 above inland to between 10 and 15 along the
Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then
a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging
from 15 to 20 on the hilltops to the lower 20s across the lower
elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ012-052215-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
214 PM EST Tue Mar 5 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST WEDNESDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing
snow. Accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs 10 to 15. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Accumulation up to
2 inches. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs ranging from 10 to 15 on the hilltops to 15 to
20 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Cold with lows 5 to
10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then
a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs 15 to 20.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ019-052215-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
214 PM EST Tue Mar 5 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST WEDNESDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing
snow. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs 10 to
15. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming
west. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely, with areas of blowing snow in the
evening. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.
West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs 10 to 15. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then lake
effect snow overnight. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then
a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs 15 to 20.
West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Windy with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ020-052215-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
214 PM EST Tue Mar 5 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST WEDNESDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Lake effect snow showers. Accumulation an inch or
less. Cold with near steady temperatures ranging from between 10 and
15 on the hilltops to around 15 across the lower elevations. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Cold
with lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs 10 to 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then lake
effect snow overnight. Cold with near steady temperatures between
5 and 10 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then
a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs 15 to 20.
West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ021-052215-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
214 PM EST Tue Mar 5 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...A chance of snow showers early, then snow showers
likely late. Little or no accumulation. Cold with highs ranging from
10 to 15 on the hilltops to 15 to 20 across the lower elevations.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Cold
with lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs ranging from 10 to 15 on the hilltops to 15 to
20 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Cold with lows 5 to
10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then
a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs 15 to 20.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ013-052215-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
214 PM EST Tue Mar 5 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers early, then snow
showers likely late. Little or no accumulation. Cold with highs
ranging from 10 to 15 on the hilltops to 15 to 20 across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs ranging
from 10 to 15 on the hilltops to 15 to 20 across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Cold with lows 5 to
10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening, becoming light. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs 15 to 20.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ014-052215-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
214 PM EST Tue Mar 5 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers early, then snow
showers likely late. Little or no accumulation. Cold with highs
ranging from 10 to 15 on the hilltops to 15 to 20 across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with lows ranging from 5 to 10 above on the hilltops to around
10 above across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
snow showers in the afternoon. Accumulation up to 2 inches possible.
Cold with highs ranging from 10 to 15 on the hilltops to 15 to
20 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Cold with lows 5 to
10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening, becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold with highs ranging from 15 to
20 on the hilltops to the lower 20s across the lower elevations.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ003-052215-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
214 PM EST Tue Mar 5 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM
EST WEDNESDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow.
Little or no accumulation. Cold with highs around 20. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow in the
evening, then lake effect snow overnight. Accumulation 2 to 3 inches
in the most persistent snows. Cold with lows 10 to 15. West winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow in the morning, then snow showers
likely in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches in
the most persistent snows. Cold with highs 15 to 20. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening, then
snow showers likely overnight. Cold with lows 10 to 15. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, becoming light.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow in the morning, then snow showers
likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ004-052215-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
214 PM EST Tue Mar 5 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
EST THURSDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers early, then snow
showers likely with areas of blowing snow late. Little or no
accumulation. Cold with highs around 20. West winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow in the
evening, then lake effect snow overnight. Accumulation 2 to 4 inches
in the most persistent snows. Cold with lows 10 to 15. West winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches
in the most persistent snows. Cold with highs 15 to 20. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then lake
effect snow overnight. Cold with lows 10 to 15. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming southwest
5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow in the morning, then snow showers
likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ005-052215-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
214 PM EST Tue Mar 5 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
EST THURSDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers early, then snow
showers likely late. Little or no accumulation. Cold with highs
around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then lake effect snow
overnight. Accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most persistent snows.
Lows 10 to 15. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
overnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches
in the most persistent snows. Cold with highs 15 to 20. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Cold with lows 10 to 15. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming
light. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow in the morning, then snow showers
likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ006-052215-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
214 PM EST Tue Mar 5 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
EST THURSDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...A chance of snow showers early, then snow showers
likely late. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Cold with
highs ranging from around 15 on the Tug Hill to around 20 across the
lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow showers in the evening, then lake effect
snow overnight. Accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most persistent
snows. Cold with lows ranging from 5 to 10 above across the Tug Hill
to 10 to 15 along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then lake effect
snow in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the
most persistent snows. Cold with highs ranging from 10 to 15 on the
Tug Hill to 15 to 20 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Cold with lows ranging from
around zero on the Tug Hill to 5 to 10 above across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from 10 to
15 on the Tug Hill to around 20 across the lower elevations. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ007-052215-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
214 PM EST Tue Mar 5 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST WEDNESDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing
snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent
snows. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow showers in the evening, then a chance of
snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the
most persistent snows. Lows 5 to 10 above. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs ranging from 10 to 15 on the Tug Hill to 15 to
20 across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing
to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows zero to 5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs ranging from 10 to 15 on the Tug Hill to 15 to
20 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows 20 to 25.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ008-052215-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
214 PM EST Tue Mar 5 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST WEDNESDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Lake effect snow showers. Additional accumulation
up to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Cold with highs 15 to
20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow showers in the evening, then a chance of
snow showers overnight. Accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most
persistent snows. Cold with lows zero to 5 above. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs ranging from 10 to 15 on the hilltops to 15 to
20 across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing
to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows zero to 5 below. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs 10 to 15. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather