NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 19, 2019

232 FPUS51 KBUF 200533

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

1230 AM EST Wed Feb 20 2019

NYZ001-201000-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

1230 AM EST Wed Feb 20 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow and light rain in the

afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Light rain with possible freezing rain and sleet

likely in the evening, then a chance of light rain overnight. Little

or no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an

inch. Early evening lows in the lower 30s, then temperatures rising

to around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Near steady temperatures in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Very windy with highs around 50. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Very windy with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ010-201000-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

1230 AM EST Wed Feb 20 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely with a chance of light rain

in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with

highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely with a chance of light

freezing rain in the evening, then a chance of light rain overnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

southwest with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Very windy with highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Very windy with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ002-201000-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

1230 AM EST Wed Feb 20 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Light rain and light freezing rain with light

snow likely in the evening, then light rain likely overnight. Little

or no snow accumulation. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an

inch. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Near steady temperatures in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Very windy with highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ011-201000-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

1230 AM EST Wed Feb 20 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the afternoon. Little or

no accumulation. Not as cold with highs in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain with light freezing rain

likely in the evening, then a chance of light rain overnight. Ice

accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Windy. Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Very windy with highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ085-201000-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

1230 AM EST Wed Feb 20 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM

EST THURSDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then

light snow, light rain, light freezing rain and light sleet likely

in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation an inch or less. Ice

accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Highs ranging from the

lower 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain and light freezing rain likely

in the evening, then a chance of light rain overnight. Ice

accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Windy. Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Very windy with highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Very windy with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ012-201000-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

1230 AM EST Wed Feb 20 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM

EST THURSDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Light snow and light freezing rain likely in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Ice accumulation

of a few hundredths of an inch. Not as cold with highs in the lower

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain and light freezing rain likely

in the evening, then a chance of light rain overnight. Ice

accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Windy with lows in the

lower 30s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Very windy. Near steady temperatures ranging from the lower

30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Very windy with highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Very windy with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ019-201000-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

1230 AM EST Wed Feb 20 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM

EST THURSDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then

light rain, light freezing rain, light snow and light sleet likely

in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation an inch or less. Ice

accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Highs ranging from the

lower 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain and light freezing rain likely

in the evening, then a chance of light rain overnight. Ice

accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Windy with lows in the

lower 30s. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

evening, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Windy with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops

to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Very windy with highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Very windy with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ020-201000-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

1230 AM EST Wed Feb 20 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM

EST THURSDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Light southeast

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then

light freezing rain with light snow, light rain and light sleet

likely in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation an inch or

less. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Highs in the

lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain and light freezing rain likely

in the evening, then a chance of light rain and light freezing rain

overnight. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Windy

with lows around 30. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph in the evening, becoming southwest and diminishing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Windy. Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Very windy with highs around 50. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Very windy with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ021-201000-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

1230 AM EST Wed Feb 20 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM

EST THURSDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then

light snow, light sleet and light freezing rain in the afternoon.

Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation of a

few hundredths of an inch. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the

hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain and light freezing rain likely

in the evening, then a chance of light rain and light freezing rain

overnight. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Windy

and not as cold. Early evening lows ranging from the mid 20s on the

hilltops to around 30 across the lower elevations, then temperatures

rising into the upper 30s. South winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming

southwest and diminishing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Near steady temperatures ranging

from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, becoming

northwest.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Windy with highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Very windy with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ013-201000-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

1230 AM EST Wed Feb 20 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

1 AM EST THURSDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the afternoon.

Accumulation an inch or less. Not as cold with highs ranging from

around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain and light freezing rain in the

evening, then a chance of light rain and light freezing rain

overnight. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Windy.

Early evening lows ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the

lower 30s across the lower elevations, then temperatures rising into

the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Near steady temperatures ranging

from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 20s on

the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Very windy with highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ014-201000-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

1230 AM EST Wed Feb 20 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

1 AM EST THURSDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the afternoon.

Accumulation an inch or less. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on

the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Light rain, light freezing rain and light snow in

the evening, then light rain likely with a chance of light freezing

rain overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Ice accumulation of

a few hundredths of an inch. Windy and not as cold. Early evening

lows ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to around 30 across

the lower elevations, then temperatures rising to the mid 30s on the

hilltops and to around 40 across the lower elevations. Southeast

winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Near steady temperatures ranging

from the mid 30s on the hilltops to around 40 across the lower

elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 20s on

the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Windy with highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ003-201000-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

1230 AM EST Wed Feb 20 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

1 AM EST THURSDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from 10 to 15 inland to

around 15 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the afternoon.

Accumulation an inch or less. Not as cold with highs in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Light rain and light freezing rain with light

snow likely in the evening, then light rain likely overnight. Little

or no snow accumulation. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an

inch. Early evening lows in the lower 30s, then temperatures rising

to around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Near steady temperatures in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Very windy with highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ004-201000-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

1230 AM EST Wed Feb 20 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

1 AM EST THURSDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, increasing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Light rain, light freezing rain and light snow in

the evening, then light rain likely overnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Not

as cold. Early evening lows around 30, then temperatures rising to

around 40. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming south. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Near steady

temperatures around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, becoming

northwest.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Windy with highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ005-201000-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

1230 AM EST Wed Feb 20 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

1 AM EST THURSDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Light rain, light freezing rain and light snow in

the evening, then light rain with light freezing rain likely

overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Ice accumulation of a few

hundredths of an inch. Not as cold. Early evening lows in the upper

20s, then temperatures rising to around 40. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning.

Near steady temperatures in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ006-201000-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

1230 AM EST Wed Feb 20 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM

EST THURSDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Lows ranging

from 5 to 10 above across the Tug Hill to 10 to 15 along the Lake

Ontario shore. Light winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the afternoon.

Not as cold with highs ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to

the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Light snow, light rain, light freezing rain and

light sleet in the evening, then light rain and light freezing rain

overnight. Snow and sleet accumulation an inch or less. Ice

accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Early lows ranging from

the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower

elevations, then temperatures rising into the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of light rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperatures

ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to around 40 across the

lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 20s on

the Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Windy with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ007-201000-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

1230 AM EST Wed Feb 20 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM

EST THURSDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Lows zero to

5 above. Light south winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy.

Highs around 30. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Light snow, light freezing rain and light sleet

in the evening, then light rain, light freezing rain, light snow and

light sleet overnight. Snow and sleet accumulation an inch or less.

Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Early evening lows

in the mid 20s, then temperatures rising into the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

south. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of light rain in the afternoon. Windy. Near steady

temperatures in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Windy with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ008-201000-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

1230 AM EST Wed Feb 20 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM

EST THURSDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Lows zero to

5 above. Light winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy.

Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Light snow and light freezing rain in the

evening, then light rain, light freezing rain, light snow and light

sleet overnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice

accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Early lows ranging from

the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower

elevations, then temperatures rising into the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming south. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light rain and light freezing rain likely

in the morning, then a chance of light rain and light snow in the

afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, becoming

northwest.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs

around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Windy with lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

