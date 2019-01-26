NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 26, 2019
_____
818 FPUS51 KBUF 261439
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
939 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019
NYZ001-262215-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
939 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs 15 to 20. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers overnight. Accumulation around an
inch. Late evening lows 15 to 20, then temperatures rising into the
lower 20s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers in the morning, then a chance of snow
showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches.
Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain, snow and freezing rain. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow.
Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow. Windy
with highs 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around zero. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
$$
NYZ010-262215-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
939 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers late
this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Cold with highs
15 to 20. Light southwest winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers overnight. Accumulation around an
inch. Late evening lows 15 to 20, then temperatures rising into the
lower 20s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Additional accumulation 2 to
3 inches in the most persistent snows. Highs in the lower 20s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain, freezing rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow.
Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Occasional snow showers and areas of blowing snow.
Highs 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow.
Lows zero to 5 below. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow. Highs
around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 below. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow
70 percent.
$$
NYZ002-262215-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
939 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs 15 to 20.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely overnight. Accumulation an
inch or less. Early evening lows 15 to 20, then temperatures rising
to the lower 20s inland and to the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario
shore. Light south winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers in the morning, then a chance of snow
showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches.
Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph in the evening, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain, snow and freezing rain. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 5 to 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Windy
with highs around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around zero.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
$$
NYZ011-262215-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
939 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then becoming
partly sunny. Cold with highs 15 to 20. West winds 10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers overnight. Accumulation an inch or
less. Early evening lows 10 to 15, then temperatures rising into the
lower 20s. Light south winds. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Additional accumulation 2 to
3 inches in the most persistent snows. Highs in the lower 20s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain, freezing rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 5 above. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Occasional snow showers and areas of blowing snow.
Highs 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow.
Lows zero to 5 below. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow. Highs
5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 below. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 15. Chance of snow
70 percent.
$$
NYZ085-262215-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
939 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TODAY...Lake effect snow through early afternoon, then a
chance of snow showers late. Snow may be heavy at times through
early afternoon. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches in the most
persistent snows. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Light west winds. Chance
of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then
snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Early
evening lows 15 to 20, then temperatures rising into the lower 20s.
Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Additional accumulation 2 to
3 inches in the most persistent snows. Highs in the lower 20s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs
ranging from the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake
Erie shore. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow with freezing rain likely. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain, freezing rain and snow. Highs in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow.
Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Occasional snow showers and areas of blowing snow.
Windy with highs zero to 5 above. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow.
Lows 5 below to 10 below zero. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow. Highs
5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 below. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow
70 percent.
$$
NYZ012-262215-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
939 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy and cold with highs 15 to 20.
Southwest winds 10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers overnight. Accumulation an inch or
less. Early evening lows 15 to 20, then temperatures rising into the
lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Additional accumulation 2 to
3 inches in the most persistent snows. Highs in the lower 20s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Colder with lows around 5 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain, snow and freezing rain. Highs in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow.
Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Occasional snow showers and areas of blowing snow.
Highs zero to 5 above. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow.
Lows 5 below to 10 below zero. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow. Highs
5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 below. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow
70 percent.
$$
NYZ019-262215-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
939 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TODAY...Lake effect snow late this morning, then a chance
of snow showers this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times late this
morning. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches in the most
persistent snows. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Southwest winds around
10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then
snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Lows
15 to 20. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Additional accumulation 2 to
3 inches in the most persistent snows. Cold with highs 20 to 25.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above.
West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs
around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow with freezing rain likely. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow, rain and freezing rain. Highs in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow.
Lows zero to 5 below. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow. Windy
with highs zero to 5 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow.
Lows 5 below to 10 below zero. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow. Highs
5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 below. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow
70 percent.
$$
NYZ020-262215-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
939 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers late this morning.
A chance of snow showers late. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Southwest
winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then
snow showers overnight. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Not as cold.
Early evening lows 15 to 20, then temperatures rising into the lower
20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Additional accumulation 2 to
3 inches in the most persistent snows. Highs in the lower 20s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Colder with lows around
5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow, rain and freezing rain. Highs in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 below. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow. Highs
zero to 5 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow.
Lows 5 below to 10 below zero. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 below to 10 below
zero. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow
70 percent.
$$
NYZ021-262215-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
939 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers late this morning.
Cold with highs 15 to 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening,
then snow showers overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Not as
cold with lows 15 to 20. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then a chance of snow showers
in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Highs in
the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Colder with lows around 5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds,
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow, rain and freezing rain. Highs in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows zero to 5 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs zero to 5 above.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 below.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 10 to 15.
$$
NYZ013-262215-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
939 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy and cold with highs 15 to 20. Light
southwest winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers overnight. Lows
15 to 20. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers in the morning, then a chance of snow
showers in the afternoon. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Highs ranging
from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds,
becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain, snow and freezing rain. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows zero to 5 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 5 to 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 below.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 below.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 10 to 15.
$$
NYZ014-262215-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
939 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy and cold with highs 15 to 20. Light
southwest winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers overnight. Early
evening lows 15 to 20, then temperatures rising into the lower 20s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance
of snow showers in the afternoon. Accumulation around an inch. Highs
ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across
the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds,
becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow, rain and freezing rain. Highs in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 5 to 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 below.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 10 to 15.
$$
NYZ003-262215-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
939 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then becoming
partly sunny. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely overnight. Little or
no accumulation. Early evening lows 15 to 20, then temperatures
rising to the lower 20s inland and to the mid 20s along the Lake
Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance
of snow showers in the afternoon. Accumulation around an inch. Highs
in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph in the evening, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain, snow and freezing rain. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Windy with highs 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
$$
NYZ004-262215-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
939 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs around 20.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers overnight. Early
evening lows 15 to 20, then temperatures rising into the mid 20s.
Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance
of snow showers in the afternoon. Accumulation around an inch. Highs
in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph in the evening, becoming northwest 10 mph or less.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain, snow and freezing rain. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
$$
NYZ005-262215-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
939 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs around 20.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers overnight. Early
evening lows 15 to 20, then temperatures rising into the mid 20s.
Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance
of snow showers in the afternoon. Accumulation around an inch. Highs
in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 20s. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain, snow and freezing rain. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around zero.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
$$
NYZ006-262215-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
939 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then becoming
partly sunny. A chance of snow showers through early afternoon. Cold
with highs ranging from 10 to 15 on the Tug Hill to 15 to 20 across
the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers overnight. Early
evening lows 15 to 20, then temperatures rising to between 15 and
20 on the Tug Hill and to the lower 20s across the lower elevations.
Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Accumulation 2 to 4 inches in
the most persistent snows. Not as cold with highs ranging from the
lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows ranging from
zero to 5 above on the Tug Hill to 5 to 10 above across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs 15 to 20. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow, rain and freezing rain. Highs in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Occasional snow showers and areas of blowing snow.
Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow.
Lows zero to 5 below. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 below. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow
70 percent.
$$
NYZ007-262215-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
939 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TODAY...Lake effect snow through early afternoon, then a
chance of snow showers late. Snow may be heavy at times late this
morning. Additional accumulation 3 to 6 inches in the most
persistent snows. Cold with highs 10 to 15. Light southwest winds.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Early evening
lows 10 to 15, then temperatures rising into the lower 20s. Light
winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Accumulation 2 to 4 inches in
the most persistent snows. Not as cold with highs ranging from the
lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming west. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Lows zero to 5 below. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Cold with highs 10 to 15. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow, rain and freezing rain. Highs in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Occasional snow showers and areas of blowing snow.
Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow.
Lows 5 below to 10 below zero. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 below. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow
70 percent.
$$
NYZ008-262215-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
939 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers through
early afternoon. Cold with highs 10 to 15. Southwest winds 10 mph or
less. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely overnight. Little or
no accumulation. Early evening lows 10 to 15, then temperatures
rising to between 15 and 20. Light winds, becoming south 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Accumulation 3 to 5 inches in
the most persistent snows. Not as cold with highs ranging from the
lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows zero to
5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs 15 to 20. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow and freezing rain. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 5 above. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Occasional snow showers and areas of blowing snow.
Highs around 10 above. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow.
Lows 5 below to 10 below zero. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow. Highs
5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 below to 10 below
zero. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow
70 percent.
$$
_____
