NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, January 25, 2019

_____

620 FPUS51 KBUF 251741

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

1230 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

NYZ001-252200-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

1230 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny and windy. Near steady temperatures

ranging from between 15 and 20 inland to the lower 20s along the

Lake Ontario shore. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming southwest.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 10 to 15.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs around 20. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Near steady temperatures

between 15 and 20. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the upper

20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 10 above. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows zero to 5 below. Highs 5 to 10 above.

$$

NYZ010-252200-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

1230 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SATURDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers early,

then lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow late. Snow may be

heavy at times late. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches in the

most persistent snows. Near steady temperatures between 15 and 20.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow in the

evening. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation 4 to

8 inches in the most persistent snows. Colder with lows 5 to

10 above. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Light

winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Near steady temperatures

between 15 and 20. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. Highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Highs around 30.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows around

5 above. Highs 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows around

5 below. Highs 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent.

$$

NYZ002-252200-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

1230 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers early,

then partly sunny late. Windy. Near steady temperatures ranging from

between 15 and 20 inland to the lower 20s along the Lake Ontario

shore. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Near steady temperatures between 15 and 20. Southwest winds 10 mph

or less.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower

30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. Highs 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Windy. Lows zero to 5 below. Highs 5 to 10 above.

$$

NYZ011-252200-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

1230 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SATURDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly to mostly sunny. Scattered snow showers.

Near steady temperatures between 15 and 20. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow in the

evening, then scattered snow showers overnight. Snow may be heavy at

times in the evening. Accumulation 3 to 6 inches in the most

persistent snows. Lows 5 to 10 above. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 15. Light winds.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow. Lows around 15. Highs in the lower

30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows around

5 below. Highs 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent.

$$

NYZ085-252200-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

1230 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow

may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches in the

most persistent snows. Windy. Near steady temperatures ranging from

around 15 on the hilltops to between 15 and 20 across the lower

elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow in the

evening. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation 4 to

8 inches in the most persistent snows. Colder with lows ranging from

5 to 10 above inland to 10 to 15 along the Lake Erie shore.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow in the morning, then scattered snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning.

Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows.

Cold with highs 15 to 20. Light winds. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Near steady temperatures

ranging from between 10 and 15 on the hilltops to between 15 and

20 across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming

southwest. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 20 to 25.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the upper

20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to

5 above. Highs 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 below to

10 below zero. Highs 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent.

$$

NYZ012-252200-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

1230 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow

may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the

most persistent snows. Near steady temperatures ranging from between

10 and 15 on the hilltops to between 15 and 20 across the lower

elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow in the evening, then scattered snow

showers overnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening.

Additional accumulation 3 to 6 inches in the most persistent snows.

Lows 5 to 10 above. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Light

winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Near steady temperatures

between 10 and 15. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow. Lows around 15. Highs around 30.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to

5 above. Highs zero to 5 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 below to

10 below zero. Highs zero to 5 above. Chance of snow 60 percent.

$$

NYZ019-252200-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

1230 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow

may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches in the

most persistent snows. Windy, cold with near steady temperatures

ranging from between 10 and 15 inland to between 15 and 20 along the

Lake Erie shore. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered snow showers in the evening, then lake effect

snow overnight. Snow may be heavy at times overnight. Additional

accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most persistent snows. Colder with

lows ranging from 5 to 10 above in interior valleys to 10 to

15 along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with

highs 15 to 20. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Near steady temperatures

around 15. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the upper

20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to

5 above. Highs zero to 5 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 below to

10 below zero. Highs zero to 5 above. Chance of snow 60 percent.

$$

NYZ020-252200-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

1230 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow early,

then scattered snow showers late. Snow may be heavy at times early.

Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches in the most persistent snows.

Cold with near steady temperatures ranging from between 10 and 15 on

the hilltops to around 15 across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers overnight. Lows

zero to 5 above. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs 15 to 20. Light winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Not as cold with near steady

temperatures around 15. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 20 to 25.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the upper

20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to

5 above. Highs zero to 5 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 below

to 15 below zero. Highs zero to 5 above. Chance of snow 60 percent.

$$

NYZ021-252200-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

1230 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered snow showers. Cold with near steady temperatures ranging

from between 10 and 15 on the hilltops to between 15 and 20 across

the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Cold

with highs 15 to 20. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers likely overnight. Not as cold with near steady temperatures

around 15. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the

lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 5 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 20 to 25.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower

30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows zero to 5 above. Highs zero to 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 below. Highs zero to 5 above.

$$

NYZ013-252200-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

1230 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Snow and areas of blowing snow

early, then scattered snow showers late. Snow may be heavy at times

early. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Near steady

temperatures ranging from between 15 and 20 on the hilltops to the

lower 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy overnight. Lows 5 to 10 above. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower

30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows zero to 5 above. Highs 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero. Highs zero to

5 above.

$$

NYZ014-252200-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

1230 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly to mostly sunny. Scattered snow showers.

Near steady temperatures ranging from between 15 and 20 on the

hilltops to the lower 20s across the lower elevations. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy overnight. Lows 5 to 10 above. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs 15 to 20. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Near steady temperatures ranging from between 10 and 15 on

the hilltops to between 15 and 20 across the lower elevations. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to around 30 across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the lower

30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows zero to 5 above. Highs 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero. Highs zero to

5 above.

$$

NYZ003-252200-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

1230 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers early. Windy.

Near steady temperatures in the lower 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows 10 to 15. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs around 20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Near steady temperatures ranging from between 15 and 20 inland to

around 20 along the Lake Ontario shore. South winds 10 mph or less,

becoming southwest.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower

30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. Highs 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows zero to 5 below. Highs 5 to 10 above.

$$

NYZ004-252200-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

1230 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers early. Windy.

Near steady temperatures ranging from the lower 20s inland to the

mid 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower

20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Near steady temperatures between 15 and 20. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Highs 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows zero to 5 below. Highs 10 to 15.

$$

NYZ005-252200-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

1230 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers early. Windy.

Temperatures falling to the lower 20s inland and to the mid 20s

along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower

20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Near steady temperatures between 15 and 20. Southeast winds 10 mph

or less, becoming south.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Not as

cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow. Lows around 15. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Highs 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows zero to 5 below. Highs 10 to 15.

$$

NYZ006-252200-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

1230 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow

early. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation 5 to

10 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy. Near steady

temperatures ranging from around 20 on the Tug Hill to the lower 20s

across the lower elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow in the evening, then scattered lake

effect snow showers overnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. Additional accumulation 4 to 8 inches in the most

persistent snows. Lows 5 to 10 above. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs ranging from around 15 on the Tug Hill to around

20 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from around

10 above on the Tug Hill to 10 to 15 across the lower elevations.

Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming south. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Not as cold with highs ranging from

the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to around 30 across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow. Lows 5 to 10 above. Highs in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 below to

10 below zero. Highs 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent.

$$

NYZ007-252200-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

1230 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow

may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation 6 to 12 inches in the

most persistent snows. Windy. Temperatures falling to between 15 and

20. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional

accumulation 6 to 11 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows zero

to 5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow in the morning, then partly sunny with

scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times

in the morning. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches in the most

persistent snows. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Near steady

temperatures between 10 and 15. Southeast winds 10 mph or less,

becoming south. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Not as cold with highs in the upper

20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 below. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow. Lows zero to 5 above. Highs in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 below to

10 below zero. Highs 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent.

$$

NYZ008-252200-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

1230 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow

may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation 6 to 12 inches in the

most persistent snows. Temperatures remaining between 20 and 25.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional

accumulation 6 to 11 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows

around 5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered snow showers. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Lows 10 to 15. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Not as cold with highs in the mid

20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 below. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow. Lows zero to 5 above. Highs in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows around

5 above. Highs 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows around

10 below. Highs around 5 above. Chance of snow 60 percent.

$$

