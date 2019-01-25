NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, January 25, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
1230 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
1230 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny and windy. Near steady temperatures
ranging from between 15 and 20 inland to the lower 20s along the
Lake Ontario shore. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,
becoming southwest.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 10 to 15.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs around 20. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Near steady temperatures
between 15 and 20. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. Highs 15 to 20.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the upper
20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 5 to 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 10 above. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow showers. Lows zero to 5 below. Highs 5 to 10 above.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
1230 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SATURDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers early,
then lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow late. Snow may be
heavy at times late. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches in the
most persistent snows. Near steady temperatures between 15 and 20.
West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow in the
evening. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation 4 to
8 inches in the most persistent snows. Colder with lows 5 to
10 above. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in
the evening, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Light
winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Near steady temperatures
between 15 and 20. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. Highs around 20.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Highs around 30.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows around
5 above. Highs 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows around
5 below. Highs 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
1230 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers early,
then partly sunny late. Windy. Near steady temperatures ranging from
between 15 and 20 inland to the lower 20s along the Lake Ontario
shore. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Near steady temperatures between 15 and 20. Southwest winds 10 mph
or less.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. Highs 15 to 20.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower
30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. Highs 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow showers. Windy. Lows zero to 5 below. Highs 5 to 10 above.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
1230 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SATURDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly to mostly sunny. Scattered snow showers.
Near steady temperatures between 15 and 20. West winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow in the
evening, then scattered snow showers overnight. Snow may be heavy at
times in the evening. Accumulation 3 to 6 inches in the most
persistent snows. Lows 5 to 10 above. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 15. Light winds.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. Highs 15 to 20.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow. Lows around 15. Highs in the lower
30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to
10 above. Highs 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows around
5 below. Highs 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
1230 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow
may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches in the
most persistent snows. Windy. Near steady temperatures ranging from
around 15 on the hilltops to between 15 and 20 across the lower
elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance
of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow in the
evening. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation 4 to
8 inches in the most persistent snows. Colder with lows ranging from
5 to 10 above inland to 10 to 15 along the Lake Erie shore.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening,
becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow in the morning, then scattered snow
showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning.
Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows.
Cold with highs 15 to 20. Light winds. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Near steady temperatures
ranging from between 10 and 15 on the hilltops to between 15 and
20 across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming
southwest. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 20 to 25.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the upper
20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to
5 above. Highs 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 below to
10 below zero. Highs 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
1230 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow
may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the
most persistent snows. Near steady temperatures ranging from between
10 and 15 on the hilltops to between 15 and 20 across the lower
elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance
of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow in the evening, then scattered snow
showers overnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening.
Additional accumulation 3 to 6 inches in the most persistent snows.
Lows 5 to 10 above. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Light
winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Near steady temperatures
between 10 and 15. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 20.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow. Lows around 15. Highs around 30.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to
5 above. Highs zero to 5 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 below to
10 below zero. Highs zero to 5 above. Chance of snow 60 percent.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
1230 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow
may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches in the
most persistent snows. Windy, cold with near steady temperatures
ranging from between 10 and 15 inland to between 15 and 20 along the
Lake Erie shore. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,
becoming southwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Scattered snow showers in the evening, then lake effect
snow overnight. Snow may be heavy at times overnight. Additional
accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most persistent snows. Colder with
lows ranging from 5 to 10 above in interior valleys to 10 to
15 along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with
highs 15 to 20. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Near steady temperatures
around 15. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the upper
20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to
5 above. Highs zero to 5 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 below to
10 below zero. Highs zero to 5 above. Chance of snow 60 percent.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
1230 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow early,
then scattered snow showers late. Snow may be heavy at times early.
Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches in the most persistent snows.
Cold with near steady temperatures ranging from between 10 and 15 on
the hilltops to around 15 across the lower elevations. West winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers overnight. Lows
zero to 5 above. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning.
Cold with highs 15 to 20. Light winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Not as cold with near steady
temperatures around 15. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 20 to 25.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the upper
20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to
5 above. Highs zero to 5 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 below
to 15 below zero. Highs zero to 5 above. Chance of snow 60 percent.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
1230 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered snow showers. Cold with near steady temperatures ranging
from between 10 and 15 on the hilltops to between 15 and 20 across
the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Cold
with highs 15 to 20. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow
showers likely overnight. Not as cold with near steady temperatures
around 15. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the
lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 5 above. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 20 to 25.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower
30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow showers. Lows zero to 5 above. Highs zero to 5 above.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 below. Highs zero to 5 above.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
1230 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Snow and areas of blowing snow
early, then scattered snow showers late. Snow may be heavy at times
early. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Near steady
temperatures ranging from between 15 and 20 on the hilltops to the
lower 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the evening,
then mostly cloudy overnight. Lows 5 to 10 above. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to
5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 15. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s
across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
west.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. Highs 15 to 20.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower
30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow showers. Lows zero to 5 above. Highs 5 to 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of snow showers. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero. Highs zero to
5 above.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
1230 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly to mostly sunny. Scattered snow showers.
Near steady temperatures ranging from between 15 and 20 on the
hilltops to the lower 20s across the lower elevations. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the evening,
then mostly cloudy overnight. Lows 5 to 10 above. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to
5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Cold with highs 15 to 20. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Near steady temperatures ranging from between 10 and 15 on
the hilltops to between 15 and 20 across the lower elevations. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to around 30 across
the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. Highs 15 to 20.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the lower
30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow showers. Lows zero to 5 above. Highs 5 to 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of snow showers. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero. Highs zero to
5 above.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
1230 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers early. Windy.
Near steady temperatures in the lower 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder with lows 10 to 15. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Cold with highs around 20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Near steady temperatures ranging from between 15 and 20 inland to
around 20 along the Lake Ontario shore. South winds 10 mph or less,
becoming southwest.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower
30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. Highs 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
snow showers. Lows zero to 5 below. Highs 5 to 10 above.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
1230 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers early. Windy.
Near steady temperatures ranging from the lower 20s inland to the
mid 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 15 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower
20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Near steady temperatures between 15 and 20. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 10 above.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid
30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Highs 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of snow showers. Lows zero to 5 below. Highs 10 to 15.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
1230 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers early. Windy.
Temperatures falling to the lower 20s inland and to the mid 20s
along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower
20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Near steady temperatures between 15 and 20. Southeast winds 10 mph
or less, becoming south.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Not as
cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow. Lows around 15. Highs in the mid
30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Highs 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow showers. Lows zero to 5 below. Highs 10 to 15.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
1230 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow
early. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation 5 to
10 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy. Near steady
temperatures ranging from around 20 on the Tug Hill to the lower 20s
across the lower elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow in the evening, then scattered lake
effect snow showers overnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the
evening. Additional accumulation 4 to 8 inches in the most
persistent snows. Lows 5 to 10 above. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the morning.
Cold with highs ranging from around 15 on the Tug Hill to around
20 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then snow showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from around
10 above on the Tug Hill to 10 to 15 across the lower elevations.
Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming south. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Not as cold with highs ranging from
the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to around 30 across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 10 to 15.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow. Lows 5 to 10 above. Highs in the
lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to
10 above. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 below to
10 below zero. Highs 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
1230 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow
may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation 6 to 12 inches in the
most persistent snows. Windy. Temperatures falling to between 15 and
20. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional
accumulation 6 to 11 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows zero
to 5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow in the morning, then partly sunny with
scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times
in the morning. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches in the most
persistent snows. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Near steady
temperatures between 10 and 15. Southeast winds 10 mph or less,
becoming south. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Not as cold with highs in the upper
20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 below. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 5 to 10 above.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow. Lows zero to 5 above. Highs in the
upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to
10 above. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 below to
10 below zero. Highs 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
1230 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow
may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation 6 to 12 inches in the
most persistent snows. Temperatures remaining between 20 and 25.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional
accumulation 6 to 11 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows
around 5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Scattered snow showers. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Southwest
winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Lows 10 to 15. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Not as cold with highs in the mid
20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 below. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 10 to 15.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow. Lows zero to 5 above. Highs in the
upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows around
5 above. Highs 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows around
10 below. Highs around 5 above. Chance of snow 60 percent.
