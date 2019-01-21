NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 20, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
101 AM EST Mon Jan 21 2019
NYZ001-211015-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
101 AM EST Mon Jan 21 2019
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Additional
accumulation an inch or less. Cold with lows zero to 5 below.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow and areas of blowing
snow in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered snow showers
in the afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Cold with
highs 10 to 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as
25 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the evening.
Cold with lows ranging from zero to 5 below inland to around 5 above
along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then snow showers overnight. Early evening lows in the upper 20s,
then temperatures rising into the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ010-211015-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
101 AM EST Mon Jan 21 2019
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Snow likely, then scattered snow showers late. Little
or no additional accumulation. Cold with lows zero to 5 below.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 25 below.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Cold with highs
5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance
of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows zero to 5 below.
West winds 10 mph or less. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming
southeast around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then snow showers overnight. Early evening lows in the upper 20s,
then temperatures rising into the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 20.
NYZ002-211015-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
101 AM EST Mon Jan 21 2019
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Additional
accumulation around an inch. Cold with lows zero to 5 below.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.
.MONDAY...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Additional
accumulation around an inch. Windy, cold with highs 10 to 15.
Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 25 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Cold with lows ranging from
zero to 5 below inland to around 5 above along the Lake Ontario
shore. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening, becoming light. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 15 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then snow showers overnight. Early evening lows in the upper 20s,
then temperatures rising into the lower 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with rain showers. Lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ011-211015-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
101 AM EST Mon Jan 21 2019
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Lake effect snow. Additional accumulation an inch or
less. Cold with lows zero to 5 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.
.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then partly sunny with
scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Accumulation an inch or
less. Cold with highs 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 25 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Cold with lows zero to
5 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of
snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming
southeast around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then snow showers overnight. Early evening lows in the mid 20s, then
temperatures rising into the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 20.
NYZ085-211015-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
101 AM EST Mon Jan 21 2019
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with lows
ranging from 5 below to 10 below zero inland to zero to 5 below
along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered snow showers. Cold with highs ranging from 5 to 10 above
inland to 10 to 15 along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as
30 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows ranging from around
5 below inland to zero to 5 above along the Lake Erie shore.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Wind chill values as
low as 20 below.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the
upper 20s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then snow showers overnight. Early evening lows in the upper 20s,
then temperatures rising to the lower 30s inland and to the mid 30s
along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
NYZ012-211015-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
101 AM EST Mon Jan 21 2019
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with lows
ranging from around 10 below on the hilltops to 5 below to 10 below
zero across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 35 below.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered snow showers. Cold with highs around 5 above. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the evening.
Cold with lows 5 below to 10 below zero. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming south
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
NYZ019-211015-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
101 AM EST Mon Jan 21 2019
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Snow likely with areas of blowing snow additional
accumulation an inch or less. Cold with lows ranging from 5 below to
10 below zero on the hilltops to zero to 5 below across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
Wind chill values as low as 25 below.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered snow showers. Cold with highs ranging from 5 to 10 above
inland to 10 to 15 along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow
50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the evening.
Cold with lows ranging from 5 below to 10 below zero in interior
valleys to zero to 5 above along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Wind chill values as low as
15 below.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the
upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then snow showers overnight. Early evening lows in the mid 20s in
interior valleys to around 30 along the Lake Erie shore, then
temperatures rising to the lower 30s in interior valleys and to the
mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
NYZ020-211015-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
101 AM EST Mon Jan 21 2019
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with
lows 5 below to 10 below zero. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Cold with highs
5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows 5 below to 10 below
zero. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Wind chill
values as low as 20 below.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the
upper 20s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 below.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
NYZ021-211015-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
101 AM EST Mon Jan 21 2019
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with
lows 5 below to 10 below zero. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 35 below.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs zero to 5 above.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows 5 below to 10 below
zero. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Wind chill
values as low as 25 below.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the
upper 20s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 below.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
NYZ013-211015-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
101 AM EST Mon Jan 21 2019
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with lows
ranging from 5 below to 10 below zero on the hilltops to zero to
5 below across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered snow showers. Cold with highs 5 to 10 above. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Cold with lows zero to
5 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of
snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
20 to 25.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
NYZ014-211015-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
101 AM EST Mon Jan 21 2019
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Snow likely. Additional accumulation an inch or less.
Cold with lows ranging from around 10 below on the hilltops to zero
to 5 below across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as
30 below.
.MONDAY...Snow likely with areas of blowing snow. Accumulation up to
2 inches. Cold with highs ranging from zero to 5 above on the
hilltops to 5 to 10 above across the lower elevations. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Cold with lows zero to
5 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of
snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid
20s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 20 to 25.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
NYZ003-211015-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
101 AM EST Mon Jan 21 2019
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Additional
accumulation up to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Cold with
lows zero to 5 below. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as
20 below.
.MONDAY...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Additional
accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy, cold
with highs 10 to 15. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of snow
near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with scattered flurries overnight. Cold
with lows ranging from zero to 5 below inland to around 5 above
along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of snow
40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the
upper 20s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with rain showers. Lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ004-211015-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
101 AM EST Mon Jan 21 2019
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Additional
accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Cold with
lows zero to 5 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as
20 below.
.MONDAY...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Additional
accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy, cold
with highs 10 to 15. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow
near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the
evening, then scattered flurries overnight. Cold with lows ranging
from zero to 5 below inland to 5 to 10 above along the Lake Ontario
shore. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening, becoming light. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid
20s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows around 30. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ005-211015-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
101 AM EST Mon Jan 21 2019
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Lake effect snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches
in the most persistent snows. Cold with lows zero to 5 above.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.
.MONDAY...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Additional
accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Cold with
highs 10 to 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as
20 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the
evening, then scattered flurries overnight. Cold with lows ranging
from zero to 5 below inland to zero to 5 above along the Lake
Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
in the evening, becoming light. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind
chill values as low as 15 below.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid
20s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows around 30. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ006-211015-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
101 AM EST Mon Jan 21 2019
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Lake effect snow. Additional accumulation up to
2 inches in the most persistent snows. Cold with lows ranging from
10 below to 15 below zero across the Tug Hill to zero to 5 below
along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.
.MONDAY...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow in the
afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most
persistent snows. Cold with highs ranging from zero to 5 below
inland to around 10 above along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows ranging from 10 below to 15 below zero
across the Tug Hill to zero to 5 below along the Lake Ontario shore.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,
becoming light. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low
as 25 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Not as cold with highs 20 to 25. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then snow showers overnight. Early lows 15 to 20, then temperatures
rising to the lower 20s on the Tug Hill and to the mid 20s across
the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 20 to 25. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 below.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
NYZ007-211015-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
101 AM EST Mon Jan 21 2019
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with lows
10 below to 15 below zero. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 35 below.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered snow showers. Cold with highs ranging from zero to 5 below
inland to 5 to 10 above along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as
low as 35 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from 15 below
to 20 below zero across the Tug Hill to 10 below to 15 below zero
along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs 20 to 25. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then snow showers overnight. Early evening lows 15 to 20, then
temperatures rising to the lower 20s on the Tug Hill and to the mid
20s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming south. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 20 to 25. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 below. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 below.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
NYZ008-211015-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
101 AM EST Mon Jan 21 2019
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with lows
15 below to 20 below zero. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 35 below.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered snow showers. Cold with highs zero to 5 below. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as
low as 40 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows 15 below to 20 below
zero. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Wind chill
values as low as 35 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs 15 to 20. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then snow showers overnight. Lows around 15. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 15.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 20 to 25. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 below. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
