NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 12, 2019
_____
232 FPUS51 KBUF 130830
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
330 AM EST Sun Jan 13 2019
NYZ001-132215-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
330 AM EST Sun Jan 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered flurries through early afternoon.
Highs in the lower 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10
to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from 10 to 15 inland to 15 to
20 along the Lake Ontario shore. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ010-132215-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
330 AM EST Sun Jan 13 2019
.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. East winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows 10 to 15. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Southwest
winds around 10 mph, becoming west.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Highs in the mid
30s. West winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ002-132215-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
330 AM EST Sun Jan 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered flurries through early afternoon.
Highs in the lower 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10
to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from 10 to 15 inland to
around 15 along the Lake Ontario shore. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Highs in the mid
30s. West winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ011-132215-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
330 AM EST Sun Jan 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the single digits. Northeast winds
10 mph or less.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the
upper teens. West winds 10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of flurries in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ085-132215-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
330 AM EST Sun Jan 13 2019
.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 20s
inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. East winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northeast.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the single digits inland
to 10 to 15 along the Lake Erie shore. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows
ranging from 15 to 20 inland to the lower 20s along the Lake Erie
shore. West winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Highs ranging from
around 30 inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ012-132215-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
330 AM EST Sun Jan 13 2019
.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs 20 to 25. East winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northeast.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the single digits. Northeast winds
10 mph or less.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows 15 to
20. West winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of flurries in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper
20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s in the valleys. West winds 10
to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
$$
NYZ019-132215-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
330 AM EST Sun Jan 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then clearing. Highs ranging from the
mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower
elevations. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the single digits in
interior valleys to 15 to 20 along the Lake Erie shore. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from 15 to
20 in interior valleys to the lower 20s along the Lake Erie shore.
West winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the afternoon.
Highs ranging from around 30 inland to the mid 30s along the Lake
Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
$$
NYZ020-132215-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
330 AM EST Sun Jan 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then clearing. Highs in the mid 20s.
East winds 10 mph or less, becoming northeast.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the single digits. Light east
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the teens. Light
winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
$$
NYZ021-132215-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
330 AM EST Sun Jan 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then clearing. Highs in the mid 20s.
Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the single digits. Light northeast
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the teens. Light winds,
becoming west 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s
in the valleys. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows in the
mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
$$
NYZ013-132215-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
330 AM EST Sun Jan 13 2019
.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast
winds 10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the single digits. Light northeast
winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs not far from 30.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cold with lows in the teens.
Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the mid 30s
in the valleys. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows in the
mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 20 to 25.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
$$
NYZ014-132215-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
330 AM EST Sun Jan 13 2019
.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs near 20. Light
northeast winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the single digits. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the teens. West winds 10 mph
or less.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the mid 30s
across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows in the
mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
$$
NYZ003-132215-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
330 AM EST Sun Jan 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered flurries through early afternoon.
Cold with highs in the lower 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the single digits inland
to 10 to 15 along the Lake Ontario shore. Northeast winds 5 to 10
mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ004-132215-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
330 AM EST Sun Jan 13 2019
.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Light
winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows ranging from the single digits inland to 10 to 15 along the
Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with lows ranging from
the teens inland to the lower 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows in the
upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
$$
NYZ005-132215-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
330 AM EST Sun Jan 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs around 20. Light northeast
winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from zero to 5 above
inland to around 10 above along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with lows in the teens.
Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Highs in the lower
30s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows in the
upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
$$
NYZ006-132215-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
330 AM EST Sun Jan 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 20. Light northeast winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from zero to 5 above across
the Tug Hill to 5 to 10 above along the Lake Ontario shore. Light
winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 20 on the Tug Hill
to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with lows ranging from
10 to 15 across the Tug Hill to 15 to 20 along the Lake Ontario
shore. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the morning, then
a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the
mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.
$$
NYZ007-132215-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
330 AM EST Sun Jan 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 15. Light winds, becoming
northeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 below. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with lows 10 to 15.
Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Highs ranging from
the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to around 30 across the lower
elevations. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
15 to 20.
$$
NYZ008-132215-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
330 AM EST Sun Jan 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper teens. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows zero to 5 below. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 20 to 25. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with lows 10 to 15.
Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 20 to 25.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper teens.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.
$$
_____
