NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, January 7, 2019
_____
077 FPUS51 KBUF 081133
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
633 AM EST Tue Jan 8 2019
NYZ001-082215-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
633 AM EST Tue Jan 8 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers late this morning. Showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms early this afternoon, then
showers late. Near steady temperatures in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning, becoming
south 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then snow and rain showers
overnight. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the lower 30s.
Light winds, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Accumulation an inch or less. Windy,
colder with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph in the morning. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Windy with lows around 20.
Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers. Windy, cold with highs in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ010-082215-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
633 AM EST Tue Jan 8 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms through early afternoon. Showers late. Near
steady temperatures in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then snow and rain showers
overnight. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Colder with
near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ002-082215-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
633 AM EST Tue Jan 8 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers late this morning. Showers with
a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Near steady temperatures
in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
this morning, becoming south 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then snow and rain showers
overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Accumulation an inch or less. Windy,
colder with near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. West winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Windy with lows around 20.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers. Windy with highs in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows
10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ011-082215-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
633 AM EST Tue Jan 8 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers with
a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Near steady temperatures
in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
this morning, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then snow and rain showers
overnight. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Colder with
near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows around 20. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ085-082215-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
633 AM EST Tue Jan 8 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers likely early, then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms through early afternoon. Showers late. Highs in the
mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this
morning. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then snow and rain showers
overnight. Snow accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Windy with lows ranging
from the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie
shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west and increasing to
15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers and areas of blowing snow. Additional
accumulation 3 to 6 inches. Windy and much colder with near steady
temperatures ranging from the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s
along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers and areas of blowing snow. Lows
ranging from 15 to 20 on the hilltops to the lower 20s across the
lower elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers, with areas of blowing snow in the morning.
Cold with highs ranging from around 20 inland to the mid 20s along
the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph in the morning. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ012-082215-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
633 AM EST Tue Jan 8 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms from late morning on. Breezy. Near steady temperatures
ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the
lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph this morning, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then snow and rain showers
overnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the upper 20s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers and areas of blowing snow. Additional
accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Much colder with near steady
temperatures ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to around
30 across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers and areas of blowing snow. Lows
15 to 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers, with areas of blowing snow in the morning.
Cold with highs 20 to 25. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ019-082215-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
633 AM EST Tue Jan 8 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers likely early, then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms through early afternoon. Showers late. Highs in the
mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then snow showers
overnight. Snow accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Windy, colder with lows
ranging from the mid 20s in interior valleys to the lower 30s along
the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers and areas of blowing snow. Additional
accumulation 3 to 6 inches. Windy. Near steady temperatures ranging
from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower
elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers and areas of blowing snow. Windy
with lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers, with areas of blowing snow in the morning.
Cold with near steady temperatures ranging from around 20 inland to
the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ020-082215-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
633 AM EST Tue Jan 8 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers likely early, then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms through early afternoon. Showers late. Near steady
temperatures in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then snow showers
overnight. Snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers and areas of blowing snow. Additional
accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Much colder with near steady
temperatures ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the upper
20s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers and areas of blowing snow. Lows
15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers. Cold with highs 20 to 25. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ021-082215-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
633 AM EST Tue Jan 8 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms from late morning on. Highs in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning,
becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then snow and rain showers
overnight. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Lows ranging from the
mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Colder with
highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to around 30 across
the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers. Cold with highs 20 to 25. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ013-082215-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
633 AM EST Tue Jan 8 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms from late morning on. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning, becoming
south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers
overnight. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Lows ranging from the
upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Accumulation up to 2 inches. Colder with
highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s
across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 on the
hilltops to the lower 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 20 to 25.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ014-082215-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
633 AM EST Tue Jan 8 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers late this morning. Showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy with
highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph this morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers
overnight. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Lows ranging from the
mid 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Colder with
highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s
across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows ranging from around 15 on the
hilltops to the lower 20s across the lower elevations. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers. Highs ranging from 15 to 20 on the
hilltops to the lower 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 20 to 25.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
$$
NYZ003-082215-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
633 AM EST Tue Jan 8 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers late this morning. Showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers
overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Windy with lows in the
lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west and
increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Accumulation an inch or less. Very windy
and colder with near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. West
winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the morning,
diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Windy with lows in the lower 20s.
West winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers. Windy with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows
10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ004-082215-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
633 AM EST Tue Jan 8 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers through early afternoon.
Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Breezy with
highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph this morning, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers with snow
showers likely overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in
the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up
to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Accumulation an inch or less. Very windy
with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to
45 mph in the morning. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Very windy and colder with lows in
the lower 20s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph, diminishing to 20 to
30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers. Windy with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 15.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ005-082215-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
633 AM EST Tue Jan 8 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers through early afternoon, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Highs in the
lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this
morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers with snow
showers likely overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in
the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up
to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers in the morning, then snow showers
in the afternoon. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Windy with
highs in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Windy, colder with lows in the
lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
$$
NYZ006-082215-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
633 AM EST Tue Jan 8 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers, snow showers and sleet
early, then a chance of rain showers and freezing rain late this
morning. A chance of rain showers early this afternoon, then rain
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Little or no
snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning, becoming
southeast 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers
overnight. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Lows ranging from the
upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Windy with
highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s
across the lower elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph in the morning. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Colder with lows ranging from 10 to
15 on the Tug Hill to 15 to 20 across the lower elevations.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers. Highs ranging from 15 to 20 on the Tug
Hill to the lower 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows zero to 5 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs
15 to 20.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ007-082215-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
633 AM EST Tue Jan 8 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers and sleet early, then a
chance of rain showers and freezing rain late this morning. A chance
of rain showers early this afternoon, then rain showers likely late.
Little or no sleet accumulation. Windy with highs around 40. South
winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow accumulation an inch or less.
Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming
west. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the
mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming
northwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Much colder with lows 15 to 20.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers. Highs 20 to 25. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 below.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows zero to 5 below.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs 15 to
20.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ008-082215-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
633 AM EST Tue Jan 8 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, sleet and freezing rain
early, then a chance of rain showers, snow showers, sleet and
freezing rain late this morning. A chance of rain showers early this
afternoon, then rain showers likely late. Little or no additional
snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning, becoming light.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow accumulation an inch or less.
Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches.
Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Much colder with lows around 15.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers. Early morning highs 15 to 20, then
temperatures falling to between 10 and 15. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 below.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows zero to 5 below.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs
15 to 20.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather