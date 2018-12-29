NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, December 28, 2018

_____

130 FPUS51 KBUF 290838

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

338 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

NYZ001-292215-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

338 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Scattered

flurries late. Early morning highs in the lower 30s, then

temperatures falling into the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Near steady

temperatures in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the morning. Highs

in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperatures ranging from

the lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 mph or less,

becoming southeast. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ010-292215-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

338 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers early this

morning, then a chance of snow showers from late morning on. Highs

in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Near steady

temperatures in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the morning. Highs

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperatures ranging from

the lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain in the

afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 mph

or less. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ002-292215-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

338 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers early this

morning, then a chance of snow showers through early afternoon.

Scattered flurries late. Early morning highs in the mid 30s, then

temperatures falling into the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the morning. Highs

in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ011-292215-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

338 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers early this

morning, then a chance of snow showers from late morning on. Early

morning highs in the mid 30s, then temperatures falling into the mid

20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Near steady

temperatures in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the morning. Highs

in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain in the

afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the upper 40s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ085-292215-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

338 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers early, then snow

and rain showers likely early. Snow showers likely late this

morning, then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Snow

accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Windy with highs in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming northwest and diminishing to 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then scattered flurries overnight. Near steady temperatures ranging

from the mid 20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered flurries in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Near steady temperatures

ranging from the upper 20s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie

shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain in the

afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ012-292215-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

338 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers early, then snow

showers likely with a chance of rain showers early. Snow showers

likely late this morning, then a chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Early morning highs

ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the

lower elevations, then temperatures falling to the mid 20s on the

hilltops and to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Near steady

temperatures ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid

20s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered flurries in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Light

winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain in the

afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ019-292215-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

338 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers early, then snow

showers likely with a chance of rain showers early. Snow showers

likely late this morning, then a chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Windy with highs in the

lower 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then scattered flurries overnight. Near steady temperatures ranging

from the mid 20s in interior valleys to the upper 20s along the Lake

Erie shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Scattered flurries in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper

20s in interior valleys to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then

cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ020-292215-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

338 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers early, then snow

showers likely this morning. A chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the lower 30s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph early, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then scattered flurries overnight. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered flurries in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Light

winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain in the

afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ021-292215-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

338 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers early this

morning, then a chance of snow showers from late morning on. Highs

in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

early, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain in the

afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ013-292215-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

338 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers early, then a chance of

rain and snow showers this morning. A chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Early morning highs ranging from the lower 30s on the

hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations, then

temperatures falling to the mid 20s on the hilltops and to the upper

20s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Near steady

temperatures ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid

20s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered flurries in the morning. Highs ranging from the lower 30s

on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain in the

afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ014-292215-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

338 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers early, then a chance of

rain and snow showers this morning. A chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Early morning highs ranging from the lower 30s on the

hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations, then

temperatures falling to the lower 20s on the hilltops and to the

upper 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows ranging from

around 20 on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain in the

afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ003-292215-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

338 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers early, then a chance of

rain and snow showers early. A chance of snow showers from late

morning on. Early morning highs in the mid 30s, then temperatures

falling into the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then scattered flurries overnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the morning. Highs in

the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ004-292215-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

338 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers early, then a chance of

rain and snow showers this morning. A chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Early morning highs in the upper 30s, then temperatures

falling into the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then scattered flurries overnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the morning. Highs in

the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less, becoming south.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ005-292215-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

338 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers early, then rain and snow

showers likely early. A chance of snow and rain showers late this

morning, then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Snow

accumulation an inch or less. Early morning highs in the upper 30s,

then temperatures falling into the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then scattered flurries overnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the morning. Highs in

the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ006-292215-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

338 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Rain showers likely early, then rain and snow showers

likely early. Snow showers likely late this morning, then a chance

of snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation an inch or less.

Windy. Early morning highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill

to the upper 30s across the lower elevations, then temperatures

falling to between 15 and 20 on the Tug Hill and to the mid 20s

across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph early, becoming northwest and diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows ranging from

around 10 above on the Tug Hill to 15 to 20 across the lower

elevations. Light northwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows

ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across

the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 20 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ007-292215-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

338 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Rain showers likely early, then snow and rain showers

likely early. Snow showers likely late this morning, then a chance

of snow showers early this afternoon. Scattered flurries late. Snow

accumulation an inch or less. Early morning highs ranging from the

lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations, then temperatures falling to around 20. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the evening. Lows

5 to 10 above. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the upper 20s inland to the mid 30s along the

Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with lows ranging from

the mid 20s across the Tug Hill to the upper 20s along the Lake

Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 20 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ008-292215-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

338 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Rain showers likely early, then snow and rain showers

likely early. Snow showers likely late this morning, then a chance

of snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches.

Early morning highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to

the mid 30s across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling

to around 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the evening. Lows

5 to 10 above. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in

the lower 20s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 20 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

_____

