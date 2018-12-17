NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, December 17, 2018

_____

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

1238 PM EST Mon Dec 17 2018

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

1238 PM EST Mon Dec 17 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers overnight. Little or no accumulation. Colder

with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperatures ranging from the mid 20s inland to

the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

1238 PM EST Mon Dec 17 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers early,

then a chance of snow showers late. Near steady temperatures in the

mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow showers overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Colder with

lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 20s

inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

1238 PM EST Mon Dec 17 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely early, then a

chance of snow and rain showers late. Little or no snow

accumulation. Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperatures ranging from the lower 20s inland

to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 mph or

less, becoming southwest.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

1238 PM EST Mon Dec 17 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow and rain showers likely early, then a chance

of snow showers late. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady

temperatures in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow showers overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Colder with

lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperatures in the lower 20s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

1238 PM EST Mon Dec 17 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow showers with a chance of rain showers early,

then snow showers likely late. Snow accumulation an inch or less.

Near steady temperatures ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to

the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Colder

with lows ranging from around 20 inland to the mid 20s along the

Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the mid 20s inland to around 30 along the Lake

Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperatures ranging

from the lower 20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie

shore. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from

the upper 30s inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

1238 PM EST Mon Dec 17 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow showers likely. Accumulation an inch or less.

Near steady temperatures ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops

to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow showers overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Colder with

lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

in the evening. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s

across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperatures around 20.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from

the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

1238 PM EST Mon Dec 17 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Lake effect snow showers. Accumulation an inch or

less. Near steady temperatures ranging from the upper 20s on the

hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow showers overnight. Little or no accumulation. Colder with

lows ranging from 20 to 25 in interior valleys to the upper 20s

along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s

across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperatures ranging

from the lower 20s in interior valleys to the upper 20s along the

Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the upper

30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

1238 PM EST Mon Dec 17 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow showers. Accumulation an inch or less. Near

steady temperatures around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Colder

with lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperatures between

15 and 20. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the upper 30s.

Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

1238 PM EST Mon Dec 17 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow showers likely. Little or no accumulation.

Near steady temperatures ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops

to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow showers overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Colder with

lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

in the evening. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperatures between

15 and 20. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the upper 30s.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

1238 PM EST Mon Dec 17 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers

early, then lake effect snow showers likely late. Little or no snow

accumulation. Near steady temperatures ranging from the upper 20s on

the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow showers overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Colder with

lows ranging from 15 to 20 on the hilltops to the lower 20s across

the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s

across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperatures ranging

from between 15 and 20 on the hilltops to the lower 20s across the

lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from

the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

1238 PM EST Mon Dec 17 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Lake effect snow showers. Little or no

accumulation. Near steady temperatures ranging from the upper 20s on

the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lake effect snow showers in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers overnight. Accumulation an inch or less.

Colder with lows ranging from 15 to 20 on the hilltops to the lower

20s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the

lower 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Near steady temperatures

ranging from between 15 and 20 on the hilltops to the lower 20s

across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from

the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

1238 PM EST Mon Dec 17 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Lake effect rain and snow showers likely. Little

or no snow accumulation. Windy. Near steady temperatures in the mid

30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers overnight. Little or no accumulation. Windy,

colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperatures ranging

from the lower 20s inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario

shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming south.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

1238 PM EST Mon Dec 17 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Lake effect snow and rain showers. Snow

accumulation an inch or less. Windy. Near steady temperatures in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lake effect snow showers in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Windy, colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperatures ranging

from the lower 20s inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario

shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the lower

40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

1238 PM EST Mon Dec 17 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow and rain showers early, then lake effect snow

showers late. Snow accumulation around an inch. Near steady

temperatures in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lake effect snow showers in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperatures ranging

from the lower 20s inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario

shore. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the lower

40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

1238 PM EST Mon Dec 17 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow and rain showers early, then lake effect snow

showers late. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Near steady

temperatures ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the mid

30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers in the evening, then a chance of

snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or less.

Much colder with lows ranging from 5 to 10 above across the Tug Hill

to the lower 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Cold with highs ranging from 15 to 20 on the Tug Hill to the mid 20s

across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperatures ranging

from between 10 and 15 on the Tug Hill to the lower 20s across the

lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from

the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

1238 PM EST Mon Dec 17 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers

early, then snow showers likely late. Snow accumulation an inch or

less. Near steady temperatures ranging from the lower 30s inland to

the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Much

colder with lows ranging from 5 to 10 above across the Tug Hill to

15 to 20 along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs 15 to 20.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from 10 to 15 across the

Tug Hill to 15 to 20 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the upper

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

1238 PM EST Mon Dec 17 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow showers. Accumulation an inch or less. Near

steady temperatures ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to

the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Additional accumulation an inch or less.

Much colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs 15 to

20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the lower

30s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 20 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

