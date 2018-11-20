NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 20, 2018

_____

195 FPUS51 KBUF 201434

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

934 AM EST Tue Nov 20 2018

NYZ001-202200-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

934 AM EST Tue Nov 20 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers late this morning, then

scattered snow showers early this afternoon. Accumulation an inch or

less. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely overnight.

Accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Very windy and cold. Late morning highs in the mid 30s, then

temperatures falling into the mid 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph,

becoming northwest with gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming north.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the

lower 20s. North winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ010-202200-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

934 AM EST Tue Nov 20 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EST

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers late this morning, then

scattered snow showers early this afternoon. Accumulation an inch or

less. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow overnight. Snow may be heavy at times

overnight. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most

persistent snows. Windy with lows ranging from the mid 20s inland to

around 30 along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely with

areas of blowing snow in the morning, then a chance of snow showers

in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches possible.

Windy, cold. Late morning highs in the lower 30s, then temperatures

falling to the mid 20s inland and to the upper 20s along the Lake

Erie shore. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming north.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the

lower 20s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ002-202200-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

934 AM EST Tue Nov 20 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers late this morning, then

scattered snow showers early this afternoon. Accumulation an inch or

less. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely overnight. Additional

accumulation an inch or less. Lows ranging from the mid 20s inland

to around 30 along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow in the

afternoon. Accumulation around an inch. Very windy and cold. Late

morning highs in the lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake

Ontario shore, then temperatures falling to the mid 20s inland and

to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 20 to

30 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers and areas of blowing

snow in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Windy,

colder with lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ011-202200-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

934 AM EST Tue Nov 20 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EST

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers late this morning, then

scattered snow showers early this afternoon. Accumulation around an

inch. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 mph or less,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow overnight. Snow may be heavy at times

overnight. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches in the most

persistent snows. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation 1 to

2 inches possible. Cold. Late morning highs in the lower 30s, then

temperatures falling into the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs around

20. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ085-202200-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

934 AM EST Tue Nov 20 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM EST

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Snow showers through early afternoon, then

scattered snow showers late. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered snow showers in the evening, then lake effect

snow overnight. Snow may be heavy at times overnight. Additional

accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows

ranging from the mid 20s inland to around 30 along the Lake Erie

shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow may be

heavy at times in the morning. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches

in the most persistent snows. Windy, cold. Late morning highs in the

lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore, then

temperatures falling to the lower 20s inland and to the upper 20s

along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows ranging from 5 to 10 above inland to

10 to 15 along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming north.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs 15 to

20. North winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ012-202200-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

934 AM EST Tue Nov 20 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM EST

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Snow showers through early afternoon. Accumulation

an inch or less. Cold with highs ranging from around 30 on the

hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 mph or less, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely overnight. Additional

accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow in the morning, then snow showers

likely in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at

times in the morning. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the

most persistent snows. Windy, cold. Late morning highs ranging from

the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations, then temperatures falling to the lower 20s on the

hilltops and to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. West winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs 15 to

20. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ019-202200-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

934 AM EST Tue Nov 20 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM EST

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Snow showers through early afternoon, then

scattered snow showers late. Accumulation up to 2 inches. Cold with

near steady temperatures ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops

to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15

mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely overnight. Additional accumulation an inch

or less. Lows ranging from the mid 20s in interior valleys to around

30 along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

southwest with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow in the morning, then snow showers

likely in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at

times in the morning. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the

most persistent snows. Windy, cold with highs ranging from the lower

30s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows ranging from around 10 above in interior

valleys to 15 to 20 along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming north.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs 15 to

20. North winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ020-202200-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

934 AM EST Tue Nov 20 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM EST

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Snow showers through early afternoon, then

scattered snow showers late. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows in the

lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow in the morning, then snow showers

likely in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at

times in the morning. Accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most

persistent snows. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming north 5 to

10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs 15 to

20. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ021-202200-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

934 AM EST Tue Nov 20 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Snow showers likely through early afternoon, then

scattered snow showers late. Accumulation an inch or less. Cold with

highs ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely, with areas of blowing snow in the

afternoon. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches possible. Cold with highs

ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

northwest with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs 15 to

20. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ013-202200-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

934 AM EST Tue Nov 20 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Snow showers late this morning, then scattered snow

showers early this afternoon. Accumulation an inch or less. Cold

with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely overnight. Little or

no additional accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 mph

or less, becoming southwest. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely, with areas of blowing snow in the

afternoon. Accumulation around an inch. Windy, cold with highs

ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the

lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest

and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs 15 to

20. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ014-202200-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

934 AM EST Tue Nov 20 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely late this morning, then

scattered snow showers this afternoon. Accumulation an inch or less.

Cold with highs ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid

30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers overnight. Lows in

the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely, with areas of blowing snow in the

afternoon. Accumulation an inch or less. Windy, cold with highs

ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the

lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest

and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Colder with lows ranging

from 5 to 10 above on the hilltops to 10 to 15 across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in

the evening. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs ranging

from around 15 on the hilltops to the lower 20s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ003-202200-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

934 AM EST Tue Nov 20 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Snow showers through early afternoon, then

scattered snow showers late. Accumulation an inch or less. Cold with

highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely overnight. Little or

no additional accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then lake effect

snow and areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Accumulation around

an inch. Very windy and cold. Late morning highs in the mid 30s,

then temperatures falling to the mid 20s inland and to the upper 20s

along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming

northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers, with areas of blowing

snow in the evening. Windy, colder with lows 10 to 15. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ004-202200-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

934 AM EST Tue Nov 20 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Snow showers likely. Accumulation an inch or less.

Cold with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows in the

upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then lake effect

snow in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Accumulation 1 to

2 inches in the most persistent snows. Very windy and cold with

highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

northwest and increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers, with areas of blowing

snow in the evening. Very windy and colder with lows 10 to 15.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the evening,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ005-202200-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

934 AM EST Tue Nov 20 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Snow showers likely. Accumulation an inch or less.

Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then scattered snow

showers overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Lows

ranging from the mid 20s inland to around 30 along the Lake Ontario

shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then lake effect

snow and areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Accumulation 1 to

2 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy, cold with highs in the

mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest and

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely, with areas of blowing snow

in the evening. Windy, colder with lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ006-202200-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

934 AM EST Tue Nov 20 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM EST

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Snow showers. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Highs

ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation 1 to

2 inches. Lows ranging from the mid 20s across the Tug Hill to the

upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be

heavy at times in the morning. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches

in the most persistent snows. Very windy and cold with highs ranging

from the lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario

shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest and

increasing to 30 to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Very windy and much colder

with lows ranging from zero to 5 above on the Tug Hill to 5 to

10 above across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from

10 to 15 on the Tug Hill to 15 to 20 across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows zero to 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ007-202200-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

934 AM EST Tue Nov 20 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM EST

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Snow showers. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely overnight. Additional accumulation up to

2 inches. Lows ranging from the lower 20s across the Tug Hill to the

upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow may be

heavy at times in the morning. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches

in the most persistent snows. Windy, cold with highs ranging from

the lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy and much colder with lows ranging from zero to

5 above across the Tug Hill to 5 to 10 above along the Lake Ontario

shore. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs ranging from around

15 inland to around 20 along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows zero to 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ008-202200-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

934 AM EST Tue Nov 20 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM EST

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Snow showers. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Highs in

the lower 30s. Light northwest winds. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely overnight. Additional accumulation 1 to

2 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Additional

accumulation 3 to 5 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy, cold

with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Much colder with

lows zero to 5 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs 10 to 15.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows zero to 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers with rain showers likely. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers with rain showers likely. Highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

Hitchcock/JJR/SW/TMA

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather