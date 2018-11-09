NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 8, 2018
625 FPUS51 KBUF 091057
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
557 AM EST Fri Nov 9 2018
NYZ001-092245-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
557 AM EST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Rain and snow through early afternoon. Rain late. Little or
no snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 40. East winds 10 mph
or less, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers overnight.
Little or no snow accumulation. Windy with lows in the upper 20s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Very windy and cold
with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph, increasing to
25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 20s.
West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ010-092245-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
557 AM EST Fri Nov 9 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 1 PM EST
SATURDAY...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM EST
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Snow and rain through early afternoon. Rain late. Snow
accumulation an inch or less. Highs around 40. East winds 10 mph or
less, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then lake effect snow
showers with lake effect rain showers likely overnight. Snow
accumulation up to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy with
lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west
and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow showers in the morning, then a chance
of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 3 to
5 inches in the most persistent snows. Very windy and cold with
highs in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
45 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the
mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ002-092245-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
557 AM EST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Rain and snow from late morning on. Snow accumulation an
inch or less. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely in the evening, then
partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers overnight.
Little or no snow accumulation. Windy with lows in the upper 20s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Very windy and cold
with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming
west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the upper
20s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the evening,
diminishing to 20 to 30 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the
upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ011-092245-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
557 AM EST Fri Nov 9 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 1 PM EST
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Snow and rain late this morning. Snow early this afternoon,
then rain and snow late. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Cold
with highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then snow and rain
showers likely overnight. Additional snow accumulation an inch or
less. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Accumulation 2 to
4 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy, cold with highs in the
mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of
snow 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the
mid 30s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ085-092245-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
557 AM EST Fri Nov 9 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 11 PM EST
SATURDAY...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM EST
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Snow and rain through early afternoon. Rain late. Snow
accumulation up to 2 inches. Cold with highs ranging from the upper
30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. East winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect rain showers in the evening, then lake effect
snow and rain showers overnight. Additional snow accumulation 1 to
2 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy with lows ranging from
the mid 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore.
Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Additional accumulation 3 to
5 inches in the most persistent snows. Very windy and cold with
highs ranging from the lower 30s inland to the upper 30s along the
Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to
50 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Windy with lows ranging from the mid 20s inland to the
lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s inland to the
upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
NYZ012-092245-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
557 AM EST Fri Nov 9 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 11 PM EST
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Snow and rain late this morning. Snow early this afternoon,
then rain and snow late. Snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Cold with
highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south
10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then lake effect snow
showers with lake effect rain showers likely overnight. Additional
snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows
in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Additional accumulation 2 to
4 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy, cold with highs
ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the
lower elevations. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west with
gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph in the evening.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 mph or
less.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ019-092245-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
557 AM EST Fri Nov 9 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 11 PM EST
SATURDAY...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM EST
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...A chance of snow early, then snow late this morning. Snow
and rain early this afternoon, then rain late. Snow accumulation up
to 2 inches. Cold with highs ranging from the upper 30s inland to
the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect rain and snow showers in the evening, then
lake effect snow showers overnight. Additional snow accumulation
1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy with lows ranging
from the mid 20s in interior valleys to the lower 30s along the Lake
Erie shore. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Additional accumulation 3 to
5 inches in the most persistent snows. Very windy and cold with
highs ranging from the lower 30s inland to the upper 30s along the
Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to
50 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Windy with lows ranging
from the mid 20s in interior valleys to the lower 30s along the Lake
Erie shore. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the
evening, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in the
morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with
highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s
across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
NYZ020-092245-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
557 AM EST Fri Nov 9 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 11 PM EST
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Snow through early afternoon. Rain and snow late. Snow
accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then lake
effect snow showers overnight. Additional snow accumulation 1 to
2 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Additional accumulation 3 to
5 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy, cold with highs around
30. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows in the mid
20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in
the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold
with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming
southwest. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
NYZ021-092245-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
557 AM EST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Snow through early afternoon. Rain and snow late. Snow
accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming south 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance of snow
and rain showers overnight. Additional snow accumulation an inch or
less. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Accumulation 2 to 3 inches
possible. Windy, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
morning. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 mph or
less. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ013-092245-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
557 AM EST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Rain and snow late this morning. Snow early this afternoon,
then rain and snow late. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Cold with
highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then snow and rain
showers likely overnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation.
Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s
across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
west. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
snow showers in the afternoon. Accumulation up to 2 inches possible.
Windy, cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to
the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up
to 45 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
morning. Cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops
to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or
less. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 20 to 25.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ014-092245-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
557 AM EST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Rain and snow from late morning on. Snow accumulation up to
2 inches. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain
and snow showers overnight. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to
around 30 across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Windy, cold with highs ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the
mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 20s on
the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening,
diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with highs ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to
the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or
less.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 20 to 25.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ003-092245-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
557 AM EST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Rain and snow from late morning on. Snow accumulation an
inch or less. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Light winds,
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain
and snow showers overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows
around 30. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with snow showers likely in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Accumulation an inch or less. Very windy and cold with highs in the
upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Very windy with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 25 to
35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the evening, diminishing to 20 to
30 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the
upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ004-092245-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
557 AM EST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Rain likely late this morning. Rain and snow this
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the
upper 30s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow
showers overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower
30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the
afternoon. Accumulation an inch or less. Very windy and cold with
highs in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph, increasing to 30 to
40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow
showers likely overnight. Very windy with lows around 30. West winds
30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the evening, diminishing to
20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in
the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold
with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ005-092245-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
557 AM EST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...A chance of rain late this morning. Rain and snow this
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs around
40. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow
showers overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower
30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the
afternoon. Accumulation an inch or less. Very windy and cold with
highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph, increasing to 25 to
35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Very windy with lows
around 30. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the
evening, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Lake effect snow showers. Cold with highs in the mid
30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ006-092245-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
557 AM EST Fri Nov 9 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM EST
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...A chance of rain late this morning. Rain early this
afternoon, then snow and rain late. Snow accumulation up to
2 inches. Highs around 40. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow showers
likely overnight. Snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Lows ranging from
the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Accumulation 2 to 4 inches in
the most persistent snows. Strong winds and cold with highs ranging
from the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario
shore. West winds 20 to 30 mph, increasing to 35 to 50 mph. Chance
of snow near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Very windy with lows
ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across
the lower elevations. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to
55 mph in the evening, becoming northwest and diminishing to 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Lake effect snow showers. Cold with highs ranging
from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
NYZ007-092245-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
557 AM EST Fri Nov 9 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM EST
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...A chance of rain late this morning. Rain early this
afternoon, then snow and rain late. Snow accumulation up to
2 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming southeast
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow showers
overnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Windy with lows ranging
from the lower 30s across the Tug Hill to the mid 30s along the Lake
Ontario shore. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest and
increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Accumulation 2 to 4 inches in
the most persistent snows. Very windy and cold with near steady
temperatures ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the mid
30s across the lower elevations. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts
up to 50 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then mainly clear overnight. Very windy with lows ranging
from the lower 20s across the Tug Hill to the upper 20s along the
Lake Ontario shore. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
in the evening, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s inland to the
mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ008-092245-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
557 AM EST Fri Nov 9 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM EST
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny early. Snow with rain likely this afternoon.
Snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on
the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow and rain showers
overnight. Additional snow accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Lows ranging
from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Additional accumulation 2 to
4 inches in the most persistent snows. Cold with near steady
temperatures ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower
30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph,
becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers overnight.
Lows 20 to 25. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in
the evening. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from the upper 20s on the
hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow
70 percent.
