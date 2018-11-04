NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 3, 2018
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
330 AM EST Sun Nov 4 2018
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
330 AM EST Sun Nov 4 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming
east 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Early
lows around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 10 mph
or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Warmer with highs in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Milder with lows
around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Windy, warm with
highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming
southwest and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Windy with lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Windy
with highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
330 AM EST Sun Nov 4 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming
east around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Early
lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Warmer with highs in the
upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Milder with
near steady temperatures in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southeast. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy, warm with
highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming
southwest with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Windy with lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Windy with highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
330 AM EST Sun Nov 4 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming
east 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Early
lows around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10
mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Warmer with highs in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Mild
with lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy, warm with
highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming
southwest with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Windy with lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Windy
with highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
330 AM EST Sun Nov 4 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming
east around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Early
lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10
to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Warmer with highs in the
upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Warmer
with near steady temperatures in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm with highs
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
330 AM EST Sun Nov 4 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s inland to
the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Early
lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along the
Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30
mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Warmer with highs ranging
from the mid 50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore.
South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy, warm with
highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy
with lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Windy with highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
330 AM EST Sun Nov 4 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Breezy
with early lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph,
becoming south with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Milder with highs in the
mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Near
steady temperatures in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southeast. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy, warm with
highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Windy with lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
330 AM EST Sun Nov 4 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the
hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Windy
with early lows ranging from around 40 in interior valleys to the
mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph,
becoming south. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Breezy and warmer with
highs ranging from the mid 50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake
Erie shore. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
morning. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper
40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy, warm with highs in the
lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,
becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Windy with lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Windy with highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
330 AM EST Sun Nov 4 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Breezy
with early lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph,
becoming south. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs ranging from the
lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s in the valleys. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper
40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm with highs
in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
330 AM EST Sun Nov 4 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the
hilltops to the upper 40s in the valleys. Light winds, becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Early
lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
south. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs ranging from the
upper 40s on the hilltops to the mid 50s in the valleys. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm with highs
in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
330 AM EST Sun Nov 4 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the
hilltops to around 50 in the valleys. Light winds, becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Breezy with
early lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs ranging from the
lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s in the valleys. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Near
steady temperatures in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southeast. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy, warm with
highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
330 AM EST Sun Nov 4 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the
hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming southeast around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers well after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper
30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs ranging from the
lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Warmer
with near steady temperatures in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy, warm with
highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
330 AM EST Sun Nov 4 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming
east 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers well after midnight.
Early lows around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Warmer with highs in the
upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Mild
with near steady temperatures around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm with highs
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Windy with lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Windy
with highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
330 AM EST Sun Nov 4 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers early, then
partly sunny from mid morning on. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds
10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers well after midnight.
Near steady temperatures around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Milder with highs in the
mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm with highs
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 40.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
330 AM EST Sun Nov 4 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers early,
then partly sunny from late morning on. Highs in the upper 40s.
Light winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers well after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Light
winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. milder with highs in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperatures in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm with highs
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 40.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
330 AM EST Sun Nov 4 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug
Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs ranging from the mid
40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s
across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy, warm with
highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
330 AM EST Sun Nov 4 2018
.TODAY...Becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Breezy with highs ranging
from the upper 40s inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario
shore. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Warmer
with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Windy, mild with
highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming
south. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy with lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
330 AM EST Sun Nov 4 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy early then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower
40s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy, milder
with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
