NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, November 2, 2018
_____
310 FPUS51 KBUF 021739
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
139 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
NYZ001-022115-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
139 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles early. Near steady
temperatures in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
north 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 mph or
less.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly
sunny in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light
winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ010-022115-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
139 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles early. Patchy fog
late. Near steady temperatures in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog developing in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s. Light west winds.
.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.
Showers likely in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light
winds, becoming east around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ002-022115-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
139 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Patchy fog late.
Near steady temperatures in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming north.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 mph or
less.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Windy with highs
in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west and
increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Light winds,
becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ011-022115-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
139 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Patchy fog late.
Near steady temperatures in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog developing in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise cloudy.
Showers likely in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Light winds,
becoming southeast around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ085-022115-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
139 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of sprinkles. Near
steady temperatures in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog developing. Lows in the upper
30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise cloudy. Rain
showers likely in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the
lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming
light.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light
winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ012-022115-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
139 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Patchy fog late.
Near steady temperatures ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to
the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog developing. Lows in the mid
30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise cloudy. Rain
and snow showers likely in the morning. Little or no snow
accumulation. Colder with highs ranging from around 40 on the
hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. West winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light
winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ019-022115-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
139 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of sprinkles. Near
steady temperatures in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog developing. Lows in the upper
30s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise cloudy. Rain
showers likely in the morning. Breezy with highs ranging from the
lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the
lower 30s in interior valleys to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie
shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 40s.
$$
NYZ020-022115-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
139 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of sprinkles. Near
steady temperatures in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog developing. Lows in the mid
30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise cloudy. Rain
and snow showers likely in the morning. Little or no snow
accumulation. Colder with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 mph or
less.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ021-022115-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
139 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles late. Near
steady temperatures ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to
the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog developing. Lows in the mid
30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the morning.
Little or no snow accumulation. Colder with highs ranging from the
lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower
elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ013-022115-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
139 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Near steady
temperatures ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower
50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the evening. Some patchy
fog developing. Lows ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the
upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.
Rain showers likely in the morning. Colder with highs ranging from
the lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower
elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the
hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Southeast
winds 10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ014-022115-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
139 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. A
chance of sprinkles late. Near steady temperatures ranging from the
upper 40s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the evening. Some patchy
fog developing overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 30s on the
hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers in the morning. Colder with highs
ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the
lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming
light. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on
the hilltops to around 50 across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ003-022115-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
139 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Highs in the lower
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 mph or
less, becoming west.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Windy with highs
in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west and
increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Light winds,
becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ004-022115-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
139 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Highs
ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper
50s inland. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Windy, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ005-022115-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
139 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles early. Highs
ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper
50s inland. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Windy, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ006-022115-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
139 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Near steady
temperatures ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the mid
50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog developing. Lows in the upper
30s. Light west winds.
.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise cloudy. Rain
showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Windy, colder with highs ranging from the upper 30s on
the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the mid
30s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph in the evening, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug
Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ007-022115-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
139 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Near steady
temperatures in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog developing. Lows in the upper
30s. Light west winds.
.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain showers.
Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s
across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ008-022115-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
139 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Near steady
temperatures in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less,
becoming west.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog developing. Lows in the upper
30s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain showers.
Much colder with highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to
the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the
hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather