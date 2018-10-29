NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 28, 2018
830 FPUS51 KBUF 290543
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
130 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
NYZ001-290900-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
130 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers, then rain late. Lows around
40. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers, breezy, cool with highs in the mid 40s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in
the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ010-290900-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
130 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely, then rain late. Lows around 40. Light
northwest winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers, breezy, cold with highs in the mid 40s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s along
the Lake Erie shore. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
in the evening, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid
50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 mph or less, increasing to
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in
the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ002-290900-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
130 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers, then rain late. Lows around
40. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers, breezy, cold with highs in the mid 40s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Breezy with lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s
along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely overnight. Warmer with lows in the mid 40s.
Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in
the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ011-290900-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
130 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely, then rain late. Lows in the upper 30s.
Light west winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers, cold with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming
light. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the lower 50s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower
50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
NYZ085-290900-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
130 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Some patchy fog developing late. Lows ranging
from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie
shore. Light west winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers, breezy,
cold with highs ranging from the lower 40s inland to the mid 40s
along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 30s
inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs ranging
from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower
50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
NYZ012-290900-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
130 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Rain, then rain showers late. Some patchy fog
developing late. Lows in the upper 30s. Light west winds. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain showers.
Cold with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing
to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the lower 50s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows
in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower
50s. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ019-290900-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
130 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Some patchy fog developing late. Lows in the
upper 30s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers, breezy,
cold with highs ranging from around 40 on the hilltops to the mid
40s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Breezy with lows ranging from the mid 30s in interior valleys to
around 40 along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid
50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows
ranging from the mid 40s in interior valleys to the upper 40s along
the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
NYZ020-290900-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
130 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Rain, then rain showers late. Some patchy fog. Lows in
the upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain showers.
Cold with highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the lower 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows
in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower
50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs around 50. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ021-290900-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
130 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Rain, then rain showers likely late. Some patchy fog.
Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain showers
likely. Cold with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the lower 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows
in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower
50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
NYZ013-290900-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
130 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Rain, then showers likely late. Lows in the upper 30s.
Light winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers in the
morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs
ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the
lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming
light. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 50s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows
in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower
50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ014-290900-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
130 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Rain, then showers likely late. Lows ranging from the
upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then scattered showers in
the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from the upper 30s on the
hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from
around 50 on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows
in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower
50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ003-290900-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
130 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperatures in the lower 40s.
Light winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers, breezy, cold with highs in the mid 40s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to around 40 along the Lake
Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in
the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 50s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower
50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ004-290900-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
130 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Near steady temperatures
in the lower 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers, breezy, cool with highs in the mid 40s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows
in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower
50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ005-290900-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
130 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Scattered showers, then showers likely late. Lows
around 40. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming west
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance
of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows
in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 50. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ006-290900-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
130 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Showers. Some patchy fog developing late. Lows in the
upper 30s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers, breezy
with highs ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s
across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows ranging from around 30 on the Tug Hill to the mid
30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug
Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows
in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower
50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ007-290900-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
130 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Some patchy fog developing late. Lows in the
upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain showers.
Breezy with highs ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the
lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening.
Lows ranging from around 30 across the Tug Hill to the mid 30s along
the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s inland to
the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows
ranging from the upper 30s across the Tug Hill to the lower 40s
along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming south 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in
the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ008-290900-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
130 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Rain showers. Some patchy fog developing late. Lows in
the mid 30s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain showers.
Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s
across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely with a chance of snow
showers in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around
30. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 mph or
less.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers overnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower
50s. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the
mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
