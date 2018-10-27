NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, October 26, 2018
427 FPUS51 KBUF 270216
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
1016 PM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018
NYZ001-270930-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
1016 PM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers. Breezy. Near steady
temperatures in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain, windy, cold with near steady temperatures ranging
from around 40 inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore.
East winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming north and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ010-270930-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
1016 PM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers through the early overnight,
then rain likely late. Near steady temperatures in the lower 40s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain, cold with near steady temperatures in the lower
40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then
a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the
mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ002-270930-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
1016 PM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers. Near steady temperatures
ranging from around 40 inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario
shore. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain, windy, cold with near steady temperatures ranging
from around 40 inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore.
East winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming north and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ011-270930-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
1016 PM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers through the early
overnight, then rain likely late. Near steady temperatures in the
upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain, cold with near steady temperatures in the upper
30s. East winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then
a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the
lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ085-270930-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
1016 PM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Scattered showers through the early overnight, then
rain late. Lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s
along the Lake Erie shore. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain, cold with near steady temperatures ranging from
the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore.
East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northeast.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely
overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows ranging from the
lower 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 10 mph or less.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain
showers likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from the
lower 40s inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows ranging from the mid 30s inland
to around 40 along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ012-270930-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
1016 PM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Scattered rain showers through the early overnight,
then rain late. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain, cold with near steady temperatures in the upper
30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely
overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely in the morning, then
a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the
lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around
50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ019-270930-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
1016 PM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Scattered showers late this evening, then rain. Near
steady temperatures ranging from the upper 30s in interior valleys
to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming east. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy, cold with near steady temperatures ranging
from around 40 inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. East
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely
overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows ranging from the mid
30s in interior valleys to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 mph or less. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain
showers likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from the
lower 40s inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. West
winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows ranging from the mid 30s in
interior valleys to around 40 along the Lake Erie shore. Light
winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ020-270930-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
1016 PM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Scattered rain showers late this evening, then rain.
Near steady temperatures in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain, cold with near steady temperatures ranging from
the upper 30s on the hilltops to around 40 across the lower
elevations. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely in the morning, then rain
showers likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 40s.
Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ021-270930-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
1016 PM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Scattered rain showers late this evening, then rain.
Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain, cold with near steady temperatures in the upper
30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid
30s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely in the morning, then
a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the
lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ013-270930-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
1016 PM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers through the early overnight,
then rain late. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming east. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain, cold with near steady temperatures in the upper
30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with snow likely
overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then
a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the
lower 40s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ014-270930-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
1016 PM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Rain late. Lows in the
upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain, cold with near steady temperatures in the upper
30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with snow likely
overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows ranging from the
lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower
elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then
a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging
from around 40 on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 30s on the
hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ003-270930-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
1016 PM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers developing late. Near steady
temperatures ranging from around 40 inland to the lower 40s along the
Lake Ontario shore. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50
percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain, windy, cold with near steady temperatures ranging
from around 40 inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore.
East winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming north and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ004-270930-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
1016 PM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers developing late. Lows in the
upper 30s. East winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain, windy, cold with highs in the lower 40s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast and increasing to 20 to
30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming north and diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely overnight. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 mph or
less. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ005-270930-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
1016 PM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers late. Lows in the upper
30s. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain, cold with highs around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with snow likely
overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then
a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the
mid 40s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ006-270930-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
1016 PM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers late. Lows in the mid
30s. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain, cold with highs around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming northeast. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow overnight.
Snow accumulation up to an inch across the Tug Hill. Lows in the mid
30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain
showers likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from the
upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug
Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ007-270930-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
1016 PM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 30s across the Tug
Hill to the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds,
becoming east 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain, windy, cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches
across the Tug Hill. Windy with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely in the morning, then rain
showers likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from the
upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,
then rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers overnight.
Lows ranging from the mid 30s across the Tug Hill to the upper 30s
along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ008-270930-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
1016 PM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. East
winds 10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY...Rain developing. Sleet may mix in at times, especially
across higher terrain. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with
highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30
mph, becoming northeast. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches
across higher terrain. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely in the morning, then rain
showers likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs around 40. Light
winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
evening, then rain and snow showers likely overnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
$$
Hitchcock
