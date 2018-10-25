NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 24, 2018
923 FPUS51 KBUF 250534
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
134 AM EDT Thu Oct 25 2018
NYZ001-250915-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
134 AM EDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 30s
inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds,
becoming east 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain overnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ010-250915-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
134 AM EDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light northwest winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 40s.
Light northwest winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 30s
inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s. East winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ002-250915-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
134 AM EDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Light winds, becoming east
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain overnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ011-250915-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
134 AM EDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ085-250915-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
134 AM EDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 30s inland to the
mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light northwest winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Cold with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph,
becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 30s
inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the
hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
ranging from the mid 30s inland to around 40 along the Lake Erie
shore. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming east.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ012-250915-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
134 AM EDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 mph
or less.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cold with highs around 40. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming east.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ019-250915-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
134 AM EDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 30s in
interior valleys to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light
winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower
40s. Light northwest winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 30s in
interior valleys to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light
winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming east.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ020-250915-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
134 AM EDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light northwest winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 40s. Light northwest winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of rain and snow overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph, becoming east. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ021-250915-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
134 AM EDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 mph or
less.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the
hilltops to around 50 across the lower elevations. Southeast winds
10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of rain and snow overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ013-250915-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
134 AM EDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops
to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
northwest around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cold with highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to
the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the
hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ014-250915-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
134 AM EDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers late. Lows ranging
from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.
Cold with highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the
lower 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the
hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ003-250915-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
134 AM EDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
10 mph or less, becoming southwest.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain overnight. Lows in
the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ004-250915-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
134 AM EDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the
lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain overnight. Lows in
the upper 30s. East winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ005-250915-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
134 AM EDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the
lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain overnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. East winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ006-250915-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
134 AM EDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers, then a chance of rain
and snow showers late. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill
to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs
ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to around 40 across the
lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 30 on the
Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds
10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug
Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain overnight. Lows
ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the
lower elevations. Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 40.
NYZ007-250915-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
134 AM EDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s across
the Tug Hill to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light
northwest winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from the upper
30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light
winds, becoming west around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 30s
across the Tug Hill to the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore.
Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 40s inland to
the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow likely. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ008-250915-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
134 AM EDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs ranging from the
mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow overnight.
Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow likely. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
