NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 21, 2018
_____
888 FPUS51 KBUF 211715
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
115 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
NYZ001-212115-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
115 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the lower
40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Light
winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ010-212115-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
115 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the lower
40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers overnight. Lows
ranging from the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie
shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy
with highs in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming southwest 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows ranging from around 40 inland to the mid 40s along the Lake
Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ002-212115-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
115 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles. Cold with
highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 30s
inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows
around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ011-212115-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
115 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles. Cold with
highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows
around 40. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
around 50. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ085-212115-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
115 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles and flurries.
Cold with highs ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s
along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
west.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Lows ranging from the lower 30s inland to the upper 30s along the
Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the
upper 40s inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the mid 40s along the Lake
Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 40s
inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
NYZ012-212115-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
115 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Scattered sprinkles and flurries. Cold
with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s
across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
west.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s
across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on
the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ019-212115-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
115 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers. Cold with
highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s
across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
west. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Lows ranging from the lower 30s in interior valleys to the upper 30s
along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southwest. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on
the hilltops to around 50 across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows
ranging from the upper 30s in interior valleys to the mid 40s along
the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the
upper 40s inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
NYZ020-212115-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
115 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Scattered snow and rain showers. Cold with
highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s
across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Cool with highs in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ021-212115-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
115 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Scattered sprinkles and flurries. Cold
with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the
upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the
mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ013-212115-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
115 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles and flurries.
Cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to around 40
across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Not as cold with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to
around 50 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the
lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ014-212115-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
115 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Scattered sprinkles and flurries. Cold
with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to around 40
across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Not as cold with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to
around 50 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or
less.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows
around 40. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the
lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ003-212115-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
115 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles. Breezy, cold
with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the lower
30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows
in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ004-212115-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
115 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Scattered sprinkles. Breezy, cold with
highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
in the evening, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming south.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows
around 40. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ005-212115-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
115 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Scattered sprinkles. Breezy, cold with
highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows
around 40. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ006-212115-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
115 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Scattered sprinkles. Cold with highs
ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake
Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely with a chance of snow
showers overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows ranging from
the lower 30s across the Tug Hill to the mid 30s along the Lake
Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the
upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers overnight.
Lows ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s
across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 40s
on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light
winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
NYZ007-212115-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
115 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny.
Cold with highs ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s
along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s
across the Tug Hill to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore.
West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
ranging from the mid 40s inland to around 50 along the Lake Ontario
shore. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows ranging from the upper 30s across the Tug Hill to the
lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging
from the upper 40s inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario
shore. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ008-212115-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
115 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow and rain showers.
Cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the
upper 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of snow and rain showers overnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,
then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 40s
on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light
winds. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
Hitchcock
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather