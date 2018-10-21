NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 21, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

115 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

115 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the lower

40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Light

winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

115 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the lower

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers overnight. Lows

ranging from the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie

shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy

with highs in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming southwest 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows ranging from around 40 inland to the mid 40s along the Lake

Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

115 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles. Cold with

highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 30s

inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

115 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles. Cold with

highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

around 40. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 50. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

115 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles and flurries.

Cold with highs ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s

along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows ranging from the lower 30s inland to the upper 30s along the

Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the

upper 40s inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the mid 40s along the Lake

Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 40s

inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

115 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Scattered sprinkles and flurries. Cold

with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s

across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on

the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

115 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers. Cold with

highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s

across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows ranging from the lower 30s in interior valleys to the upper 30s

along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on

the hilltops to around 50 across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

ranging from the upper 30s in interior valleys to the mid 40s along

the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the

upper 40s inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

115 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Scattered snow and rain showers. Cold with

highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s

across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Cool with highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

115 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Scattered sprinkles and flurries. Cold

with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the

mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

115 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles and flurries.

Cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to around 40

across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Not as cold with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to

around 50 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

115 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Scattered sprinkles and flurries. Cold

with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to around 40

across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Not as cold with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to

around 50 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

around 40. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

115 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles. Breezy, cold

with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the lower

30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

115 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Scattered sprinkles. Breezy, cold with

highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming south.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

around 40. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

115 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Scattered sprinkles. Breezy, cold with

highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

around 40. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

115 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Scattered sprinkles. Cold with highs

ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake

Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely with a chance of snow

showers overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows ranging from

the lower 30s across the Tug Hill to the mid 30s along the Lake

Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the

upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers overnight.

Lows ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 40s

on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light

winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

115 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s

along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s

across the Tug Hill to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 40s inland to around 50 along the Lake Ontario

shore. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows ranging from the upper 30s across the Tug Hill to the

lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the upper 40s inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario

shore. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

115 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow and rain showers.

Cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the

upper 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow and rain showers overnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,

then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 40s

on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light

winds. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

