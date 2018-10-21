NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 20, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

139 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

NYZ001-210915-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

139 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, then snow

showers likely with a chance of rain showers late. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Snow showers likely with scattered rain

showers in the morning, then scattered rain showers in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ010-210915-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

139 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers, then

snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers late. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and scattered

rain showers in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered rain

showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 30s inland

to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ002-210915-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

139 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, then snow

showers likely with a chance of rain showers late. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely with scattered rain

showers in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered rain

showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with

highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ011-210915-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

139 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers, then

snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers late. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with scattered rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs around

40. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

west. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ085-210915-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

139 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Snow showers with rain showers likely. Snow

accumulation an inch or less. Lows ranging from the lower 30s inland

to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with scattered rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs ranging from the

upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 30s

inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the

hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows ranging from around 40 inland to the mid 40s along the Lake

Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ012-210915-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

139 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers, then

snow showers late. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Lows ranging

from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with scattered snow and rain showers in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs ranging from the

mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cold with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ019-210915-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

139 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Snow showers with rain showers likely. Snow

accumulation an inch or less. Lows ranging from the lower 30s in

interior valleys to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the morning, then scattered

rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation an inch or

less. Cold with highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to

the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers in

the evening. Lows ranging from the lower 30s in interior valleys to

the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows ranging from around 40 in interior valleys to the mid 40s along

the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ020-210915-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

139 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Snow showers. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the morning, then scattered

rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation

an inch or less. Cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the

hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Not as cold with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ021-210915-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

139 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Snow showers. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with scattered snow showers in the afternoon.

Accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and not as cold with highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ013-210915-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

139 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow accumulation an inch

or less. Lows ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the mid

30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with scattered rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs ranging from the

mid 30s on the hilltops to around 40 across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the

mid 40s on the hilltops to around 50 across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ014-210915-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

139 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Rain showers likely, then rain and snow showers late.

Snow accumulation an inch or less. Lows ranging from the upper 20s

on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny

with scattered rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs ranging from the lower

30s on the hilltops to around 40 across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the

evening. Lows ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s

across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the

mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ003-210915-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

139 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, then rain and snow showers

likely late. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely with scattered rain

showers in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered rain

showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with

highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening, becoming southwest. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ004-210915-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

139 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, then rain and snow showers

likely late. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely in the

morning, then scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less, becoming south.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ005-210915-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

139 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, then rain and snow showers

likely late. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely in the

morning, then scattered rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 mph or less, becoming south.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Lows around 40. Light winds, becoming

south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ006-210915-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

139 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers, then

snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers late. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to

the mid 30s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with scattered rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs ranging

from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to around 40 across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows ranging from the lower 30s across the Tug Hill to the

mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across

the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from the

mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ007-210915-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

139 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 20s

on the Tug Hill to around 30 across the lower elevations. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs ranging from the

upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows ranging from the upper

20s across the Tug Hill to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the

lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from the

upper 30s across the Tug Hill to the lower 40s along the Lake

Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

NYZ008-210915-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

139 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s

across the lower elevations. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the

upper 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cold with

highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s

across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain and snow showers likely overnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

