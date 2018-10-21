NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 20, 2018
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
139 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
139 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, then snow
showers likely with a chance of rain showers late. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Snow showers likely with scattered rain
showers in the morning, then scattered rain showers in the
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the
lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
139 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers, then
snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers late. Little or no
snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and scattered
rain showers in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered rain
showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 30s inland
to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
139 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, then snow
showers likely with a chance of rain showers late. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,
becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely with scattered rain
showers in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered rain
showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with
highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
139 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers, then
snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers late. Little or no
snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,
then partly sunny with scattered rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs around
40. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming
west. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
139 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Snow showers with rain showers likely. Snow
accumulation an inch or less. Lows ranging from the lower 30s inland
to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. North winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers in the morning, then
partly sunny with scattered rain and snow showers in the afternoon.
Snow accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs ranging from the
upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 30s
inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the
hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows ranging from around 40 inland to the mid 40s along the Lake
Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
139 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers, then
snow showers late. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Lows ranging
from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers in the morning, then
partly sunny with scattered snow and rain showers in the afternoon.
Snow accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs ranging from the
mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming west. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Not as cold with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
139 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Snow showers with rain showers likely. Snow
accumulation an inch or less. Lows ranging from the lower 30s in
interior valleys to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. North
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the morning, then scattered
rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation an inch or
less. Cold with highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to
the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers in
the evening. Lows ranging from the lower 30s in interior valleys to
the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows ranging from around 40 in interior valleys to the mid 40s along
the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
139 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Snow showers. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the
lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming northwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the morning, then scattered
rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation
an inch or less. Cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the
hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Not as cold with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
139 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Snow showers. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,
then partly sunny with scattered snow showers in the afternoon.
Accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny and not as cold with highs in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
139 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow accumulation an inch
or less. Lows ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the mid
30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers in the morning, then
partly sunny with scattered rain and snow showers in the afternoon.
Snow accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs ranging from the
mid 30s on the hilltops to around 40 across the lower elevations.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the
mid 40s on the hilltops to around 50 across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
139 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Rain showers likely, then rain and snow showers late.
Snow accumulation an inch or less. Lows ranging from the upper 20s
on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny
with scattered rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs ranging from the lower
30s on the hilltops to around 40 across the lower elevations.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the
evening. Lows ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s
across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the
mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
139 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, then rain and snow showers
likely late. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with lows in the
mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely with scattered rain
showers in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered rain
showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with
highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph in the evening, becoming southwest. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
139 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, then rain and snow showers
likely late. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with lows in the
mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely in the
morning, then scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 mph or
less, becoming south.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
139 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, then rain and snow showers
likely late. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely in the
morning, then scattered rain and snow showers in the afternoon.
Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing
to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 mph or less, becoming south.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely overnight. Lows around 40. Light winds, becoming
south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
139 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers, then
snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers late. Little or no
snow accumulation. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to
the mid 30s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,
then partly sunny with scattered rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs ranging
from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to around 40 across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows ranging from the lower 30s across the Tug Hill to the
mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across
the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then rain showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from the
mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower
elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
139 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 20s
on the Tug Hill to around 30 across the lower elevations. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs ranging from the
upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows ranging from the upper
20s across the Tug Hill to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the
lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then rain showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from the
upper 30s across the Tug Hill to the lower 40s along the Lake
Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
139 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s
across the lower elevations. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the
upper 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cold with
highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s
across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then rain and snow showers likely overnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
