NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 10, 2018
_____
721 FPUS51 KBUF 101037
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
637 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018
NYZ001-102115-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
637 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly
sunny. Warm with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest.
.TONIGHT...Scattered showers in the evening, then showers and
scattered thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the morning. Breezy, warm with highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy and less humid with lows
in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ010-102115-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
637 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly
sunny. Warm with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southwest.
.TONIGHT...Scattered showers in the evening, then showers and
scattered thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the morning. Windy, warm with highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy and less humid with lows
in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in
the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ002-102115-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
637 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly
sunny. Warm with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southwest.
.TONIGHT...Scattered showers in the evening, then showers and
scattered thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the morning. Breezy, warm with highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler. Less humid
with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy, cool with highs in the lower
50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ011-102115-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
637 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly
sunny. Warm with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming south
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Scattered showers in the evening, then showers and
scattered thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then
partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Breezy,
warm with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the mid
40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ085-102115-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
637 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Scattered showers in the evening, then showers and
scattered thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then
partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Breezy,
warm. Late morning highs in the lower 70s, then temperatures falling
to the upper 50s on the hilltops and to the lower 60s across the
lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight.
Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows ranging from the lower
40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations.
West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cool
with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower
50s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ012-102115-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
637 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly
sunny. Warm with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to
the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southwest.
.TONIGHT...Scattered showers in the evening, then showers and
scattered thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then
scattered showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the morning. Breezy, warm. Late morning highs
ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the
lower elevations, then temperatures falling to the upper 50s on the
hilltops and to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows
in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in
the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Cool with highs in the upper
40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
$$
NYZ019-102115-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
637 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from the
upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Scattered showers in the evening, then showers and
scattered thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then
scattered showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the morning. Breezy, warm with highs in the lower
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming
west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight.
Breezy and less humid with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cool
with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to around
50 across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ020-102115-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
637 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Scattered showers in the evening, then showers and
scattered thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall overnight. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the morning. Warm with highs around 70. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Much
cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cool
with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to around
50 across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
$$
NYZ021-102115-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
637 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper 70s
on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Scattered showers in the evening, then showers and
scattered thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall overnight. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the morning. Warm with highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows
in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and cool with highs ranging from the mid 40s
on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
$$
NYZ013-102115-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
637 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly
sunny. Warm with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to
the mid 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Scattered showers in the evening, then showers and
scattered thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the morning. Warm with highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid
with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and cool with highs ranging from the upper
40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ014-102115-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
637 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly
sunny. Warm with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to
the mid 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Scattered showers in the evening, then showers and
scattered thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the morning. Warm with highs ranging from the
lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid
with lows ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper
40s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the
hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ003-102115-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
637 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.
Very warm with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southwest.
.TONIGHT...Scattered showers in the evening, then showers and
scattered thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then
partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Not as warm
with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Breezy and less humid
with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ004-102115-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
637 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly
sunny. Warm with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then
showers and scattered thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in
the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the morning. Warm with highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Breezy and much cooler. Less
humid with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy
with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ005-102115-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
637 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly
sunny. Warm with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms
overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight.
Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Warm with highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight.
Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy
with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ006-102115-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
637 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly
sunny. Warm with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to
the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or
less.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms
overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight.
Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 mph or less,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Breezy, warm with highs ranging from the
lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight.
Windy and much cooler. Less humid with lows ranging from the mid 40s
on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. West
winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy
with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower
50s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ007-102115-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
637 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly
sunny. Warm with highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms
overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight.
Warm and muggy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the morning. Breezy, warm with highs in the mid
70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Breezy and much cooler.
Less humid with lows ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to the
upper 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy
with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower
50s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
$$
NYZ008-102115-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
637 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms
overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight.
Warm with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing
to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Warm with highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows
in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to around 50 across the
lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather