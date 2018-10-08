NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, October 8, 2018
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
1003 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
1003 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then partly sunny
with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Warm with highs
ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid
70s inland. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Warm and muggy with
lows ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the
upper 60s inland. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper
60s. South winds 10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper
70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. South winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
1003 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny through early afternoon,
then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
late. Warm with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Warm and muggy with
lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the lower
80s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 80s inland. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper
60s. South winds 10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
1003 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then partly sunny
with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Highs ranging from
the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. East
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40
percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Warm with lows ranging
from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s
inland. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from
the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper
70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. South winds
10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
1003 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy through midday, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Warm with highs in the
upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40
percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Warm and muggy with
lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the upper 60s.
Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
1003 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Warm with highs
in the upper 70s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Warm and muggy with
lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph or less, increasing to
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from around
80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from
the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower
elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
1003 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog on the hills through
late this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Warm
with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
south. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Warm and muggy with
lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper
70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Warm
with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around
80 across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
1003 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Warm with highs
ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 70s
inland. Light south winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the upper
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows ranging from the mid
60s in interior valleys to around 70 along the Lake Erie shore.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from
the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
1003 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Becoming partly sunny. Areas of fog through early
afternoon on the hills. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late.
Warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper
70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south around
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Warm
and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper
70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from
the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
1003 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon. Areas of fog
through early afternoon on the hills. Partly sunny with a chance of
showers late. Warm with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the
hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm and muggy with lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s
on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from
the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower
elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
1003 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Areas of fog through early afternoon on the hills.
Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Warm with highs ranging
from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper
70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations.
South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the mid
70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 70. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
1003 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming
partly sunny. Areas of fog through early afternoon on the hills.
Warm with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the
upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south 5
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm and muggy with lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper
70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations.
South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the mid
70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
1003 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then partly sunny
with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Warm with highs
ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s
inland. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40
percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Warm and muggy with
lows ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the
upper 60s inland. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from
the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Warm and muggy with lows in
the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 70. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
1003 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming
partly sunny. Scattered showers late this morning. Warm with highs
ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid
70s inland. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 80s.
South winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
1003 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming
partly sunny. Scattered showers late this morning. Warm with highs
ranging from around 70 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s
inland. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy overnight. Warm with lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the
upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 80s.
South winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
1003 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs ranging from
the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to around 70 across the lower
elevations. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Warmer
with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
south. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warm
with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s
across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s.
Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the mid
70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.
South winds 10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
1003 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Warmer
and more humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Warm
with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the mid
70s on the Tug Hill to around 80 across the lower elevations. South
winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 70. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
1003 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Warmer
with near steady temperatures in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Warm
with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s
across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Warm with lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from
the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
