NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 7, 2018
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
139 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
139 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise cloudy in the
morning, then becoming partly sunny. Warmer with highs ranging from
the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland.
East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm and muggy with lows
ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper
60s inland. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid
60s. South winds 10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 70. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
139 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
East winds around 10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy in
the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the upper
70s. Light east winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Warm
and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming south
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the lower
80s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 80s inland. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 70. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
139 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise cloudy in the
morning, then becoming partly sunny. Warmer with highs ranging from
the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Warm
with lows ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to
the upper 60s inland. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from
the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
139 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
Light east winds.
.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise cloudy in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the upper
70s. Light east winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly
clear. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds,
becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light
winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
139 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with areas of fog. Mild with lows in the mid
50s. Light east winds.
.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy in
the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.
Light south winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly
clear. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph
or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from around
80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
139 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with areas of fog. Mild with near steady
temperatures in the lower 50s. Light east winds.
.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy in
the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.
Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly
clear. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper
70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
139 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with areas of fog. Warm with lows ranging from
the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 60s in interior
valleys. Light east winds.
.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with
highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Erie shore to around
80 inland. Light south winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Warm and muggy with lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows ranging from the mid
60s in interior valleys to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
139 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with areas of fog. Mild with lows in the upper
50s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy in
the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the mid
70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations.
South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Warm
and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper
70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
139 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with areas of fog. Mild with lows ranging from
the upper 50s across the lower elevations to the lower 60s on the
hilltops. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy in
the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the
lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm and muggy with lows in
the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s
on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
139 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with areas of fog. Mild with lows in the lower
50s. Light east winds.
.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise cloudy in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs ranging from the
mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly
clear. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper
70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
139 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
Light winds.
.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise cloudy in the
morning, then becoming partly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from
the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly
clear. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper
70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
139 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise cloudy in the
morning, then becoming partly sunny. Warmer with highs ranging from
the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. East
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly
clear. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds, becoming
south 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from
the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Warm and muggy with lows in
the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
139 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
Light northeast winds.
.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise cloudy in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Warmer with highs ranging from the upper 60s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light southeast winds.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Warm
and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Warm and muggy with lows in
the mid 60s. South winds 10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
139 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog developing late. Lows in
the lower 50s. Light northeast winds.
.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy. A
chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer with highs ranging from
around 70 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light
winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Warm
with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Warm and muggy with lows in
the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
139 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog. Mild with lows ranging
from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower
elevations. Light northeast winds.
.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise cloudy. A chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the
Tug Hill to around 70 across the lower elevations. Light east winds.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Warmer with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warm
with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s
across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid
60s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
139 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise cloudy. Highs in
the lower 60s. Light east winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Warmer and more humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Warm
with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm and muggy with lows
in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
139 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with areas of fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Light
winds.
.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
10 mph or less.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Warmer with near steady temperatures in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Warm
with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s
across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Warm with lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent.
