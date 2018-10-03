NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 3, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

645 AM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

645 AM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Breezy, warm

with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds in the morning. Breezy with highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in

the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

645 AM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy through

early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

morning. Breezy. Late morning highs in the lower 70s, then

temperatures falling into the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in

the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

645 AM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Warm with

lows in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

645 AM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light

winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

645 AM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Breezy, warm with lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds in the morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

ranging from the lower 40s inland to the upper 40s along the Lake

Erie shore. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

645 AM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Breezy, warm with lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds in the morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

645 AM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Breezy, warm with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds in the morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

ranging from the mid 40s in interior valleys to the upper 40s along

the Lake Erie shore. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

645 AM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Breezy, warm with lows in the

lower 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Breezy with highs around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in

the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

645 AM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

645 AM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on

the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light

winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Breezy with highs ranging

from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

645 AM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Light west winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, warm with lows around 60. Light

winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Breezy with highs ranging

from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the

lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

645 AM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy through

early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light

winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the morning. Breezy with

highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear and breezy. Much cooler. Less humid

with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

645 AM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds in the morning. Breezy, warmer with highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear and breezy and less humid with lows

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

645 AM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Warmer with highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

645 AM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on

the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light

northwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Mild with lows ranging from the

lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs ranging from the upper

60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the

lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

645 AM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy, mild with lows in the mid 50s.

Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds in the morning. Windy with highs around 70. South winds

15 to 30 mph, becoming west and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

645 AM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on

the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light

northwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph

or less.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

