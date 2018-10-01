NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 30, 2018
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
147 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
147 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15
mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Near steady
temperatures in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Warmer
with highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
147 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 mph or less. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Warmer
with highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
147 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15
mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Not as
cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
147 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 mph or less. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Near steady
temperatures in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Not as
cool with highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Mild with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
147 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, then showers likely late.
Lows in the lower 50s. Light east winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Mild with lows
in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Warmer
with highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Mild with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
147 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, then showers likely late.
Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast
10 mph or less. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Mild with near
steady temperatures in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Warmer
with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Mild with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
147 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Lows in the
mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the
Lake Erie shore to the upper 60s inland. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Warm
with lows around 60. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs
around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Mild with lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
147 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Mild with lows
in the lower 50s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Mild with lows
in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in
the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Mild with lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
147 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Mild with lows
in the lower 50s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the lower 60s across
the lower elevations to the mid 60s on the hilltops. Light winds.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs
ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across
the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Mild with lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
147 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, then showers likely late.
Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Mild with near steady temperatures in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Warmer
with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Mild with lows ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the
upper 50s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
147 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Rain developing. Lows in the lower 50s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Light north winds. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Near steady
temperatures in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Warmer
with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower
70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Mild with lows ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid
50s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
147 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10
mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Near steady
temperatures in the mid 50s. East winds 10 mph or less. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Warmer
with highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
147 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming
northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Near steady
temperatures in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Warmer
with highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
147 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Light northeast winds.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Warmer
with highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore
to the lower 70s inland. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
147 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Lows ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to
around 50 across the lower elevations. Light northeast winds. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s
across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows ranging from the
upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Warmer
with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s
across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Lows ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s
across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
147 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming
northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds,
becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in
the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
147 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s
across the lower elevations. Light northeast winds. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Warmer
with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
