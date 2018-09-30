NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 29, 2018
_____
501 FPUS51 KBUF 300538
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
138 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
NYZ001-300915-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
138 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning. Highs around
60. Light south winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds,
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming east. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Mild with lows
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ010-300915-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
138 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning. Highs in the
lower 60s. Light south winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph, becoming east. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Mild
with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ002-300915-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
138 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning. Highs in the
lower 60s. Light south winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds,
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming east. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Mild with lows
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ011-300915-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
138 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Light southwest winds.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning. Highs in the
upper 50s. Light south winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Light
winds, becoming east around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Mild with lows
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ085-300915-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
138 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 40s inland
to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light south winds.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning. Highs
ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake
Erie shore. South winds 10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Warm
with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ012-300915-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
138 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light
southwest winds.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning. Highs in the
upper 50s. South winds 10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely overnight. Lows around 50. Light winds. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Mild
with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ019-300915-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
138 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 40 in interior
valleys to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Highs in the upper 50s.
Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower
70s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Warm
with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
$$
NYZ020-300915-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
138 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light south
winds.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Highs in the upper 50s.
Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Milder
with lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Warm
with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
$$
NYZ021-300915-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
138 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around
40. Light southwest winds.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Highs in the upper 50s.
South winds 10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Milder
with lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Warm
with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
$$
NYZ013-300915-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
138 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Light southwest winds.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning. Highs in the
upper 50s. Light south winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely overnight. Warmer with lows in the lower 50s.
Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Mild
with lows in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ014-300915-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
138 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Light southwest winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning. Highs
in the upper 50s. South winds 10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Mild
with lows in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ003-300915-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
138 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Light west winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning. Highs
in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds,
becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Mild with lows
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ004-300915-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
138 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Light west winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Light winds, becoming
south around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds,
becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Mild with lows
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming south.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ005-300915-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
138 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Light winds, becoming
south around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely overnight. Lows around 50. Light winds. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Mild with lows
in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ006-300915-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
138 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light
west winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug
Hill to around 60 across the lower elevations. Light south winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug
Hill to around 50 across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the
Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Mild with lows
ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across
the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ007-300915-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
138 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light west
winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light southwest
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Mild with lows in the lower 50s.
Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ008-300915-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
138 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light west winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming
southwest around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Mild with lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
JJR
_____
