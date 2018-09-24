NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, September 24, 2018

246 FPUS51 KBUF 242042

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

430 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018

NYZ001-250900-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

430 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain late this evening. Rain after midnight.

Warm with lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds overnight. Warm and muggy with

lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph overnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Breezy with highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Much cooler. Less humid with

lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ010-250900-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

430 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain from late evening on. Breezy, warm with lows around

60. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

south. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds overnight. Warm and muggy with

lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Breezy with highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Much cooler. Less humid with

lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ002-250900-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

430 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early. A chance of rain late this evening.

Rain after midnight. Warm with lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Warm

and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Breezy with highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ011-250900-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

430 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain late this evening. Rain after midnight.

Breezy, mild with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this evening. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Warm

and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Breezy with highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ085-250900-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

430 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain from late evening on. Windy, mild with lows ranging

from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie

shore. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south and increasing

to 15 to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging from around 70 inland to the

mid 70s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds overnight. Warm and muggy with

lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph overnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Much cooler. Less humid with

lows ranging from the mid 40s inland to around 50 along the Lake

Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ012-250900-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

430 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain from late evening on. Windy, mild with lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south and

increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Warm

and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Breezy with highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ019-250900-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

430 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain from late evening on. Windy, mild with lows ranging

from the upper 50s in interior valleys to the lower 60s along the

Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds overnight. Warm and muggy with

lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph overnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Breezy with highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows ranging from the mid 40s

in interior valleys to around 50 along the Lake Erie shore.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 70.

NYZ020-250900-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

430 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain from late evening on. Windy, mild with lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds overnight. Warm with lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

overnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Breezy with highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning, becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

NYZ021-250900-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

430 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain from late evening on. Breezy, mild with lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

evening. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Warm

with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

NYZ013-250900-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

430 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain from late evening on. Windy, mild with lows ranging

from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Warm

and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Breezy with highs ranging

from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ014-250900-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

430 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early. A chance of rain late this evening.

Rain after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this evening. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy,

warm and muggy with lows ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops

to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Breezy with highs ranging

from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows around 50.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ003-250900-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

430 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early. A chance of rain late this evening.

Rain after midnight. Breezy, mild with lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Warm

and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Breezy with highs in the mid

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows around 50.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ004-250900-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

430 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early. Rain after midnight. Breezy with lows

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Warm

and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Breezy with highs in the mid

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds in the evening. Breezy, cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in

the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ005-250900-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

430 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the morning, becoming south. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Warm

and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Breezy with highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows around 50.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ006-250900-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

430 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then rain after midnight.

Breezy with lows ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the

mid 50s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph this evening. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the

upper 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Warmer

with lows ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s

across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Humid with highs ranging from

the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows ranging from

the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ007-250900-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

430 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy with rain late. Windy

with lows ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower

50s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Windy

with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper

60s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph,

becoming south. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds overnight. Warm with lows ranging from the

upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Windy with highs ranging from

the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower

elevations. South winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Much cooler.

Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ008-250900-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

430 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy with rain late. Breezy

with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Windy

with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely overnight. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

