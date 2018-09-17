NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, September 17, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

410 PM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

410 PM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light

south winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds 10 mph

or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

410 PM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light

winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

410 PM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light

winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds 10 mph

or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

410 PM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain through the early

overnight. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows around 60. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

410 PM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain through the early

overnight. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light

winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows around 60. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper

60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

410 PM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain through the early overnight. Warm with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

410 PM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain early, then rain likely late this evening. A chance

of rain after midnight. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s

along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows around 60. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper

60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

410 PM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain through the early overnight, then a chance of rain

late. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

410 PM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain through the early overnight, then rain likely late.

Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from

the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper

60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

410 PM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain through the early overnight, then a chance of rain

late. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around

80 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows around 60. North

winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper

60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

410 PM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain, warm with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the

upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds 10 mph

or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s

on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

410 PM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain through the early

overnight. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming north.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

410 PM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain from late evening on. Warm with lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds, becoming north 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds 10 mph

or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

410 PM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain early, then rain from late evening on.

Warm with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from

the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland.

Light winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

410 PM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain likely from late evening on. Warm with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from

the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cooler with lows ranging from the

lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower

elevations. North winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower

50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

410 PM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Light

winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the

lower 50s. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug

Hill to around 70 across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

410 PM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain from late evening on.

Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

