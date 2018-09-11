NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 11, 2018

_____

817 FPUS51 KBUF 111735

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

130 PM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

NYZ001-112100-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

130 PM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle early. Highs around 70.

Light northwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing. Lows in

the upper 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming northeast

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm and muggy with lows

in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ010-112100-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

130 PM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Patchy drizzle. Highs around

70. Northwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing. Lows in

the upper 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming east around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm and muggy with lows

in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Warm with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ002-112100-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

130 PM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle early. Highs around 70.

Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing. Lows in

the upper 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming east around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the

mid 60s. East winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the upper

70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. East winds

10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ011-112100-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

130 PM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle early. Patchy fog. Highs in

the upper 60s. Light northwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing. Lows in

the upper 50s. Light west winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming east around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm and muggy with lows

in the lower 60s. East winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ085-112100-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

130 PM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Patchy drizzle. Highs in the

upper 60s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing. Lows in

the upper 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly

cloudy. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm and muggy with lows

in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Warm with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ012-112100-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

130 PM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Patchy drizzle. Highs in the

upper 60s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog developing. Patchy drizzle.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise cloudy.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on

the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing in

the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ019-112100-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

130 PM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Patchy fog late. Highs in

the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing. Lows in

the upper 50s. Light east winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing in

the evening. A chance of showers overnight. Warm and muggy with lows

in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 80. Light winds. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ020-112100-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

130 PM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Patchy drizzle. Highs in the

mid 60s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog developing. Patchy drizzle.

Lows in the mid 50s. Light east winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise cloudy.

Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...some patchy fog developing in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warm and muggy with lows

in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ021-112100-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

130 PM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Patchy drizzle. Highs ranging

from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog developing. Patchy drizzle.

Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise cloudy.

Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the

upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...some patchy fog developing in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warm and muggy with lows

in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ013-112100-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

130 PM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs ranging from the mid 60s

on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog developing. Patchy drizzle

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light northeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly

cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the

upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the

lower 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the

hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

$$

NYZ014-112100-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

130 PM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog developing. Lows around 60.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly

cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the

upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the

mid 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ003-112100-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

130 PM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing. Lows

around 60. Light east winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming east around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the

mid 60s. East winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light

winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ004-112100-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

130 PM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing. Lows

around 60. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm and muggy with lows

in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the upper

70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. East winds

10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ005-112100-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

130 PM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle early. Highs in the lower

70s. Light northwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing. Lows

around 60. Light northeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm and muggy with lows

in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 80s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ006-112100-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

130 PM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle early. Patchy fog. Highs

ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the

lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing. Lows in

the upper 50s. Light east winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy

in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs ranging from the

lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing in

the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper

70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

around 80.

$$

NYZ007-112100-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

130 PM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle early. Patchy fog. Highs

ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to around 70 across the

lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing. Lows in

the upper 50s. Light southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy

in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs ranging from the

lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy with some patchy fog developing in the evening. Warm with

lows around 60. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper

70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

around 80.

$$

NYZ008-112100-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

130 PM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Patchy drizzle. Highs in the

mid 60s. Light southwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing. Lows in

the mid 50s. Light southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly

cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the

upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing in

the evening. Warm with lows around 60. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from the

upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

