NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 4, 2018
_____
108 FPUS51 KBUF 041045
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
645 AM EDT Tue Sep 4 2018
NYZ001-042115-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
645 AM EDT Tue Sep 4 2018
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly to mostly sunny.
Very warm with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in
the lower 70s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values in
the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming north. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ010-042115-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
645 AM EDT Tue Sep 4 2018
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy early, then
becoming mostly sunny. Very warm with highs in the upper 80s. Light
southeast winds.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in
the lower 70s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values in
the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
north. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ002-042115-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
645 AM EDT Tue Sep 4 2018
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly to mostly sunny.
Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the
mid 80s inland. Light east winds.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows
around 70. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. Light winds, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming north. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ011-042115-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
645 AM EDT Tue Sep 4 2018
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy this
morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Very warm with highs in the mid
80s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows
around 70. Light south winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. Light winds, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Light winds,
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ085-042115-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
645 AM EDT Tue Sep 4 2018
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy early, then
becoming mostly sunny. Very warm with highs in the mid 80s. Light
winds.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Warm and muggy with lows in the
upper 60s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain
30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ012-042115-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
645 AM EDT Tue Sep 4 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Areas of
fog this morning. Warm with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with patchy dense fog developing.
Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light south winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm
and humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to the
upper 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northwest. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ019-042115-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
645 AM EDT Tue Sep 4 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Very warm with
highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy dense fog developing. Warm and
muggy with lows ranging from the upper 60s in interior valleys to
the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm
and humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph or less,
becoming southwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming north 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ020-042115-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
645 AM EDT Tue Sep 4 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Very warm with
highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with patchy dense fog developing.
Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm
and humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light
winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ021-042115-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
645 AM EDT Tue Sep 4 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Very warm with
highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s
across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with patchy dense fog developing.
Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light south winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm
and humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to
the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ013-042115-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
645 AM EDT Tue Sep 4 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Areas of
fog this morning. Very warm with highs ranging from the lower 80s on
the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light
winds.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with some patchy fog developing
overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light south
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm
and humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to
around 90 across the lower elevations. South winds around 10 mph,
becoming southwest. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in
the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. South winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ014-042115-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
645 AM EDT Tue Sep 4 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Warm with
highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across
the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows
around 70. Light south winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the mid
80s on the hilltops to around 90 across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows ranging from the upper
60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s
across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ003-042115-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
645 AM EDT Tue Sep 4 2018
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy early, then
becoming mostly sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the lower
80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows
around 70. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 mph
or less. Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ004-042115-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
645 AM EDT Tue Sep 4 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid
80s inland. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower
70s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Light winds,
becoming southwest around 10 mph. Heat index values in the upper
90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
NYZ005-042115-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
645 AM EDT Tue Sep 4 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid
80s inland. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70.
Light southeast winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Light winds,
becoming southwest around 10 mph. Heat index values in the upper
90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northwest. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ006-042115-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
645 AM EDT Tue Sep 4 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across
the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm and muggy with lows ranging
from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower
elevations. Light southeast winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the
lower 80s on the Tug Hill to the upper 80s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Heat
index values in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows ranging from the mid
60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations.
South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper
70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less,
becoming northwest. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
NYZ007-042115-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
645 AM EDT Tue Sep 4 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug
Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm and muggy with lows in the
upper 60s. Light south winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs ranging
from the lower 80s on the Tug Hill to the upper 80s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
values in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warm and muggy
with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in
the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
NYZ008-042115-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
645 AM EDT Tue Sep 4 2018
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from the
upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower
elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows in the mid 60s.
Light south winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs ranging
from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s
across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
