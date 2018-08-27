NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 26, 2018
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
427 AM EDT Mon Aug 27 2018
NYZ001-272130-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
427 AM EDT Mon Aug 27 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms through
early afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40
percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and sultry with lows in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy, hot, and humid with highs around 90. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values in the
upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ010-272130-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
427 AM EDT Mon Aug 27 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms through
early afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40
percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and sultry with lows in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy, very warm and humid with highs ranging from the
mid 80s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 80s inland. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values in the
mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ002-272130-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
427 AM EDT Mon Aug 27 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms from
late morning on. Very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index
values in the mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and sultry with lows in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Hot and humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
in the afternoon. Breezy. Very warm and humid with highs in the
upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
60. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ011-272130-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
427 AM EDT Mon Aug 27 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms from
late morning on. Very warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30
percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and sultry with lows in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index
values in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ085-272130-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
427 AM EDT Mon Aug 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms through
early afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40
percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and sultry with lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ012-272130-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
427 AM EDT Mon Aug 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms from
late morning on. Warm and humid with highs ranging from the lower
80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and sultry with lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy, very warm and humid with highs ranging from the
mid 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the lower
80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ019-272130-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
427 AM EDT Mon Aug 27 2018
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy this
morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Very warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light
winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and sultry with lows ranging from the upper
60s in interior valleys to the mid 70s along the Lake Erie shore.
Southwest winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with
lows ranging from around 70 in interior valleys to the mid 70s along
the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ020-272130-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
427 AM EDT Mon Aug 27 2018
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny early, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms from late morning on. Very warm
and humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and sultry with lows around 70. Light
winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows around
70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ021-272130-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
427 AM EDT Mon Aug 27 2018
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Warm and humid with highs
ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the
lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and sultry with lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY...Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s
on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows around
70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the lower
80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ013-272130-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
427 AM EDT Mon Aug 27 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the lower to
mid 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and sultry with lows in the mid 70s. Light
southwest winds.
.TUESDAY...Hot and humid with highs ranging from the upper 80s on
the hilltops to the lower 90s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Heat
index values in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the mid
80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ014-272130-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
427 AM EDT Mon Aug 27 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the lower to
mid 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations.
Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the
upper 90s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and sultry with lows in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY...Hot and humid with highs ranging from the mid to upper 80s
on the hilltops to the lower 90s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows ranging
from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the mid
80s on the hilltops to around 90 across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ003-272130-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
427 AM EDT Mon Aug 27 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms from
late morning on. Very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index
values in the upper 90s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and sultry with lows in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to
100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
60. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ004-272130-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
427 AM EDT Mon Aug 27 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds.
Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and sultry with lows in the mid 70s. Light
winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Hot and humid with highs ranging from the upper 80s along
the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Southwest winds 10
to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 104.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ005-272130-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
427 AM EDT Mon Aug 27 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late.
Very warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Light south
winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and sultry with lows in the lower 70s.
Light southwest winds.
.TUESDAY...Hot and humid with highs ranging from the upper 80s along
the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 104.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ006-272130-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
427 AM EDT Mon Aug 27 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late.
Warm and humid with highs ranging from around 80 on the Tug Hill to
the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Sultry with lows in the lower 70s. Light south winds. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, otherwise hot and
humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the Tug Hill to around
90 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index
values up to 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows ranging from the upper 60s on
the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the lower
80s on the Tug Hill to the upper 80s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ007-272130-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
427 AM EDT Mon Aug 27 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Warm and humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Sultry with lows in the mid 70s. Light southwest winds. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
otherwise very warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the upper
90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows
ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across
the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Very
warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ008-272130-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
427 AM EDT Mon Aug 27 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm and humid with highs ranging
from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower to mid 80s across the
lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Sultry with lows in the lower 70s. Light southwest winds. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
otherwise very warm and humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s
on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the mid
90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Warm
with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s
across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
